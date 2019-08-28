Hoffman family says NCAA denied Brock’s waiver in part because Mom is still working after brain surgery

Brock Hoffman transferred from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother, who is recovering from surgery to recover from an acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous brain tumor. The family says Stephanie still suffers from lingering effects of the surgeries to remove the tumor — facial paralysis, impaired eyesight, hearing loss.
However, according to Hoffman’s father, Brian, Mrs. Hoffman wasn’t impaired enough to justify a waiver for Brock’s transfer, whose appeal was denied on Tuesday. As he told the Roanoke Times:
The NCAA surprised Brian Hoffman again when they came back with another line of questioning — why didn’t Stephanie Hoffman, 50, retire (after her diagnosis and surgery) from her job as a teacher?
“We have almost a million dollars of medical bills,” Brian Hoffman said. “She’s a teacher and doesn’t have enough years to get full pay from her pension. We simply couldn’t afford it.”
According to Hoffman, he provided the NCAA with financial and insurance statements to show if she retired at the time of her first surgery it would have negatively impacted the family.
“I really thought after all the information we gave them — we gave them a book over the summer — we had this thing,” Brian Hoffman said. “It was like getting stabbed in the back.”
It’s at this point we must step in and say the NCAA is not the United States government or even the NFL league office, an autonomous entity who can make rules without the consent of the governed. The inmates run the asylum in college sports, and if the big schools want to make a change, they can. The schools are the NCAA, after all.
And it appears the only clean change to make to the system would be getting out of the icky business of deciding who’s really sick enough to justify a hardship waiver, lest the NCAA leave itself vulnerable to situations where Hoffman and Cincinnati’s James Hudson are denied waivers while Tate Martell is approved. The solution here is just to give all players a one-time waiver to transfer and play immediately, thus saving everyone on both sides of the table lots of headaches and paperwork.
Or, the schools could keep the current system intact, where it seems they are determined to pretzel themselves into the worst public-relations nightmares possible. “Every time we went back, they kept telling us this doesn’t fit, this doesn’t fit (under the guidelines),” Brian Hoffman said. “Every time it was a different reason. This reason they gave us Tuesday (the timing of the transfer) wasn’t something they even mentioned before.”