Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon immediately eligible at Tennessee

Jim Harbaugh is absolutely correct about one thing: Grant football players the ability to transfer one time in their collegiate playing careers, with absolutely no strings attached. Do that, and the maddening vagaries of the NCAA’s current system of “eeny… meeny… miny… moe” for deciding who gets a waiver and who doesn’t would be significantly reduced.
*steps off soapbox, continues*
All that said, this post is actually about a player benefitting from the boundless benevolence of The Association, with 247Sports.com reporting that Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver. That waiver will allow the defensive lineman to play for Tennessee in 2019.
The development likely serves as welcome news for the football offices in Ann Arbor, which has been on the wrong side of negative headlines involving a pair of former Wolverines who transferred this offseason.
Solomon, meanwhile, was a five-star member of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class. After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, the tackle was limited to five games in 2018 because of a knee injury.
In mid-December, it was reported that Solomon would be transferring from U-M; just a handful of days later, the lineman landed at UT.
It’s expected that Solomon will head into the regular season as a starter for the Vols.
It appears Nick Saban is driving home a penal point to his young Alabama squad, one that returns just half of its starters on each side of the ball.
Earlier tonight, it was reported that Alabama’s top two running backs will be suspended for the first half of the opener against Duke. It was subsequently reported by Rivals.com that two additional Crimson Tide players, wide receiver Devonta Smith (pictured) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, will be suspended for the first two quarters as well.
As was the case with Najee Harris and Brian Robinson, these suspensions stem from missing a mandatory team function.
Both Lewis and Smith are listed as starters on the depth chart headed into the 2019 season.
This past season, Smith was fifth on the Crimson Tide in receptions (42), receiving yards (693) and receiving touchdowns (six). Lewis missed significant playing time each of the past two seasons because of injury — all of 2018 with an ACL tear, 10 games in 2017 with an upper-arm issue.
It should be noted that No. 2 Alabama is listed as anywhere between a 32- to 35-point favorite in its matchup with unranked Duke.
For its opener against Duke, Alabama is a roughly five-touchdown favorite. This development will make that expected blowout mildly interesting for a couple of quarters. Maybe.
According to al.com‘s Joseph Goodman, Najee Harris (pictured) and Brian Robinson have been suspended for the first half of this Saturday afternoon’s game against the Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Per Goodman, the suspension was triggered by the pair missing a mandatory team function.
Harris is No. 1 on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart at running back, Robinson No. 2.
With the twin suspensions, it’s expected true freshman Keilan Robinson will get the start against the ACC school. Coming out of high school in Washington D.C., the 5-9, 184-pounder was rated as the No. 15 back in the country.
Harris’ 783 yards rushing last season were second on the team to Damien Harris, who is now in the NFL. Robinson’s 272 were fourth behind the two Harrises and Josh Jacobs, who is also now in the NFL.
For one day next November, SEC Country will expand west of Columbia, Mo., all the way to Kansas City. Missouri and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that the Tigers will move their 2020 home game with Arkansas from Faurot Field to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.
“We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas,” said Mizzou AD Jim Sterk. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020.”
The game is presently slated for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, but based on previous history will most likely be moved up to Friday, Nov. 27.
“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” Tigers head coach Barry Odom said. “Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for their overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou, and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us.”
The tilt will be Mizzou’s ninth all-time at Arrowhead. The Tigers are 6-2 in such games, the most recent coming during a 20-16 win over BYU on Nov. 14, 2015, a game best remembered as the Strike Game. Arrowhead Stadium was also the site of Mizzou’s landmark 36-27 win over No. 2 Kansas in 2007.
USC quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal, the player announced Tuesday.
The Trojans released their pre-season depth chart this week and Sears was listed as the club’s fourth quarterback, behind incumbent JT Daniels, true freshman Kedon Slovis and junior Matt Fink.
A 4-star recruit from San Clemente, Calif., Sears signed with USC in 2017 and has appeared in one game over two seasons with the program.
“In an effort to make a good, informed and non-rushed decision, it is time for me to enter the portal,” Sears said in a statement, which was not written in the iPhone’s Notes app. “A student-athlete must enter the portal for other universities and football programs to contact them. In the meantime, I will continue to train and work out and have told Coach Helton that I am available if the team needs me. I wish the team nothing but success this season.
I love USC, everything it stands for and will be proud forever to call myself a graduate of the University of Southern California.”
As a graduate transfer, Sears would be able to compete elsewhere immediately with three seasons of eligibility remaining.