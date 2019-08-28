Getty Images

K-State could move future home game to Kansas City or Dallas

By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Missouri announced Tuesday it will move its 2020 home game with Arkansas from Columbia to Kansas City, and now Kansas State could be interested in a similar move.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the program has received inquires about moving a future home game to a neutral site and is exploring the possibility. The most likely venues would be Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium or AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area.

“That is something that we have talked about,” Taylor told The Eagle this week. “We are looking out a few years to see if there is a year that would work for us. We have had some interest and a couple stadiums that have asked us to consider it.”

According to the paper, the most likely candidate to move is K-State’s Sept. 4, 2021 game with Stanford. Not only is that the most attractive matchup to neutral sites, it also comes in a game where the Wildcats have seven other home games slated, so the athletics department can afford to offload one of them to an NFL stadium willing to pay for the privilege of hosting them.

The Advocare Classic — the name of the kickoff game at AT&T Stadium — has no game lined up for its 2021 edition as of yet. Auburn and Oregon will play in the 2019 Advocare Classic on Saturday.

 

Tennessee OT Trey Smith cleared to play vs. Georgia State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tennessee got a major boost Wednesday when doctors cleared star left tackle Trey Smith to play in the Vols’ opener against Georgia State.

“My family and I consulted with several of the best doctors in the country, and a plan has been developed that allows me to compete with my teammates on gameday,” Smith said in a statement. “My family and I are confident in that plan. The coaches and staff here at Tennessee have always had my best interests at heart and I can’t thank them enough. Thanks to all of the fans and my teammates for all of their support.”

Smith becomes in effect the second 5-star addition to Tennessee’s roster in a matter of days following the NCAA’s approval of Aubrey Solomon‘s waiver. A native of Jackson, Tenn., Smith became the first true freshman in more than 30 years to start at left tackle for Tennessee, then became the only Vol offensive lineman to start all 12 games that season.

He was a Freshman All-American that year, then started the first seven games of 2018 before he was shut down for the year due to ongoing blood clots. He was temporarily hospitalized in October, and the clots, obviously, have been a continuous  issue for him in the 10 ensuing months.

However, given the nature of blood clots and the cautious language in Wednesday’s announcement, it’s clear this will continue to be a touch-and-go issue for him this season and, quite possibly, for as long as he’s playing football.

Still, while Tennessee would have beaten Georgia State without Smith, his clearance to play is obviously a great sign for both his long-term health outlook, his future as a professional football player, and Tennessee’s bid to make a bowl game in Jeremy Pruitt‘s second season at the helm.

Tennessee faces Georgia State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPNU).

Alabama transfer Kedrick James denied immediate eligibility at SMU

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA has once again flipped its eligibility coin, and this time it’s come up heads for a player who called tails.

After entering the transfer database in mid-July, Kedrick James completed his move from Alabama a couple of weeks later by landing at SMU.  With the Mustangs’ regular-season opener fast approaching, it is now being confirmed that the NCAA has denied the tight end’s appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver.

With this decision, James will have two years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.

James was one of three Alabama football players suspended in late December for the postseason over what was described as unspecified NCAA violations.

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, James was rated as the No. 12 tight end in the country.  The Texas native held offers from, among others, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end at the time of his suspension, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017.  He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.

Incidentally, three of the transfers mentioned by surname in the tweet and are awaiting waiver answers come from Power Five programs — defensive back Chevin Calloway (Arkansas), defensive back Cam’ron Jones (Nebraska) and offensive lineman Thomas Shelmire (Boston College).  They are part of the 16 transfers Sonny Dykes has added to the Mustangs this offseason.

Michigan transfer Oliver Martin eligible to play for Iowa in 2019

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATED 2:24 p.m. ET: Almost immediately after hitting publish on the original post, Iowa confirmed that Oliver Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by both the NCAA and Big Ten.

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH KIRK FERENTZ
We are pleased that the NCAA and Big Ten Conference have approved Oliver’s waiver to play this season. Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer. His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.

STATEMENT FROM MARTIN
I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.

——————–

(The original post appears below.)

After what had been a controversial part of the offseason, it’s been a banner last couple of days for former members of the Michigan football program.

Last night, it was confirmed that defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, who had transferred from U-M to Tennessee late last year, had been granted a waiver that gives him immediate eligibility; just this afternoon, Georgia Tech confirmed that one of Solomon’s former teammates, defensive back Myles Sims, is immediately eligible after his initial appeal was denied.  Wednesday also brings word that wide receiver Oliver Martin, who entered the transfer database in June and ultimately made his way to Iowa from U-M, is eligible to play for the Hawkeyes this coming season.

Thus far, the football program has not confirmed the report.

A four-star member of the 2017 recruiting class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa.  Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.

A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season.  This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran once for another 11 yards.

NCAA reverses course, grants immediate-eligibility waiver to Michigan transfer Myles Sims at Georgia Tech

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jim Harbaugh didn’t make many friends following the transfer of two of his Michigan players this offseason, but at least one of them has seen a positive ending to their journey.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Myles Sims had his appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility at Georgia Tech denied. The defensive back had transferred to Tech from Michigan earlier this offseason.

Wednesday, however, Tech confirmed that, after appealing the initial denial, Sims has been granted a waiver that will allow him to play immediately in 2019.  Including this coming season, Sims will have four years of eligibility he can use with the Yellow Jackets.

“I’m happy for Myles and for our team that he has been granted immediate eligibility. This is the right decision for the young man,” head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.

Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.