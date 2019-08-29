Georgia Tech ‘vehemently disagrees’ with Florida transfer Antonneous Clayton being denied immediate-eligibility waiver

Georgia Tech was on the winning side of an NCAA decision this week, although they ultimately ended up batting an even .500 on that front.

The Association had initially denied Michigan transfer Myles Sims the ability to play for Tech in 2019; that decision was appealed and subsequently reversed. Florida transfer Antonneous Clayton was thwarted in his initial effort for a waiver and, like Sims, appealed the first ruling; unlike Sims, however, Tech confirmed Wednesday that the NCAA denied the appeal of the appeal, meaning the defensive lineman will have to sit out the 2019 season.

Suffice to say, Clayton’s new football program didn’t agree with the final decision.

“I vehemently disagree with the NCAA’s decision to not grant immediate eligibility for Antonneous,” head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement that minced no words. “As an athletics department and a football program, we remain confident that he meets the stated criteria for immediate eligibility and by not granting it, the NCAA does not have the best interests of the student-athlete in mind.”

Clayton, a four-star 2016 signee, played in 17 games for the Gators, with three of those appearances coming in 2018. Because he played in fewer than four games, Clayton was able to take a redshirt for this past season.

With the denial of an immediate-eligibility waiver, Clayton will have one year of eligibility he can use after sitting out the 2019 season.