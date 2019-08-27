Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin reportedly out for entire 2019 season

Things just went from bad to worse for one member of the Notre Dame football program. Reportedly.

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Kevin Austin would miss the first four games of the Fighting Irish’s regular season because of a vague university-mandated suspension. Fast-forward to a handful of days before the opener against Louisville Labor Day, 247Sports.com is now reporting that the wide receiver will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.

Again, there has been no specific reason given for the issue or issues.

As a true freshman last season, Austin, a four-star 2018 signee, caught five passes for 90 yards the first nine games of the year. However, he didn’t travel with the team for the last two road trips of the regular season for unspecified reasons, although he was with the team for the playoff loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.

Austin’s issue continues a downward trend for the Irish’s extended receiving corps.

Starting wide receiver Michael Young suffered a broken collarbone during the middle of summer camp, an injury for the first third of the regular season, at least. Additionally, starting tight end Cole Kmet is dealing with the same injury and will be sidelined for at least the first half of September.