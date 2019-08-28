K-State could move future home game to Kansas City or Dallas

Missouri announced Tuesday it will move its 2020 home game with Arkansas from Columbia to Kansas City, and now Kansas State could be interested in a similar move.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the program has received inquires about moving a future home game to a neutral site and is exploring the possibility. The most likely venues would be Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium or AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area.

“That is something that we have talked about,” Taylor told The Eagle this week. “We are looking out a few years to see if there is a year that would work for us. We have had some interest and a couple stadiums that have asked us to consider it.”

According to the paper, the most likely candidate to move is K-State’s Sept. 4, 2021 game with Stanford. Not only is that the most attractive matchup to neutral sites, it also comes in a game where the Wildcats have seven other home games slated, so the athletics department can afford to offload one of them to an NFL stadium willing to pay for the privilege of hosting them.

The Advocare Classic — the name of the kickoff game at AT&T Stadium — has no game lined up for its 2021 edition as of yet. Auburn and Oregon will play in the 2019 Advocare Classic on Saturday.