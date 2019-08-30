Getty Images

Cincinnati loses safety James Wiggins to torn ACL

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Cincinnati’s impressive season-opening win over UCLA Thursday was tempered somewhat by an injury update on a defensive starter.

This past Tuesday, Luke Fickell revealed that redshirt junior James Wiggins had “tweaked his knee” during practice the day before.  Following the Bearcats’ 24-14 win, the head coach confirmed that the starting safety will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season because of a significant knee injury.

Following rehab on the torn ACL, Wiggins should be able to be at least a limited participant in spring practice next year.  Provided he doesn’t declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, of course.

A three-star 2016 signee, Wiggins took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in 10 games the following season.  This past season served as a breakout season for Wiggins as he started 12 of 13 games for the Bearcats and led the team in interceptions with four.  He was also third in passes defensed with nine.

Following the 2018 regular season, the Florida native earned second-team All-AAC honors.

No decision yet on Maurice Washington’s status for Nebraska’s opener

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
With the start of the season looming, the great “Will he? Won’t he?” question remains unanswered.

The “he” in this scenario is Maurice Washington, the Nebraska running back who still has a legal issue out in California hanging over his head.  Less than 24 hours before NU kicks off the 2019 season against South Alabama, Washington’s availability for the opener is still uncertain — and will apparently remain that way right up until the noon kickoff.

“The decision’s going to be made before kickoff, before the game starts on Saturday, and I guess you guys will know then,” head coach Scott Frost said according to the Lincoln Journal Star.  “I know the ball’s not in his court; it’s in our court as a university and a football program to decide, but he’s been doing a great job, doing everything we ask of him through fall camp.

“So he’ll be ready [to play] if that’s the decision that is made.”

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Last month, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In addition to the Golden State woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia.  It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.

Starting in Oct., Ole Miss will sell beer at football games

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
And then there were seven… eventually.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Texas A&M (HERE), Tennessee (HERE) and Vanderbilt (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy.

Friday afternoon, Ole Miss announced plans to sell beer during football games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this season.  The only catch?  The new policy will only be in place for the final three home games of the year, beginning with the Oct. 19 matchup with Texas A&M and finishing up with New Mexico State Nov. 9 and LSU the following weekend.

Home dates against Arkansas (Sept. 7), Southeast Louisiana (Sept. 14), Cal (Sept. 21) and Vanderbilt (Oct. 5) will be, as has previously been the case, dry.

It had previously been reported that the university was leaning against alcohol sales this fall.

“This is another opportunity to enhance what is already one of the premier gamedays in college football,” said interim athletic director Keith Carter in a statement. “I want to thank Chancellor Sparks and the rest of our university administration for their leadership and support during this process. We expect this decision to help reduce incidents associated with overconsumption on gamedays. The athletics department will work hand-in-hand with other campus officials and within the guidelines of the SEC to ensure a safe and responsible environment for all fans.”

While more than half of the league will sell alcohol in 2019, not all conference members have embraced the change.  Yet.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky (HERE) and South Carolina (HERE) have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy.

Florida and Mississippi State are the only other SEC schools that have not publicly stated its alcohol intentions, one way or the other, for the 2019 campaign.

Ohio State lists starting DE Jonathon Cooper as out for opener

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
As Ryan Day gets set to make his Scarlet & Grey debut as the full-time head coach, his defensive line will be at much less than full strength for the opener.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Florida Atlantic in The Horseshoe, Ohio State sent out a Week 1 status report in which players are listed as either unavailable or game-time decisions.  The most noteworthy name in the former category is Jonathon Cooper, with the starting defensive end officially ruled out because of what’s believed to be a high-ankle sprain.

The school does not list a specific injury for any player, or any reason whatsoever, on the status report.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits.  He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

On the team’s most recent depth chart, Jashon Cornell and Zach Harrison are listed as co-starters in Cooper’s spot opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.

In addition to Cooper, fellow defensive ends Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith are listed as game-time decisions because of undisclosed injuries.  On top of that, the availability of backup running back Demario McCall, who ran for 50 yards on eight carries in 2018, won’t be determined until closer to kick off.

At this time, Ohio State is listed as a 27½-point favorite over FAU.

CFT Cheat Sheet: What to know for Week 1

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
A quick primer on who, what and where to look for/at as college football kicks off its first full weekend of the 2019 season.

