Alabama LB Dylan Moses suffers torn ACL, out for the year

By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
UPDATED 11:47 p.m. ET: Per Nick Saban, Dylan Moses underwent surgery for an unspecified knee injury.  Officially, the linebacker will be sidelined indefinitely because of the injury and subsequent rehab.

UPDATED 11:04 a.m. ET: The news keeps getting worse for both Dylan Moses and the Alabama linebacking corps.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Moses had suffered what was only described as a “severe injury” during a Tuesday night practice.  It’s now being reported that the star linebacker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2019 season.

We’re still awaiting official confirmation from the school.

Summer camp hasn’t been the best of times for Nick Saban and his Alabama football program.

Starting linebacker Josh McMillon suffered a knee injury two weeks ago that will sideline him indefinitely, perhaps even the entire season, while five-star 2019 running back Trey Sanders is out for the year with a significant foot injury.  Overnight, reports surfaced that four Crimson Tide football players, including three starters, will be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s opener against Duke for missing a mandatory team function.

Late Wednesday morning, news began leaking that star linebacker Dylan Moses sustained what’s being described as a “severe injury” during a Tuesday practice session. The specific nature of the injury has not been divulged, and the football program has yet to comment on the development.

As a true sophomore last season, Moses earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches.  The five-star 2017 signee was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Entering summer camp, Moses earned first-team preseason All-American honors from a handful of outlets.

South Carolina TE who recently underwent heart surgery to transfer, play basketball elsewhere

By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
It’s been quite the ride for Evan Hinson the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Hinson would be sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks following cardiac ablation surgery that was performed later on that week. The tight end had been complaining of difficulty breathing, with subsequent testing revealing an irregular heartbeat.

This week, it was confirmed that Hinson was no longer on the Gamecocks’ football roster. The reason? Hinson has decided to transfer from USC and play basketball elsewhere.

“He felt like that was what he wanted to do moving forward,” Muschamp said according to The State. “So, we wish him the best.”

Hinson began his collegiate playing career as a two-sport athlete before giving up basketball to focus solely on football. The past two seasons, the Florida native has played in 23 games, with most of that action coming on special teams.

The 6-4, 245-pound redshirt junior has one career reception, with that coming in a 2018 win over FCS Chattanooga.

Tennessee CB suspended following domestic assault arrest had previous domestic incident in which he threatened to kill ex-girlfriend

By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
The optics on this one are beyond ugly, and Tennessee could very well have a decision to make in the coming days regarding a very talented football player.

Defensive back Bryce Thompson was arrested over the weekend on one count of misdemeanor domestic assault. Thompson, who allegedly threatened to “slap the s**t out of” the alleged victim as well as threatening to “shoot up the school,” was subsequently suspended by the UT football program.

Tuesday, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that this wasn’t the first disturbing incident involving Thompson.  In January of 2018, another woman with whom Thompson was having a romantic relationship obtained a restraining order against him after the then-high schooler allegedly threatened to kill her and another male.

From the News Sentinel:

The woman who filed for a restraining order against Thompson wrote in her complaint that Thompson texted her stating that if she dated another man, he “would kill both me and that other guy.” She wrote that she believed Thompson’s threat because “he has a history of violence against me and others. He has physically slapped me, choked me, and thrown me around. I fear for my safety, and am constantly looking over my shoulder.”

The woman wrote that after several attempts to break up with Thompson and telling him not to contact her, he threatened to kill himself on multiple occasions. She wrote that Thompson made her believe she was at fault. Thompson created disguised phone numbers to contact her, she wrote.

In October 2017, Thompson contacted the woman who filed the restraining order and told her he was coming to her apartment to harm himself, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report. Columbia police and other agencies responded to the call. Thompson did not show up at the woman’s complex, and his mother later notified police that he returned home safely, according to the incident report.

The restraining order was obtained one month before Thompson signed with the Volunteers in February of 2018. It’s unclear if anyone involved with the UT football program was aware of that first incident, which happened in South Carolina, prior to Thompson’s signing.

“We hold our student-athletes to a high standard. The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement in announcing the defensive back’s suspension.

Thompson started 10 games his first season in Knoxville, leading the Vols in interceptions with three and earning Freshman All-American honors.

AAC confirms it wants to ditch divisions, seeks waiver for title game

By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
The Big 12 is about to have some championship-game company.

One of the expected repercussions of UConn’s decision to leave the American Athletic Conference following the 2019 season would be the league likely moving away from a divisional alignment. Tuesday, commissioner Mike Aresco confirmed that the conference has filed the paperwork with the NCAA seeking a waiver that would allow it to hold a league championship game in football without divisions and without playing a round-robin schedule.

When the waiver receives an expected rubber-stamp, it would likely go into effect following the 2020 regular season.

It’s a similar waiver sought and received by the Big 12 prior to that conference resurrecting its title game a couple of years ago. The difference between the two scenarios is that the Big 12 has 10 schools — making for a true round-robin conference schedule of nine games — while the AAC will dip down to 11 members after UConn’s departure.

Another differentiation is the AAC currently plays an eight-game conference schedule. Aresco confirmed in the same radio interview that the conference has “talked to the Big Ten about how they did it all those years (when it had 11 teams) and we have to figure out the permanent opponents if any, the no-plays if any, how we do byes in November.

“There are a bunch of things to figure out, but we will figure it out.”

The Big Ten stood at 11 teams for two decades following the addition of Penn State in 1990. That conference then added Nebraska (2011), Maryland (2014) and Rutgers (2014) to get to its current 14 schools.

Aresco also acknowledged that his league is not averse to adding a 12th school, but was very emphatic that the league would not ditch a member to get down to 10 and aid in scheduling.

Long-time New Hampshire HC Sean McDonnell taking indefinite leave of absence because of health-related reasons

By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
As we continue barreling toward the start of a new FBS season, there’s a bit of lower-level news on which to touch upon.

New Hampshire announced earlier this week that long-time head coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the FCS program because of unspecified health-related reasons. Associate head coach/quarterbacks coach Ricky Santos will serve as interim head coach until McDonnell returns.

“Our entire department is aligned in doing everything to support Sean with the intent of getting him back to coaching his program,” said UNH athletic director Marty Scarano in a statement. “This will be the ultimate team effort; the administration, coaching staff, and most of all the student-athletes will give everything we have to support [wife] Jenny and Sean during this challenge.

“UNH football is in great hands with Ricky Santos as its interim head coach. Ricky will carry on the principles that Coach Mac has instilled in our nationally recognized program to ensure the team maintains its standard of achievement both on and off the field.”

The 62-year-old McDonnell, who played his college football for the Wildcats, has been the head coach at his alma mater since 1999.  In that two-decade span, McDonnell has posted a 154-95 record.  A 4-7 2018 campaign ended a streak of 14 straight seasons for the McDonnell-led program appearing in the FCS/Div. 1-AA playoffs.

Two of those playoff appearances, in 2013 and again in 2014, ended with semifinal losses.

For those unaware, former Oregon and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly served as McDonnell’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2006. Kelly left to take the same job with the Ducks following the 2006 regular season.