Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon immediately eligible at Tennessee

Jim Harbaugh is absolutely correct about one thing: Grant football players the ability to transfer one time in their collegiate playing careers, with absolutely no strings attached. Do that, and the maddening vagaries of the NCAA’s current system of “eeny… meeny… miny… moe” for deciding who gets a waiver and who doesn’t would be significantly reduced.

*steps off soapbox, continues*

All that said, this post is actually about a player benefitting from the boundless benevolence of The Association, with 247Sports.com reporting that Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver. That waiver will allow the defensive lineman to play for Tennessee in 2019.

The development likely serves as welcome news for the football offices in Ann Arbor, which has been on the wrong side of negative headlines involving a pair of former Wolverines who transferred this offseason.

Solomon, meanwhile, was a five-star member of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class. After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, the tackle was limited to five games in 2018 because of a knee injury.

In mid-December, it was reported that Solomon would be transferring from U-M; just a handful of days later, the lineman landed at UT.

It’s expected that Solomon will head into the regular season as a starter for the Vols.