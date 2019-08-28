Nebraska indefinitely suspends redshirt freshman WR, TE

You know how I know we’re on the verge of the first full weekend of college football? Suspensions as far as the eye can see.
The latest football program to drop the ban hammer on members of its roster is Nebraska, with offensive coordinator Troy Walters doing the honors of announcing that wide receiver Andre Hunt and Katerian Legrone have been indefinitely suspended by the football program. No specific reason was given for either suspension.
Both players are entering their redshirt freshman seasons.
The loss of Hunt is the most noteworthy as he had been working with the first-team offense throughout summer camp. A three-star 2018 signee, Hunt appeared in just two games as a true freshman and didn’t catch a pass. Because he played in four or fewer games, he was able to use a redshirt for this past season.
Legrone, also a three-star 2018 signee, caught one pass in three games for the Cornhuskers last season. The Georgia native was behind a couple of players on the tight end depth chart before the suspension hit.
Nebraska opens the 2019 season this Saturday at home against South Alabama.