AAC confirms it wants to ditch divisions, seeks waiver for title game

The Big 12 is about to have some championship-game company.
One of the expected repercussions of UConn’s decision to leave the American Athletic Conference following the 2019 season would be the league likely moving away from a divisional alignment. Tuesday, commissioner Mike Aresco confirmed that the conference has filed the paperwork with the NCAA seeking a waiver that would allow it to hold a league championship game in football without divisions and without playing a round-robin schedule.
When the waiver receives an expected rubber-stamp, it would likely go into effect following the 2020 regular season.
It’s a similar waiver sought and received by the Big 12 prior to that conference resurrecting its title game a couple of years ago. The difference between the two scenarios is that the Big 12 has 10 schools — making for a true round-robin conference schedule of nine games — while the AAC will dip down to 11 members after UConn’s departure.
Another differentiation is the AAC currently plays an eight-game conference schedule. Aresco confirmed in the same radio interview that the conference has “talked to the Big Ten about how they did it all those years (when it had 11 teams) and we have to figure out the permanent opponents if any, the no-plays if any, how we do byes in November.
“There are a bunch of things to figure out, but we will figure it out.”
The Big Ten stood at 11 teams for two decades following the addition of Penn State in 1990. That conference then added Nebraska (2011), Maryland (2014) and Rutgers (2014) to get to its current 14 schools.
Aresco also acknowledged that his league is not averse to adding a 12th school, but was very emphatic that the league would not ditch a member to get down to 10 and aid in scheduling.
As we continue barreling toward the start of a new FBS season, there’s a bit of lower-level news on which to touch upon.
New Hampshire announced earlier this week that long-time head coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the FCS program because of unspecified health-related reasons. Associate head coach/quarterbacks coach Ricky Santos will serve as interim head coach until McDonnell returns.
“Our entire department is aligned in doing everything to support Sean with the intent of getting him back to coaching his program,” said UNH athletic director Marty Scarano in a statement. “This will be the ultimate team effort; the administration, coaching staff, and most of all the student-athletes will give everything we have to support [wife] Jenny and Sean during this challenge.
“UNH football is in great hands with Ricky Santos as its interim head coach. Ricky will carry on the principles that Coach Mac has instilled in our nationally recognized program to ensure the team maintains its standard of achievement both on and off the field.”
The 62-year-old McDonnell, who played his college football for the Wildcats, has been the head coach at his alma mater since 1999. In that two-decade span, McDonnell has posted a 154-95 record. A 4-7 2018 campaign ended a streak of 14 straight seasons for the McDonnell-led program appearing in the FCS/Div. 1-AA playoffs.
Two of those playoff appearances, in 2013 and again in 2014, ended with semifinal losses.
For those unaware, former Oregon and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly served as McDonnell’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2006. Kelly left to take the same job with the Ducks following the 2006 regular season.
Jim Harbaugh is absolutely correct about one thing: Grant football players the ability to transfer one time in their collegiate playing careers, with absolutely no strings attached. Do that, and the maddening vagaries of the NCAA’s current system of “eeny… meeny… miny… moe” for deciding who gets a waiver and who doesn’t would be significantly reduced.
*steps off soapbox, continues*
All that said, this post is actually about a player benefitting from the boundless benevolence of The Association, with 247Sports.com reporting that Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver. That waiver will allow the defensive lineman to play for Tennessee in 2019.
The development likely serves as welcome news for the football offices in Ann Arbor, which has been on the wrong side of negative headlines involving a pair of former Wolverines who transferred this offseason.
Solomon, meanwhile, was a five-star member of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class. After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, the tackle was limited to five games in 2018 because of a knee injury.
In mid-December, it was reported that Solomon would be transferring from U-M; just a handful of days later, the lineman landed at UT.
It’s expected that Solomon will head into the regular season as a starter for the Vols.
It appears Nick Saban is driving home a penal point to his young Alabama squad, one that returns just half of its starters on each side of the ball.
Earlier tonight, it was reported that Alabama’s top two running backs will be suspended for the first half of the opener against Duke. It was subsequently reported by Rivals.com that two additional Crimson Tide players, wide receiver Devonta Smith (pictured) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, will be suspended for the first two quarters as well.
As was the case with Najee Harris and Brian Robinson, these suspensions stem from missing a mandatory team function.
Both Lewis and Smith are listed as starters on the depth chart headed into the 2019 season.
This past season, Smith was fifth on the Crimson Tide in receptions (42), receiving yards (693) and receiving touchdowns (six). Lewis missed significant playing time each of the past two seasons because of injury — all of 2018 with an ACL tear, 10 games in 2017 with an upper-arm issue.
It should be noted that No. 2 Alabama is listed as anywhere between a 32- to 35-point favorite in its matchup with unranked Duke.
For its opener against Duke, Alabama is a roughly five-touchdown favorite. This development will make that expected blowout mildly interesting for a couple of quarters. Maybe.
According to al.com‘s Joseph Goodman, Najee Harris (pictured) and Brian Robinson have been suspended for the first half of this Saturday afternoon’s game against the Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Per Goodman, the suspension was triggered by the pair missing a mandatory team function.
Harris is No. 1 on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart at running back, Robinson No. 2.
With the twin suspensions, it’s expected true freshman Keilan Robinson will get the start against the ACC school. Coming out of high school in Washington D.C., the 5-9, 184-pounder was rated as the No. 15 back in the country.
Harris’ 783 yards rushing last season were second on the team to Damien Harris, who is now in the NFL. Robinson’s 272 were fourth behind the two Harrises and Josh Jacobs, who is also now in the NFL.