Getty Images

UCLA shows some progress in Year 2 of Chip Kelly but still can’t beat Cincinnati

By Bryan FischerAug 29, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chip Kelly era at UCLA is off to an 0-1 start for the second straight season. The only difference between the 2019 campaign and last year’s early loss at the Rose Bowl however, is that this time around nobody bats an eye at the Bruins losing to Cincinnati.

The Bearcats notched yet another victory over a Power Five opponent under Luke Fickell on Thursday night, defending their Nippert Stadium turf with a rather run of the mill 24-14 win over the Pac-12 visitors as both sides look ahead to far greater challenges on the schedule going forward.

Young Cincy quarterback Desmond Ridder was a little rusty in the season opener for both teams, throwing for a respectable 242 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) but not quite looking in complete sync with his receiving corps. He did spread the ball around to seven different players in the passing game while rushing nine times for 34 yards but he wasn’t quite the electric player we saw down the stretch in 2018 nor the one he needs to be in order to beat mighty Ohio State next week.

Tailback Michael Warren dealt with cramps throughout the game but chipped in with 92 yards and a score on the ground, finding the end zone after his defense forced one of their four turnovers on the night early in the second half.

While the Bearcats had their chances to firmly take control of the outcome, UCLA continued to make things interesting down the stretch even if they could never quite get over the hump (including having a fumble returned for a touchdown in the final four minutes overturned).

Signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson will surely not be a fan of watching film of the loss, given that he fumbled away a ball in the red zone in the first quarter and then did so again as the Bruins were driving in the fourth. He wound up throwing for two touchdowns and 156 yards but those two fumbles — combined with two interceptions — made it one step forward and two steps back in the grand scheme of things for the sophomore.

Of course, it would have helped having Joshua Kelley in the lineup but last year’s leading rusher did not play in the contest with a lingering knee injury. Wide receiver Demetric Felton wound up being the primary ball carrier as a result, rushing for 71 yards on 23 carries while also recording two catches for 91 yards and a touchdown where he split the defense and took it 75 yards to the house.

All things considered, there was progress shown on the by Kelly’s team in playing an 11-win team from last season on the road and doing so pretty close. But as anybody in powder blue can tell you come Friday morning, close isn’t going to cut it in Westwood nor does it help the Pac-12 by losing yet another game to an AAC foe.

On the flip side, a routine win over a brand name like UCLA is exactly where Fickell wants UC to be. He’ll face off against his alma mater during a Week 2 clash in the state of Ohio that a lot of folks have circled but the Bearcats will need to amp their game up several notches if they want to compete at the Horseshoe.

Nick Saban talks energy vampires, s**t-talkers joining debate team

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019 campaign hasn’t even kicked off, and Nick Saban is already in midseason form.

While nearly five-touchdown favorites against Duke in the opener, Alabama has had a rough week when it comes to both injuries and suspensions to starters. The Crimson Tide is also continuing to lick their collective wounds over a beatdown in the College Football Playoff championship game at the end of the 2018 season.

That serves as the backdrop for Saban’s first radio show of the 2019 season and, suffice to say, the head coach didn’t disappoint as he touched on subjects ranging from “energy vampires” to modern-day players taking their s**t talking to the debate team.

No, I have no idea as to the identity of the Tuscaloosa Energy Vampires (that would make an awesome name for a Southern rock speed-metal band, by the way) to whom Saban referred, and I’ll let all y’all speculate if you’re so inclined. As for the debate team blast? Al.com‘s Michael Casagrande relayed in great detail what is obviously a very touchy subject for the future College Football Hall of Fame coach that he has been itching to address — and led to an apology for taking the Lord’s name in vain for good measure.

I watch football on TV sometimes and there’s a lot of things I see,” Saban said unprompted by a question. “Self-indulgent behavior. Players bringing attention to themselves. A lack of discipline. When you don’t have respect for discipline.

