NCAA denies Virginia Tech transfer Brock Hoffman’s appeal

The NCAA has denied Virginia Tech transfer Brock Hoffman‘s appeal for immediate eligibility, Virginia Tech announced Tuesday.
Hoffman transferred from Coastal Carolina in February and his original application was denied in April, causing him to link arms with Georgia-turned-Illinois transfer Luke Ford in retaining the services of super-lawyer Tom Mars, only, like Ford, to see that effort turn up empty handed.
Hoffman’s family lives in Statesville, N.C., and Brock’s mother, Stephanie, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma — a non-cancerous brain tumor — in 2017.
Blacksburg is 134 miles from Statesville, while Conway, S.C., is 207 miles away.
Virginia Tech did not include a quote in the announcement, but the press release did include this line:
While extremely disappointed in this final decision by the NCAA, Virginia Tech Athletics and the football staff will continue to provide our unwavering support and compassion to Brock and his family.
Hoffman was a two-year starter for Coastal Carolina at guard and center. He will now use 2019 as a redshirt season and compete for the Hokies in 2020 as a redshirt junior.
For one day next November, SEC Country will expand west of Columbia, Mo., all the way to Kansas City. Missouri and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that the Tigers will move their 2020 home game with Arkansas from Faurot Field to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.
“We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas,” said Mizzou AD Jim Sterk. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020.”
The game is presently slated for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, but based on previous history will most likely be moved up to Friday, Nov. 27.
“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” Tigers head coach Barry Odom said. “Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for their overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou, and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us.”
The tilt will be Mizzou’s ninth all-time at Arrowhead. The Tigers are 6-2 in such games, the most recent coming during a 20-16 win over BYU on Nov. 14, 2015, a game best remembered as the Strike Game. Arrowhead Stadium was also the site of Mizzou’s landmark 36-27 win over No. 2 Kansas in 2007.
USC quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal, the player announced Tuesday.
The Trojans released their pre-season depth chart this week and Sears was listed as the club’s fourth quarterback, behind incumbent JT Daniels, true freshman Kedon Slovis and junior Matt Fink.
A 4-star recruit from San Clemente, Calif., Sears signed with USC in 2017 and has appeared in one game over two seasons with the program.
“In an effort to make a good, informed and non-rushed decision, it is time for me to enter the portal,” Sears said in a statement, which was not written in the iPhone’s Notes app. “A student-athlete must enter the portal for other universities and football programs to contact them. In the meantime, I will continue to train and work out and have told Coach Helton that I am available if the team needs me. I wish the team nothing but success this season.
I love USC, everything it stands for and will be proud forever to call myself a graduate of the University of Southern California.”
As a graduate transfer, Sears would be able to compete elsewhere immediately with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Alex Delton has won the first battle in TCU’s ongoing quarterback competition, but he has not won the war.
Frogs head coach Gary Patterson declared on Tuesday that the Kansas State graduate transfer will take the first snap for the Frogs’ opener Saturday versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but he will not take all the snaps. Delton edged out true freshman Max Duggan to win the job, but Duggan will still play.
In fact, Patterson said Duggan will take snaps in the first quarter on Saturday, calling him the “sixth man,” according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The TCU quarterback derby was an odd one, pitting graduate transfer Delton, true freshman Duggan, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers (who is still recovering from a drop-foot condition resulting from an injury that ended his high school career one game into his senior season), Mike Collins (a Penn transfer), Georgia transfer Matthew Downing and Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin, who is A) recovering from a shoulder injury and B) appealing the NCAA’s denial of his immediate eligibility waiver.
Delton was a team captain at Kansas State and immediately assumed a leadership position at TCU. While backing up Skylar Thompson a year ago, Delton completed 44-of-80 passes for 554 yards with two touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 85 times for 234 yards and two scores.
The best part of the beginning of football season is that it’s, obviously, the beginning of football season. The worst part is that it also happens to coincide with hurricane season.
The 2019 campaign hasn’t even really started yet and already we’re on watch for our first weather-related cancellation or rescheduling: the Florida State vs. Boise State game scheduled for Saturday night in Jacksonville.
Tropical Storm Dorian is currently climbing its way up the Caribbean and, according to this projection, should not make landfall in Florida until Sunday morning.
“We are monitoring weather projections for the potential storm, as are the officials in Jacksonville, at Boise State, and at ESPN and the ACC,” Florida State AD David Coburn told the Idaho Statesman. “It is too soon to make any decisions, but when they are made, the safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority.”
Boise State travels to Jacksonville on Thursday, leaving open the possibility the game could be played on Friday or earlier than scheduled on Saturday. The ‘Noles-Broncos game is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPN).
A cancelled game would be a cruel twist of fate for Boise State, whose appearance in the 2018 First Responder Bowl was cut extremely short due to lightning and heavy rain.
While it appears, as of this time, Boise-FSU should be good to go, it appears that weather alterations and/or cancellations, just like injuries, are an unfortunate part of byproduct of football’s return.