True freshman DE Logan Cash leaves Clemson football team

The kickoff to the 2019 season is just a couple of days away, and the defending national champion’s roster, like most others in the sport, remains a fluid situation.

Monday, Dabo Swinney confirmed that Logan Cash has left his Clemson football program and withdrawn from classes at the university. The head coach gave no specific reason for the defensive lineman’s decision to “move on.”

Cash, who enrolled at the school early, was set to redshirt his true freshman season after undergoing back surgery earlier this offseason.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Cash was rated as the No. 28 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 43 player at any position in the state of Georgia. At this point in time, it’s uncertain if the lineman will continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

“I’m not sure what his future plans are,” Swinney said according to 247Sports.com.

Clemson will open the 2019 campaign Thursday night against Georgia Tech in Death Valley.