WEEK 1 STORYLINES

  • On Nov. 6, 1869, with a young Bill Snyder in attendance, Rutgers beat Princeton 6-4 in what is considered the first “modern” game of college football.  A century and a half later, the sport is one of the most popular in the country and this 150th anniversary will be celebrated throughout the 2019 season.  The sesquicentennial of a sport that generated quotes such as “this college is a failure; the trouble is we’re neglecting football for education” and “I would like to build a university of which the football team could be proud” will be feted over the next few months, with ESPN, of course, leading the way with myriad specials highlighting the colorful, ofttimes controversial but never, ever boring history of college football.
  • Several new rules will be in effect for the 2019 season, from targeting (replay officials required to either confirm or deny all targeting fouls; any targeting foul that cannot be confirmed by video review will now be overturned) to blindside blocks called as personal fouls to two-man wedge formations on all kickoffs.  Another aspect of the targeting rule that’s been changed could have a sizable impact as well, with a player who is penalized for targeting three times in a season being suspended for one full game after the first offense, and an additional game for every offense thereafter.  Additionally, new overtime rules are in play thanks to last year’s LSU-Texas A&M marathon. If a game reaches four overtimes and remains tied, the outcome will be decided by alternating two-point conversions that are snapped from the three-yard line.
  • Because of injuries, Alabama will very likely open the 2019 season with a pair of true freshmen starting in its linebacking corps.  Starting weakside linebacker Josh McMillon suffered a knee injury two weeks ago that will sideline him indefinitely, perhaps even the entire season; he’ll be replaced by four-star 2019 signee Christian Harris.  Preseason All-American Dylan Moses sustained a torn ACL this week and is expected to miss all of 2019; four-star 2019 signee Shane Lee will take his place at middle linebacker not only position-wise but calling the defensive signals as well.  Add in three other starters suspended for the first half of the opener, and Alabama’s matchup with Duke — the Crimson Tide are around a five-touchdown favorite for the neutral-site matchup — at least becomes mildly interesting.  Or it’ll prove yet again that, Nick Saban‘s protestations notwithstanding, ‘Bama can indeed s**t another player and everything will be perfect.
  • There are 26 head coaches who are entering their first seasons at their new schools, with two of them (Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech and Manny Diaz at Miami) already losing their debuts.  This Saturday, more than half of the 24 remaining first-year coaches (13) will lift the lid on the 2019 season against FCS opponents; at the opposite end of the spectrum is seven Group of Five coaches leading off with a Power Five school — Akron (Illinois), East Carolina (NC State), Houston (Oklahoma), Liberty (Syracuse), Texas State (Texas A&M), UMass (Rutgers) and Utah State (Wake Forest). Colorado and Ohio State will kick the campaign off against Group of Five schools Colorado State and Florida Atlantic, respectively, with Louisville opening against Notre Dame and North Carolina tangling with South Carolina in P5 vs. P5 matchups.

