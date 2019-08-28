Getty Images

Hoffman family says NCAA denied Brock’s waiver in part because Mom is still working after brain surgery

By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brock Hoffman transferred from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother, who is recovering from surgery to recover from an acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous brain tumor. The family says Stephanie still suffers from lingering effects of the surgeries to remove the tumor — facial paralysis, impaired eyesight, hearing loss.

However, according to Hoffman’s father, Brian, Mrs. Hoffman wasn’t impaired enough to justify a waiver for Brock’s transfer, whose appeal was denied on Tuesday. As he told the Roanoke Times:

The NCAA surprised Brian Hoffman again when they came back with another line of questioning — why didn’t Stephanie Hoffman, 50, retire (after her diagnosis and surgery) from her job as a teacher?

“We have almost a million dollars of medical bills,” Brian Hoffman said. “She’s a teacher and doesn’t have enough years to get full pay from her pension. We simply couldn’t afford it.”

According to Hoffman, he provided the NCAA with financial and insurance statements to show if she retired at the time of her first surgery it would have negatively impacted the family.

“I really thought after all the information we gave them — we gave them a book over the summer — we had this thing,” Brian Hoffman said. “It was like getting stabbed in the back.”

It’s at this point we must step in and say the NCAA is not the United States government or even the NFL league office, an autonomous entity who can make rules without the consent of the governed. The inmates run the asylum in college sports, and if the big schools want to make a change, they can. The schools are the NCAA, after all.

And it appears the only clean change to make to the system would be getting out of the icky business of deciding who’s really sick enough to justify a hardship waiver, lest the NCAA leave itself vulnerable to situations where Hoffman and Cincinnati’s James Hudson are denied waivers while Tate Martell is approved. The solution here is just to give all players a one-time waiver to transfer and play immediately, thus saving everyone on both sides of the table lots of headaches and paperwork.

Or, the schools could keep the current system intact, where it seems they are determined to pretzel themselves into the worst public-relations nightmares possible. “Every time we went back, they kept telling us this doesn’t fit, this doesn’t fit (under the guidelines),” Brian Hoffman said. “Every time it was a different reason. This reason they gave us Tuesday (the timing of the transfer) wasn’t something they even mentioned before.”

 

 

Rose Bowl to build statue for Keith Jackson

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT
2 Comments

There is perhaps no person more singularly responsible for the Rose Bowl’s place in the lore of American culture than Keith Jackson. It was Jackson, after all, who dubbed the Granddaddy of Them All as, well, the Grandaddy of Them All.

Now, Jackson will get his own statue outside of the most historic venue in our nation’s favorite sport.

According to the NBC affiliate in Los Angeles, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation and the Pasadena City Council on Monday approved plans to place a statue of Jackson outside the Rose Plaza near the stadium’s south entrance. His will join statues of Jackie Robinson and Brandi Chastain.

Jackson died on Jan. 12, 2018, at the age of 89. Fundraising for the statue began shortly after his passing.

The Jackson statue could be in place as early as December, in time for the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

Jackson holds the records for most Rose Bowls called with 15, ahead of Mel Allen, Curt Gowdy and Brent Musburger, who all called the game 12 times. (Kirk Herbstreit, who turned 50 earlier this month, has already served as color commentator for 11 Rose Bowls.)

The 1952 Rose Bowl, a 40-7 Illinois win over Stanford, was the first college football game broadcast to a national audience, and has remained a network television event ever since. Jackson called his first Rose Bowl in 1989, when ABC took over rights from NBC, and remained the game’s voice almost continuously through 2006. Among his most memorable Rose Bowls were Ohio State’s denial of an Arizona State national championship in 1997, Michigan clinching a share of the national title in 1998 and Vince Young‘s epic performances in 2005 and ’06.

Jackson was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1999, and he’s also a member of the the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the National Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame, the NSSA Hall of Fame and the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The Rose Bowl’s broadcasting center was named in his honor in 2015.

 

Tennessee OT Trey Smith cleared to play vs. Georgia State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tennessee got a major boost Wednesday when doctors cleared star left tackle Trey Smith to play in the Vols’ opener against Georgia State.

“My family and I consulted with several of the best doctors in the country, and a plan has been developed that allows me to compete with my teammates on gameday,” Smith said in a statement. “My family and I are confident in that plan. The coaches and staff here at Tennessee have always had my best interests at heart and I can’t thank them enough. Thanks to all of the fans and my teammates for all of their support.”

Smith becomes in effect the second 5-star addition to Tennessee’s roster in a matter of days following the NCAA’s approval of Aubrey Solomon‘s waiver. A native of Jackson, Tenn., Smith became the first true freshman in more than 30 years to start at left tackle for Tennessee, then became the only Vol offensive lineman to start all 12 games that season.

He was a Freshman All-American that year, then started the first seven games of 2018 before he was shut down for the year due to ongoing blood clots. He was temporarily hospitalized in October, and the clots, obviously, have been a continuous  issue for him in the 10 ensuing months.

However, given the nature of blood clots and the cautious language in Wednesday’s announcement, it’s clear this will continue to be a touch-and-go issue for him this season and, quite possibly, for as long as he’s playing football.

Still, while Tennessee would have beaten Georgia State without Smith, his clearance to play is obviously a great sign for both his long-term health outlook, his future as a professional football player, and Tennessee’s bid to make a bowl game in Jeremy Pruitt‘s second season at the helm.

Tennessee faces Georgia State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPNU).

K-State could move future home game to Kansas City or Dallas

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

Missouri announced Tuesday it will move its 2020 home game with Arkansas from Columbia to Kansas City, and now Kansas State could be interested in a similar move.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the program has received inquires about moving a future home game to a neutral site and is exploring the possibility. The most likely venues would be Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium or AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area.

“That is something that we have talked about,” Taylor told The Eagle this week. “We are looking out a few years to see if there is a year that would work for us. We have had some interest and a couple stadiums that have asked us to consider it.”

According to the paper, the most likely candidate to move is K-State’s Sept. 4, 2021 game with Stanford. Not only is that the most attractive matchup to neutral sites, it also comes in a game where the Wildcats have seven other home games slated, so the athletics department can afford to offload one of them to an NFL stadium willing to pay for the privilege of hosting them.

The Advocare Classic — the name of the kickoff game at AT&T Stadium — has no game lined up for its 2021 edition as of yet. Auburn and Oregon will play in the 2019 Advocare Classic on Saturday.

 

Alabama transfer Kedrick James denied immediate eligibility at SMU

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA has once again flipped its eligibility coin, and this time it’s come up heads for a player who called tails.

After entering the transfer database in mid-July, Kedrick James completed his move from Alabama a couple of weeks later by landing at SMU.  With the Mustangs’ regular-season opener fast approaching, it is now being confirmed that the NCAA has denied the tight end’s appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver.

With this decision, James will have two years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.

James was one of three Alabama football players suspended in late December for the postseason over what was described as unspecified NCAA violations.

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, James was rated as the No. 12 tight end in the country.  The Texas native held offers from, among others, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end at the time of his suspension, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017.  He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.

Incidentally, three of the transfers mentioned by surname in the tweet and are awaiting waiver answers come from Power Five programs — defensive back Chevin Calloway (Arkansas), defensive back Cam’ron Jones (Nebraska) and offensive lineman Thomas Shelmire (Boston College).  They are part of the 16 transfers Sonny Dykes has added to the Mustangs this offseason.