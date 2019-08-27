Southern Miss’ leading receiver to miss first two games of ’19

The offseason travails of Quez Watkins will, briefly, extend into the regular season.
In late January, it was reported that Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. In late June, it was confirmed that Watkins was back on the USM campus and enrolled in classes.
The news regarding the wide receiver was even more positive a month later as head coach Jay Hopson confirmed that Watkins was expected to join the rest of his teammates for the start of summer camp. While that indeed happened, the pause button has been hit on the feel-good storyline for the Eagles as Hopson revealed this week that Watkins will miss the first two games of the 2019 regular season, at home against FCS Alcorn State Aug. 31 and then on the road against Mississippi State the following weekend.
The receiver would then be eligible to return for the Sept. 14 game against Troy.
Hopson declined to address the specific issue or issues that led to what walks, talks, looks and smells like a suspension.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air.
Luke Laufenberg may be gone, but his football team is ensuring he won’t be forgotten.
Following a two-year battle with leukemia, the 21-year-old UTEP tight end died earlier this month. Monday, the Miners announced that the football team will pay tribute to Laufenberg at Saturday’s season opener against Houston Baptist in the Sun Bowl.
According to the program, the tribute will take place between the first and second quarters as a framed jersey will be presented to the player’s family. Additionally, UTEP players will wear black “Luke” stickers on their helmets throughout the 2019 season.
“Luke Laufenberg touched our hearts and souls forever,” head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement on the day of Laufenberg’s passing. “His spirit and fight are reminders of what it means to play and coach the game of football. He was a fighter, a champion and a wonderful person. He was a very talented young man [who] lived his life and left a huge mark on everyone he came in contact with. He was a wonderful individual and will not be forgotten on our football team. Our student-athletes learned from how he prepared himself and the way he handled adversity. I know Luke loved playing football for UTEP and he will forever be a MINER!”
Laufenberg actually began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Texas A&M. On the day after Christmas 2017, Laufenberg was diagnosed with leukemia; in May of the following year, he was declared cancer-free and, after the 230-pound player had regained the 90-plus pounds he had lost during chemotherapy, began his trek back to college football, first at a junior college in 2018 before signing with UTEP earlier this year.
By the summer, sadly, the disease had returned with a fatal ferocity, with doctors telling his family in July that “his condition was terminal and that he had just a few weeks left.”
Things just went from bad to worse for one member of the Notre Dame football program. Reportedly.
Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Kevin Austin would miss the first four games of the Fighting Irish’s regular season because of a vague university-mandated suspension. Fast-forward to a handful of days before the opener against Louisville Labor Day, 247Sports.com is now reporting that the wide receiver will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
Again, there has been no specific reason given for the issue or issues.
As a true freshman last season, Austin, a four-star 2018 signee, caught five passes for 90 yards the first nine games of the year. However, he didn’t travel with the team for the last two road trips of the regular season for unspecified reasons, although he was with the team for the playoff loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.
Austin’s issue continues a downward trend for the Irish’s extended receiving corps.
Starting wide receiver Michael Young suffered a broken collarbone during the middle of summer camp, an injury for the first third of the regular season, at least. Additionally, starting tight end Cole Kmet is dealing with the same injury and will be sidelined for at least the first half of September.
The roller coaster ride that’s been Kelvin Joseph‘s 2019 offseason has now made its way to Lexington.
With rumors swirling around his status at LSU, it was reported in late May that Joseph’s name was entered into the NCAA transfer database; his father subsequently stated his son wouldn’t be entering the portal after all. The defensive back then denied his father’s accounting of events even as head coach Ed Orgeron said “everything is good” on the Joseph front; in the middle of July, it was reported that Joseph’s name was again listed in the database.
The departure from Baton Rouge is now unofficially official as, amidst reports of a transfer to Kentucky, Joseph intimated on Twitter that he’s headed to the Wildcats.
Joseph chose UK over Auburn, Florida, Maryland and Mississippi State.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, the defensive back will have to sit out the upcoming season.
Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one signee in the Tigers’ class that year, five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, was rated higher than Joseph.
This month, Dr. Scott A. Lynch filed a lawsuit claiming he was pressured into clearing injured players to return to the playing field, with his complaints regarding the alleged interference leading to his removal as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. Named as defendants in the suit are head football coach James Franklin, PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the university itself, among others.
Neither Franklin himself nor the football program has commented publicly on the legal development, although the health arm of Penn State University issued a statement Monday in which it addressed the “change [in] leadership for athletic medicine” undertaken in February.
In February 2019, Penn State Health administrators decided to change leadership for athletic medicine and the delivery of care for Intercollegiate Athletics. This transition was completed with the best interests of student-athletes in mind, given the increasing complexity and growing demands of sports medicine, as well as health care in general,” it reads.
While we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives, we remain grateful to him for his five years as director of athletic medicine for Intercollegiate Athletics and for his continued association with Penn State Health.
The 43-page suit does not specific examples of interference on the part of Franklin or any other members of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, writing instead that Franklin attempted to sway medical treatment and return-to-play decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.”
The doctor is seeking $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.