SIX-PACK OF MUST-SEE GAMES

  • No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn in Arlington, Tex. — No offense to either school, but you know the Week 1 slate is on the lighter side if this is the first of the must-see matchups.  This game, coincidentally enough, is also the only one this weekend pitting ranked teams against each other.  As of this writing, the Ducks are a 3½-point favorite in a neutral-field affair that will see the Tigers start a true freshman, Bo Nix, under center for the first time in more than 70 years.  Oregon, meanwhile, has seen its receiving corps hit hard by injury.  This game will, though, feature one of the best positional matchups of the first full weekend of football, with the Ducks’ stout offensive line going up against the Tigers’ talented defensive line.
  • Houston at No. 4 Oklahoma — If you like offense, you should love this non-conference matchup.  Prior to going down with a knee injury in the Cougars’ 11th game of the season, a now-healthy D’Eriq King had put up 50 total touchdowns (36 passing, 14 rushing) and nearly 3,700 yards of offense as he passed for 2,982 and ran for another 674.  The Sooners, of course, have produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners and will see their offense triggered this season by Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.
  • Boise State vs. Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. — This game was originally scheduled to be played on a “neutral field” in Jacksonville, but the looming threat of Hurricane Dorian forced the contest to be moved about 170 miles west to Doak Campbell Stadium.  This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs, with the Seminoles coming off a year in which its bowl streak was snapped at 36 straight thanks to a 5-7 record and the Broncos coming off a season in which its bowl game was ruled a no-contest because of, oddly enough, weather.
  • North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte, NC Mack Brown is back for his second stint at North Carolina.  South Carolina’s head coach, Will Muschamp, served as Brown’s defensive coordinator at Texas from 2008-10. And thus ends the most intriguing aspect of this matchup as the Tar Heels won two games for the first time since 2003 and the Gamecocks were a pedestrian 7-6 in the third season under Muschamp.  This is also the third of three neutral-site games on this list, so it’s got that going for it.  Which is nice.
  • No. 9 Notre Dame at Louisville — This game is the only one being played Labor Day night, so by definition it’s a must-see affair for any avid fan of the sport.  Those expecting must-see action on the field will likely be disappointed, though, as Notre Dame is anywhere from an 18- to 19-point road favorite. The Fighting Irish were one of the four playoff teams a year ago, with the Cardinals stumbling and/or bumbling through a two-win season (their worst since 1997) that saw Bobby Petrino fired and Scott Satterfield hired.
  • Ole Miss at Memphis — Fun fact for the wagering degenerates in the audience: Memphis is 8-0 in the regular season under Mike Norvell in games that kick off at noon ET, including a pair of wins over Power Five schools (then-No. 25 UCLA in 2017, laugh-if-you-want-but-they’re-still-technically-a-P5-team Kansas in 2016).  Both of those wins, incidentally, came at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.  Right now, the Tigers are roughly a 5½-point favorite.

BEST/WORST WAGERS OF WEEK 1

  • BEST: It’s gotta be Memphis -5½ over Ole Miss, right?  Given that unbeaten noon trend under Norvell, you have to roll with what’s been a mortal lock the past three seasons.
  • WORST: Alabama at -33½ over Duke. The line had gotten all the way to 36 points at one point until Dylan Mosesseason-ending injury.  The Crimson Tide should still win very comfortably, but not nearly five touchdowns comfortable — although Nick Saban‘s PG-13 radio diatribe has me second-guessing this selection.
  • COVER SPECIAL:  Houston’s getting three touchdowns and a field goal, and I’m taking it.  The AAC school (likely) won’t beat Oklahoma outright, but they’ll cover.

HEISMAN TROPHY WATCH

  1.  Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson — The “It” player in college football ended the 2018 season with a national championship as a true freshman, and begins the 2019 season as the Heisman frontrunner until proven otherwise.
  2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama — There is one overwhelming question when it comes to the 2018 Heisman runner-up: can he stay upright and healthy for a full season?
  3. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma — Back-to-back transfer quarterbacks from Oklahoma have won the Heisman, so this transfer quarterback from Alabama is going to start this season a little higher than he probably should.
  4. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State — The second straight transfer on the list, the true sophomore is entering his first season as the starter at the collegiate level after coming to OSU from Georgia.
  5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin — The positive: Taylor is just 2,235 yards away from becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher in just three seasons. The negative: A running back has claimed the Heisman just twice in 13 years.
  6. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas — Speaking of droughts, a player from the University of Texas hasn’t won the Heisman since Ricky Williams in 1998.
  7. Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska — When it’s all said and done, and if he stays injury-free, I truly believe this electrifying quarterback who can beat you with his arm and/or legs will end the season a lot higher on this list.
  8. Justin Hebert, QB, Oregon — Arguably the top player on the West Coast, Hebert eschewed the opportunity to enter the 2019 NFL Draft as a likely Top-10 selection and return to Oregon for one more season.
  9. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia — The seventh-year junior (OK, it just seems like he’s been in Athens forever), has quietly put up nearly 5,400 yards and 54 touchdowns in two seasons; a huge performance in the high-profile matchup with Notre Dame in Week 4 would boost his stiff-armed chances.
  10. JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State — With Fields in his first season as a starter, Dobbins should see his carry rate rise (he averaged just under 12 a game his first two seasons)  especially early on as the new starter gets further acclimated to the offense.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT WATCH
Earlier in this piece, I mentioned that Oregon’s offensive line going up against Auburn’s defensive line will be one of the best positional matchups of Week 1.  As fortune would have it, our buddies over at Rotoworld have Auburn DT Derrick Brown vs Oregon OL Shane Lemieux and Jake Hanson leading off its “NFL Draft Prospect Showdown” feature for the first week of the college football season.  For the entire extensively-detailed piece, click HERE.