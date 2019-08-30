Ohio State lists starting DE Jonathon Cooper as out for opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Ryan Day gets set to make his Scarlet & Grey debut as the full-time head coach, his defensive line will be at much less than full strength for the opener.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Florida Atlantic in The Horseshoe, Ohio State sent out a Week 1 status report in which players are listed as either unavailable or game-time decisions. The most noteworthy name in the former category is Jonathon Cooper, with the starting defensive end officially ruled out because of what’s believed to be a high-ankle sprain.

The school does not list a specific injury for any player, or any reason whatsoever, on the status report.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

On the team’s most recent depth chart, Jashon Cornell and Zach Harrison are listed as co-starters in Cooper’s spot opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.

In addition to Cooper, fellow defensive ends Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith are listed as game-time decisions because of undisclosed injuries. On top of that, the availability of backup running back Demario McCall, who ran for 50 yards on eight carries in 2018, won’t be determined until closer to kick off.

At this time, Ohio State is listed as a 27½-point favorite over FAU.