Getty Images

No. 14 Utah makes it nine in a row over Holy War rival BYU

By Bryan FischerAug 30, 2019, 2:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The state of Utah once again runs red.

The No. 14 Utes wore down and overpowered rival BYU on Thursday night in a lopsided 30-12 victory that was the Salt Lake City-based squad’s ninth in a row in the aptly-named Holy War.

Leading the way for the Pac-12 favorite was not surprisingly their run game. Tailback Zach Moss fought for every inch in the hard-hitting affair but had 181 yards on the ground, the first time a back has hit the century mark in the series since 2011. Proving he was not only healthy but has maybe added a few things to his repertoire in the offseason, the senior also caught a few passes as well.

His big night helped fuel an offense that didn’t quite click on all cylinders under new coordinator Andy Ludwig. Quarterback Tyler Huntley managed just 106 yards passing, proving to be fairly accurate overall but not one to take many shots down field. Though they did get things going in the second half against a pretty stout Cougars defense, there’s still plenty to work on in the coming weeks before a looming Pac-12 South battle against USC in late September.

More concerning for head coach Kyle Whittingham? Probably special teams, which were very un-Utah-like in the opener. There were a handful of questionable returns and, while new kicker Andrew Strauch nailed a 41 yard field goal, he also missed the team’s first extra point in 183 tries and shanked a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter.

While that was off-brand for the Utes, their opponents seemed to repeat their performance from many of the last few meetings. The defense was solid enough for the Cougars but the offense remained a work in progress with a penchant for untimely turnovers.

Zach Wilson did have his moments at quarterback and threw for 208 yards but not one but two pick-sixes. He was also the team’s leading rusher for most of the night to illustrate how things were going and seemed to be under pressure nearly every dropback.

The end result was a white flag for those in Provo early in the second half and yet another year of hearing it from their Power Five rivals as the losing streak approaches a decade. The Cougars can still regroup with a chance to knock off a big name opponent with Tennessee, USC and Washington on the upcoming docket but none of those will hold quite the importance that comes with beating their rivals.

And to make matters even worse for Kalani Sitake and company, there was even a weather delay in the fourth quarter that seemed to prolong the misery even more.

Not that Utah really minded on Thursday night as they secured yet another victory over BYU in convincing fashion.

No. 1 Clemson starts title defense with blowout of Georgia Tech

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT
2 Comments

Clemson picked up right where it left off: punishing anyone who dare started across from them. The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in the preseason for the first time in school history, began their prowl for the first back-to-back national championships in school history with an easy 52-14 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

Travis Etienne led the way for the Tigers, accounting for 205 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, while Trevor Lawrence pitched in two scores.

And to think, the night actually started well for Georgia Tech.

Clemson (1-0, 1-0 ACC) accepted the ball to start the game and Georgia Tech immediately forced a three-and-out… and then gave the ball immediately back to the Tigers when Juanyeah Thomas muffed the punt and Brannon Spector hopped on it at Georgia Tech’s 16-yard line. Lawrence cashed in five plays later with a 6-yard zone read keeper to give Clemson its first of many early leads this season.

Georgia Tech (0-1, 0-1 ACC), displaying its brand new (to them) spread offense, picked up two first downs on its first series but saw a promising series end in flames when a backfield miscommunication on a 1st-and-10 at midfield result in an 11-yard loss and a punt.

Travis Etienne put the game in comfort territory for Clemson on the next possession when he raced 90 yards for a touchdown, giving Clemson a 14-0 lead at the 5:39 mark of the first quarter.

Leading 21-0 midway through the second quarter, Lawrence appeared to serve Georgia Tech’s first points on a platter when he tossed a pass straight to Georgia Tech’s Tre Swilling, who raced the ball 41 yards until he was knocked out by Lawrence himself at the 2.

Put in its first disadvantageous situation of this young season, Brent Venables‘ retooled defense shined, surrendering yards of one, zero and zero yards to force a 4th-and-goal from their own 1. Georgia Tech called for Oliver to toss a roll out pass, which was tipped and intercepted by Clemson’s Denzel Johnson.

Clemson then went 94 yards on five plays, the last 62 coming on a catch-and-dash from Lawrence to Tee Higgins to take a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Etienne capped his night a 48-yard touchdown run at the 12:42 mark of the third quarter, and Clemson added scores from Lyn-J Dixon and Frank Ladson, Jr. (via Chase Brice) over the course of the second half.

Georgia Tech got on the board with a 7-yard Jordan Mason run at the 11:40 mark of the third quarter, a score that was set up with — get this — a 54-yard pass from Tobias Oliver to Jerry Howard, Jr. The Yellow Jackets then added a 28-yard touchdown pass from James Graham to Ahmarean Brown with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Breaking in a a spread offense under new head coach Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech experienced mixed success, as would be expected in an opening game that happens to come inside the home of the defending national champions. Oliver started the game and posted a Paul Johnson-era line of 3-of-9 for 65 yards and two interceptions while rushing 20 times for 56 yards. Graham experienced more success through the air, completing 4-of-7 attempts for 72 yards and a score. Mason led GT with 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Lawrence was a modest 13-of-23 for 168 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions (the second came on a heave as time expired in the first half) while carrying three times for 24 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Clemson rushed 47 times for an even 400 yards and five touchdowns.

FCS claims first FBS victim of 2019 as Central Arkansas stuns Western Kentucky with fourth-quarter comeback

Western Kentucky athletics
By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

On Aug. 30 of last year, UC Davis knocked off San Jose State for the FCS’ first win over an FBS team of the 2018 season. Exactly 364 days later, we have our first lower-level slaying of an upper-level foe.

