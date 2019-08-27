James Franklin: ‘health and well-being of our student-athletes is of upmost importance’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Albeit briefly, James Franklin has addressed an off-field development that leveled some damning claims against the head coach and his Penn State football program.

This month, Dr. Scott A. Lynch filed a lawsuit claiming he was pressured into clearing injured players to return to the playing field, with his complaints regarding the alleged interference leading to his removal as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. Named as defendants in the suit are Franklin, PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the university itself, among others.

In a statement Monday, Penn State Health wrote that “we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives.” In meeting with the media Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Idaho, Franklin opened his remarks by touching on the lawsuit in his first public comments on the matter.

“We’ll continue to vigorously defend our program and all its participants in this matter,” Franklin stated. “As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is [of] the utmost importance to us.”

“After that, we’ll have no further comment,” the coach added.

James Franklin responds to lawsuit filed by former team doctor, Scott Lynch pic.twitter.com/7J3woaoatA — Penn State Football (@psufootball) August 27, 2019

The 43-page lawsuit does not cite specific examples of interference on the part of Franklin or any other members of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, writing instead that Franklin attempted to sway medical treatment and return-to-play decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.”

The doctor is seeking $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.