NCAA denies Virginia Tech transfer Brock Hoffman’s appeal

For one day next November, SEC Country will expand west of Columbia, Mo., all the way to Kansas City. Missouri and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that the Tigers will move their 2020 home game with Arkansas from Faurot Field to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

“We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas,” said Mizzou AD Jim Sterk. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020.”

The game is presently slated for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, but based on previous history will most likely be moved up to Friday, Nov. 27.

“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” Tigers head coach Barry Odom said. “Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for their overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou, and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us.”

The tilt will be Mizzou’s ninth all-time at Arrowhead. The Tigers are 6-2 in such games, the most recent coming during a 20-16 win over BYU on Nov. 14, 2015, a game best remembered as the Strike Game. Arrowhead Stadium was also the site of Mizzou’s landmark 36-27 win over No. 2 Kansas in 2007.