Central Arkansas came into Thursday’s night game against Western Kentucky as 10-point underdogs, looking every bit the part for most of the matchup as they entered the fourth quarter trailing its host 28-14. After three touchdowns in the last 15 minutes, however, the Bears left Bowling Green with a stunning 35-28 upset win over the Hilltoppers.

This marked UCA’s third win over an FBS foe, with the most recent coming against Arkansas State in 2016 and the first coming against… Western Kentucky in 2009, a fact that wasn’t lost on the football program’s official Twitter account.

Bears passers accounted for 404 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those touchdowns coming in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game.  A one-yard touchdown run with under seven minutes left by running back Carlos Blackman, who threw an 80-yard touchdown pass off a trick play to knot the score at 28-all, proved to be the game-winner.

The Hilltoppers last five possessions of the game, after they had held that 28-14 lead, ended on downs three times; a missed field goal once; and one punt.

The disappointing season opener was the first for Tyson Helton, who had taken over as head coach after Mike Sanford‘s 3-9 record led to his ouster after two seasons.

UCLA shows some progress in Year 2 of Chip Kelly but still can’t beat Cincinnati

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 29, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chip Kelly era at UCLA is off to an 0-1 start for the second straight season. The only difference between the 2019 campaign and last year’s early loss at the Rose Bowl however, is that this time around nobody bats an eye at the Bruins losing to Cincinnati.

The Bearcats notched yet another victory over a Power Five opponent under Luke Fickell on Thursday night, defending their Nippert Stadium turf with a rather run of the mill 24-14 win over the Pac-12 visitors as both sides look ahead to far greater challenges on the schedule going forward.

Young Cincy quarterback Desmond Ridder was a little rusty in the season opener for both teams, throwing for a respectable 242 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) but not quite looking in complete sync with his receiving corps. He did spread the ball around to seven different players in the passing game while rushing nine times for 34 yards but he wasn’t quite the electric player we saw down the stretch in 2018 nor the one he needs to be in order to beat mighty Ohio State next week.

Tailback Michael Warren dealt with cramps throughout the game but chipped in with 92 yards and a score on the ground, finding the end zone after his defense forced one of their four turnovers on the night early in the second half.

While the Bearcats had their chances to firmly take control of the outcome, UCLA continued to make things interesting down the stretch even if they could never quite get over the hump (including having a fumble returned for a touchdown in the final four minutes overturned).

Signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson will surely not be a fan of watching film of the loss, given that he fumbled away a ball in the red zone in the first quarter and then did so again as the Bruins were driving in the fourth. He wound up throwing for two touchdowns and 156 yards but those two fumbles — combined with two interceptions — made it one step forward and two steps back in the grand scheme of things for the sophomore.

Of course, it would have helped having Joshua Kelley in the lineup but last year’s leading rusher did not play in the contest with a lingering knee injury. Wide receiver Demetric Felton wound up being the primary ball carrier as a result, rushing for 71 yards on 23 carries while also recording two catches for 91 yards and a touchdown where he split the defense and took it 75 yards to the house.

All things considered, there was progress shown on the by Kelly’s team in playing an 11-win team from last season on the road and doing so pretty close. But as anybody in powder blue can tell you come Friday morning, close isn’t going to cut it in Westwood nor does it help the Pac-12 by losing yet another game to an AAC foe.

On the flip side, a routine win over a brand name like UCLA is exactly where Fickell wants UC to be. He’ll face off against his alma mater during a Week 2 clash in the state of Ohio that a lot of folks have circled but the Bearcats will need to amp their game up several notches if they want to compete at the Horseshoe.

Nick Saban talks energy vampires, s**t-talkers joining debate team

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2019 campaign hasn’t even kicked off, and Nick Saban is already in midseason form.

While nearly five-touchdown favorites against Duke in the opener, Alabama has had a rough week when it comes to both injuries and suspensions to starters. The Crimson Tide is also continuing to lick their collective wounds over a beatdown in the College Football Playoff championship game at the end of the 2018 season.

That serves as the backdrop for Saban’s first radio show of the 2019 season and, suffice to say, the head coach didn’t disappoint as he touched on subjects ranging from “energy vampires” to modern-day players taking their s**t talking to the debate team.

No, I have no idea as to the identity of the Tuscaloosa Energy Vampires (that would make an awesome name for a Southern rock speed-metal band, by the way) to whom Saban referred, and I’ll let all y’all speculate if you’re so inclined. As for the debate team blast? Al.com‘s Michael Casagrande relayed in great detail what is obviously a very touchy subject for the future College Football Hall of Fame coach that he has been itching to address — and led to an apology for taking the Lord’s name in vain for good measure.

I watch football on TV sometimes and there’s a lot of things I see,” Saban said unprompted by a question. “Self-indulgent behavior. Players bringing attention to themselves. A lack of discipline. When you don’t have respect for discipline.

“A lot of bad things happen. You get a lot of penalties. You get a lot of late hits. You get a lot of bad decisions. You don’t really play smart in critical situations. That’s never been the trademark of our team and that’s something we really want to reestablish with our players.”

Splash gas on the fire.

“We’ve always had a rule where the players don’t talk to the opposing team,” Saban said, his voice rising.

And then …

“I tell the players,” Saban said, “if you want to talk shit to the other team, join the god damn debate team.

You can go ahead and direct your condolences to @DukeFOOTBALL at your leisure…