“A lot of bad things happen. You get a lot of penalties. You get a lot of late hits. You get a lot of bad decisions. You don’t really play smart in critical situations. That’s never been the trademark of our team and that’s something we really want to reestablish with our players.”

Splash gas on the fire.

“We’ve always had a rule where the players don’t talk to the opposing team,” Saban said, his voice rising.

And then …

“I tell the players,” Saban said, “if you want to talk shit to the other team, join the god damn debate team.

You can go ahead and direct your condolences to @DukeFOOTBALL at your leisure…

Smooth sailing for Clemson so far vs. Georgia Tech

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s so far, so good for defending national champion No. 1 Clemson, as the Tigers hold a 28-0 lead over Georgia Tech at the break in Death Valley East.

Clemson accepted the ball to start the game and Georgia Tech immediately forced a three-and-out… and then gave the ball immediately back to the Tigers when Juanyeah Thomas muffed the punt and Brannon Spector hopped on it at Georgia Tech’s 16-yard line. Lawrence cashed in five plays later with a 6-yard zone read keeper to give Clemson its first of many early leads this season.

Georgia Tech, displaying its brand new (to them) spread offense, picked up two first downs on its first series but saw a promising series end in flames when a backfield miscommunication on a 1st-and-10 at midfield result in an 11-yard loss and a punt.

Travis Etienne put the game in comfort territory for Clemson on the next possession when he raced 90 yards for a touchdown, giving Clemson a 14-0 lead at the 5:39 mark of the first quarter.

Leading 21-0 midway through the second quarter, Lawrence appeared to serve Georgia Tech’s first points on a platter when he tossed a pass straight to Georgia Tech’s Tre Swilling, who raced the ball 41 yards until he was knocked out by Lawrence himself at the 2.

Put in its first disadvantageous situation of this young season, Brent Venables‘ retooled defense shined, surrendering yards of one, zero and zero yards to force a 4th-and-goal from their own 1. Georgia Tech called for Oliver to toss a roll out pass, which was tipped and intercepted by Clemson’s Denzel Johnson.

Clemson then went 94 yards on five plays, the last 62 coming on a catch-and-dash from Lawrence to Tee Higgins.

In a stat line that seems quite similar to other Georgia Tech games, Oliver finished the first half 2-of-7 for 11 yards and an interception while leading the Yellow Jackets with 16 carries for 61 yards. Jordan Mason rushed nine times for 42 yards.

Lawrence completed 12-of-22 tosses for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions (the second of which came on a heave as time expired in the half) while adding three carries for 24 yards and a score, and Etienne compiled 145 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Georgia Tech will receive to open the second half.

Jim McElwain’s MACtion debut delayed as weather pushes back start of Central Michigan’s opener

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The South isn’t the only area of the country in which college football games are being impacted by the weather.

Central Michigan was set to kick off its 2019 season at seven p.m. ET tonight in a matchup with FCS Wagner in Mount Pleasant.  However, because of “impending severe weather in the area,” start time for that game has been pushed back by an hour.

CMU is kicking off its first season under new head coach Jim McElwain, who was hired following the 1-11 season posted by the Chippewas.  That marked the program’s worst record since it moved to the FBS level 44 years ago.

Transfer from Texas A&M suspended for Houston’s opener vs. Oklahoma

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jordan Moore‘s debut with the Houston Cougars will have to wait a little longer than expected.

Moore transferred from Texas A&M to Houston earlier this offseason, and it was originally thought that he would have to sit out the entire 2019 season because of NCAA bylaws.  In mid-June, however, it was confirmed that Moore had been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play this coming season.

Unfortunately for the defensive back, though, UH announced Friday that Moore has been suspended for Sunday night’s matchup with No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman.

“Moore will not play or travel with the team related to a potential university policy violation,” the school told the Houston Chronicle in a statement.

Moore was a four-star member of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class.  The Texas native played in just four games his true freshman season, which allowed him to save a season of eligibility by using his redshirt year.