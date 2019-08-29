Nick Saban talks energy vampires, s**t-talkers joining debate team

The 2019 campaign hasn’t even kicked off, and Nick Saban is already in midseason form.
While nearly five-touchdown favorites against Duke in the opener, Alabama has had a rough week when it comes to both injuries and suspensions to starters. The Crimson Tide is also continuing to lick their collective wounds over a beatdown in the College Football Playoff championship game at the end of the 2018 season.
That serves as the backdrop for Saban’s first radio show of the 2019 season and, suffice to say, the head coach didn’t disappoint as he touched on subjects ranging from “energy vampires” to modern-day players taking their s**t talking to the debate team.
No, I have no idea as to the identity of the Tuscaloosa Energy Vampires (that would make an awesome name for a Southern rock speed-metal band, by the way) to whom Saban referred, and I’ll let all y’all speculate if you’re so inclined. As for the debate team blast? Al.com‘s Michael Casagrande relayed in great detail what is obviously a very touchy subject for the future College Football Hall of Fame coach that he has been itching to address — and led to an apology for taking the Lord’s name in vain for good measure.
I watch football on TV sometimes and there’s a lot of things I see,” Saban said unprompted by a question. “Self-indulgent behavior. Players bringing attention to themselves. A lack of discipline. When you don’t have respect for discipline.
“A lot of bad things happen. You get a lot of penalties. You get a lot of late hits. You get a lot of bad decisions. You don’t really play smart in critical situations. That’s never been the trademark of our team and that’s something we really want to reestablish with our players.”
Splash gas on the fire.
“We’ve always had a rule where the players don’t talk to the opposing team,” Saban said, his voice rising.
And then …
“I tell the players,” Saban said, “if you want to talk shit to the other team, join the god damn debate team.
You can go ahead and direct your condolences to @DukeFOOTBALL at your leisure…