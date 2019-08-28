Alabama LB Dylan Moses suffers torn ACL, out for the year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATED 11:47 p.m. ET: Per Nick Saban, Dylan Moses underwent surgery for an unspecified knee injury. Officially, the linebacker will be sidelined indefinitely because of the injury and subsequent rehab.

UPDATED 11:04 a.m. ET: The news keeps getting worse for both Dylan Moses and the Alabama linebacking corps.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Moses had suffered what was only described as a “severe injury” during a Tuesday night practice. It’s now being reported that the star linebacker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2019 season.

We’re still awaiting official confirmation from the school.

Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a torn ACL during the team's practice last night and is out for the year, per sources https://t.co/1dyDuKijYR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 28, 2019

(The original post appears below.)

Summer camp hasn’t been the best of times for Nick Saban and his Alabama football program.

Starting linebacker Josh McMillon suffered a knee injury two weeks ago that will sideline him indefinitely, perhaps even the entire season, while five-star 2019 running back Trey Sanders is out for the year with a significant foot injury. Overnight, reports surfaced that four Crimson Tide football players, including three starters, will be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s opener against Duke for missing a mandatory team function.

Late Wednesday morning, news began leaking that star linebacker Dylan Moses sustained what’s being described as a “severe injury” during a Tuesday practice session. The specific nature of the injury has not been divulged, and the football program has yet to comment on the development.

It is believed that Alabama junior linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a severe injury last night at practice. What we know coming up at 10 on @3ManFront. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) August 28, 2019

As a true sophomore last season, Moses earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches. The five-star 2017 signee was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Entering summer camp, Moses earned first-team preseason All-American honors from a handful of outlets.