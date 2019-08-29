Penn State suspends corner Donovan Johnson for opener

Penn State’s depth in the secondary will be a little less deep than expected when the Nittany Lions kick off the season this weekend.
Tuesday, Donovan Johnson‘s name didn’t appear on the depth chart the football program released ahead of the opener against Idaho. A day later, James Franklin explained why — the cornerback has been suspended for unspecified violations of team rules.
The head coach gave no indication as to whether the suspension will last beyond Week 1.
Johnson was a four-star 2017 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman. The Michigan native then played in a dozen games this past season.
Prior to the non-football issue, Johnson had been expected to be one of the Nittany Lions’ top three or four options in their secondary rotation.
When North Carolina takes the field against South Carolina this weekend, they’ll do so bolstered with an addition from the latter’s conference.
After enrolling at Auburn in January, Cam’Ron Kelly, citing personal matters involving his family and his desire to be closer to them, opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal in late March. A week later, the true freshman defensive back announced his transfer to North Carolina.
Nearly five months later, UNC announced in a press release that “[t]he Carolina Football program received word late this afternoon that… Kelly is immediately eligible and available to play this season.” The player also addressed the development on his personal Twitter account.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Kelly was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Virginia. He was the highest-rated defensive back in AU’s class this year.
The first full weekend of the college football season has also officially seen its first weather-impacted matchup of the year.
After much speculation, it was confirmed early Thursday afternoon that Saturday’s Boise State-Florida State game will be moved to Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium. That non-conference had been scheduled to be played 170 miles or so east in Jacksonville, but that city is at the confluence of the I-10 and I-95, which will serve as the main evacuation route for those fleeing coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Jacksonville itself could also be in the path of what’s a significant weather event, which could be a devastating Category 4 storm by the time it reaches landfall this weekend or early next week.
“After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time,” said FSU athletic director David Coburn in a statement.
“We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the City of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience.”
In addition to the venue change, kickoff has been moved up from 7 p.m. ET to noon. All tickets sold for the game originally scheduled for TIAA Bank Field will be refunded; tickets for the relocated matchup will all be general admission and cost $10 if bought online, $15 if purchased at the stadium on the day of the game.
As for the broadcast options, the game will be carried on ESPNews.
You just knew these were coming.
As you may or may not know, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of the sport of college football. The first game ever played was between Rutgers and Princeton (then the College of New Jersey) in New Brunswick, NJ, in 1869.
Friday, ahead of the start of that 150th season, Rutgers and adidas unveiled what they are calling the Scarlet Knights’ strategy uniforms to honor the birthplace of college football. The uniforms will first be worn for the Oct. 19 home game against Minnesota.
From the school’s release on the details of the new duds:
- The jersey’s colorway features a rich, “Victory Red” base and brown pants, showcasing an authentic look that pays homage to the 1869 era.
- Rutgers original “R” logo is sewn into the upper center of the jersey.
- The uniforms will be supported by black gloves with a throwback “R” logo on the palm.
- The head-to-toe look is completed with black cleats that feature 1869-inspired lace jewels.
- For the first time in Rutgers’ history, long sleeves are added to the jersey.
- “1869” is tonally knit into the sleeve as a surprise detail for the players.
- Fabric features a ribbed-knit throughout for added durability.
- A “150” patch is embroidered onto the chest to celebrate the anniversary.
Georgia Tech was on the winning side of an NCAA decision this week, although they ultimately ended up batting an even .500 on that front.
The Association had initially denied Michigan transfer Myles Sims the ability to play for Tech in 2019; that decision was appealed and subsequently reversed. Florida transfer Antonneous Clayton was thwarted in his initial effort for a waiver and, like Sims, appealed the first ruling; unlike Sims, however, Tech confirmed Wednesday that the NCAA denied the appeal of the appeal, meaning the defensive lineman will have to sit out the 2019 season.
Suffice to say, Clayton’s new football program didn’t agree with the final decision.
“I vehemently disagree with the NCAA’s decision to not grant immediate eligibility for Antonneous,” head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement that minced no words. “As an athletics department and a football program, we remain confident that he meets the stated criteria for immediate eligibility and by not granting it, the NCAA does not have the best interests of the student-athlete in mind.”
Clayton, a four-star 2016 signee, played in 17 games for the Gators, with three of those appearances coming in 2018. Because he played in fewer than four games, Clayton was able to take a redshirt for this past season.
With the denial of an immediate-eligibility waiver, Clayton will have one year of eligibility he can use after sitting out the 2019 season.