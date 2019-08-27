Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin reportedly out for entire 2019 season

Things just went from bad to worse for one member of the Notre Dame football program. Reportedly.
Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Kevin Austin would miss the first four games of the Fighting Irish’s regular season because of a vague university-mandated suspension. Fast-forward to a handful of days before the opener against Louisville Labor Day, 247Sports.com is now reporting that the wide receiver will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
Again, there has been no specific reason given for the issue or issues.
As a true freshman last season, Austin, a four-star 2018 signee, caught five passes for 90 yards the first nine games of the year. However, he didn’t travel with the team for the last two road trips of the regular season for unspecified reasons, although he was with the team for the playoff loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.
Austin’s issue continues a downward trend for the Irish’s extended receiving corps.
Starting wide receiver Michael Young suffered a broken collarbone during the middle of summer camp, an injury for the first third of the regular season, at least. Additionally, starting tight end Cole Kmet is dealing with the same injury and will be sidelined for at least the first half of September.
The roller coaster ride that’s been Kelvin Joseph‘s 2019 offseason has now made its way to Lexington.
With rumors swirling around his status at LSU, it was reported in late May that Joseph’s name was entered into the NCAA transfer database; his father subsequently stated his son wouldn’t be entering the portal after all. The defensive back then denied his father’s accounting of events even as head coach Ed Orgeron said “everything is good” on the Joseph front; in the middle of July, it was reported that Joseph’s name was again listed in the database.
The departure from Baton Rouge is now unofficially official as, amidst reports of a transfer to Kentucky, Joseph intimated on Twitter that he’s headed to the Wildcats.
Joseph chose UK over Auburn, Florida, Maryland and Mississippi State.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, the defensive back will have to sit out the upcoming season.
Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one signee in the Tigers’ class that year, five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, was rated higher than Joseph.
This month, Dr. Scott A. Lynch filed a lawsuit claiming he was pressured into clearing injured players to return to the playing field, with his complaints regarding the alleged interference leading to his removal as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. Named as defendants in the suit are head football coach James Franklin, PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the university itself, among others.
Neither Franklin himself nor the football program has commented publicly on the legal development, although the health arm of Penn State University issued a statement Monday in which it addressed the “change [in] leadership for athletic medicine” undertaken in February.
In February 2019, Penn State Health administrators decided to change leadership for athletic medicine and the delivery of care for Intercollegiate Athletics. This transition was completed with the best interests of student-athletes in mind, given the increasing complexity and growing demands of sports medicine, as well as health care in general,” it reads.
While we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives, we remain grateful to him for his five years as director of athletic medicine for Intercollegiate Athletics and for his continued association with Penn State Health.
The 43-page suit does not specific examples of interference on the part of Franklin or any other members of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, writing instead that Franklin attempted to sway medical treatment and return-to-play decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.”
The doctor is seeking $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.
As if they need it, UCLA has seen a further thinning of its linebacking herd.
Over the weekend, the Bruins announced that Bo Calvert will be indefinitely suspended to start the 2019 regular season. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.
Head coach Chip Kelly subsequently narrowed the indefinite aspect of the suspension down to an expected eight games, although that number is not officially official.
Calvert, a four-star 2018 signee, played in five games as a true freshman and was credited with nine tackles. Prior to this off-field issue, the linebacker was expected to play a bigger role on the field as a sophomore.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Bruins starting linebacker Tyree Thompson would be sidelined for at least the season opener because of an injury to his left leg. Additionally, reserve outside ‘backer Keisean Lucier-South will miss at least the first half of the regular season because of academic issues.
An off-field situation earlier this offseason will bleed onto the field for Appalachian State, at least initially.
In mid-May, Corey Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. Three months later, first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz has announced that the star wide receiver will be suspended for the Sun Belt Conference school’s season opener next Saturday. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.
The suspension means Sutton will be ineligible to take the field against FCS East Tennessee State at Kidd Brewer Stadium. He would then be eligible to return for the following weekend’s game against Charlotte.
During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.
Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.