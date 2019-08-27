USC QB Jack Sears enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USC quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal, the player announced Tuesday.

The Trojans released their pre-season depth chart this week and Sears was listed as the club’s fourth quarterback, behind incumbent JT Daniels, true freshman Kedon Slovis and junior Matt Fink.

A 4-star recruit from San Clemente, Calif., Sears signed with USC in 2017 and has appeared in one game over two seasons with the program.

“In an effort to make a good, informed and non-rushed decision, it is time for me to enter the portal,” Sears said in a statement, which was not written in the iPhone’s Notes app. “A student-athlete must enter the portal for other universities and football programs to contact them. In the meantime, I will continue to train and work out and have told Coach Helton that I am available if the team needs me. I wish the team nothing but success this season.

I love USC, everything it stands for and will be proud forever to call myself a graduate of the University of Southern California.”

If the plan doesn't work, change the plan, but never the goal. The following statement is to clarify the situation and avoid speculation: pic.twitter.com/Ukv3CTR9vp — Jack Sears (@jackpsears12) August 27, 2019

As a graduate transfer, Sears would be able to compete elsewhere immediately with three seasons of eligibility remaining.