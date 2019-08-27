NCAA issue lands UCLA LB Bo Calvert a likely eight-game suspension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if they need it, UCLA has seen a further thinning of its linebacking herd.

Over the weekend, the Bruins announced that Bo Calvert will be indefinitely suspended to start the 2019 regular season. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

Head coach Chip Kelly subsequently narrowed the indefinite aspect of the suspension down to an expected eight games, although that number is not officially official.

Chip Kelly said that Bo Calvert's suspension is likely for eight games. Chip didn't comment on the rule that Calvert violated. — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) August 26, 2019

Calvert, a four-star 2018 signee, played in five games as a true freshman and was credited with nine tackles. Prior to this off-field issue, the linebacker was expected to play a bigger role on the field as a sophomore.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Bruins starting linebacker Tyree Thompson would be sidelined for at least the season opener because of an injury to his left leg. Additionally, reserve outside ‘backer Keisean Lucier-South will miss at least the first half of the regular season because of academic issues.