Ohio State lists starting DE Jonathon Cooper as out for opener

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
As Ryan Day gets set to make his Scarlet & Grey debut as the full-time head coach, his defensive line will be at much less than full strength for the opener.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Florida Atlantic in The Horseshoe, Ohio State sent out a Week 1 status report in which players are listed as either unavailable or game-time decisions.  The most noteworthy name in the former category is Jonathon Cooper, with the starting defensive end officially ruled out because of what’s believed to be a high-ankle sprain.

The school does not list a specific injury for any player, or any reason whatsoever, on the status report.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits.  He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

On the team’s most recent depth chart, Jashon Cornell and Zach Harrison are listed as co-starters in Cooper’s spot opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.

In addition to Cooper, fellow defensive ends Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith are listed as game-time decisions because of undisclosed injuries.  On top of that, the availability of backup running back Demario McCall, who ran for 50 yards on eight carries in 2018, won’t be determined until closer to kick off.

At this time, Ohio State is listed as a 27½-point favorite over FAU.

CFT Cheat Sheet: What to know for Week 1

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
A quick primer on who, what and where to look for/at as college football kicks off its first full weekend of the 2019 season.

WEEK 1 STORYLINES

  • On Nov. 6, 1869, with a young Bill Snyder in attendance, Rutgers beat Princeton 6-4 in what is considered the first “modern” game of college football.  A century and a half later, the sport is one of the most popular in the country and this 150th anniversary will be celebrated throughout the 2019 season.  The sesquicentennial of a sport that generated quotes such as “this college is a failure; the trouble is we’re neglecting football for education” and “I would like to build a university of which the football team could be proud” will be feted over the next few months, with ESPN, of course, leading the way with myriad specials highlighting the colorful, ofttimes controversial but never, ever boring history of college football.
  • Several new rules will be in effect for the 2019 season, from targeting (replay officials required to either confirm or deny all targeting fouls; any targeting foul that cannot be confirmed by video review will now be overturned) to blindside blocks called as personal fouls to two-man wedge formations on all kickoffs.  Another aspect of the targeting rule that’s been changed could have a sizable impact as well, with a player who is penalized for targeting three times in a season being suspended for one full game after the first offense, and an additional game for every offense thereafter.  Additionally, new overtime rules are in play thanks to last year’s LSU-Texas A&M marathon. If a game reaches four overtimes and remains tied, the outcome will be decided by alternating two-point conversions that are snapped from the three-yard line.
  • Because of injuries, Alabama will very likely open the 2019 season with a pair of true freshmen starting in its linebacking corps.  Starting weakside linebacker Josh McMillon suffered a knee injury two weeks ago that will sideline him indefinitely, perhaps even the entire season; he’ll be replaced by four-star 2019 signee Christian Harris.  Preseason All-American Dylan Moses sustained a torn ACL this week and is expected to miss all of 2019; four-star 2019 signee Shane Lee will take his place at middle linebacker not only position-wise but calling the defensive signals as well.  Add in three other starters suspended for the first half of the opener, and Alabama’s matchup with Duke — the Crimson Tide are around a five-touchdown favorite for the neutral-site matchup — at least becomes mildly interesting.  Or it’ll prove yet again that, Nick Saban‘s protestations notwithstanding, ‘Bama can indeed s**t another player and everything will be perfect.
  • There are 26 head coaches who are entering their first seasons at their new schools, with two of them (Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech and Manny Diaz at Miami) already losing their debuts.  This Saturday, more than half of the 24 remaining first-year coaches (13) will lift the lid on the 2019 season against FCS opponents; at the opposite end of the spectrum is seven Group of Five coaches leading off with a Power Five school — Akron (Illinois), East Carolina (NC State), Houston (Oklahoma), Liberty (Syracuse), Texas State (Texas A&M), UMass (Rutgers) and Utah State (Wake Forest). Colorado and Ohio State will kick the campaign off against Group of Five schools Colorado State and Florida Atlantic, respectively, with Louisville opening against Notre Dame and North Carolina tangling with South Carolina in P5 vs. P5 matchups.

SIX-PACK OF MUST-SEE GAMES

  • No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn in Arlington, Tex. — No offense to either school, but you know the Week 1 slate is on the lighter side if this is the first of the must-see matchups.  This game, coincidentally enough, is also the only one this weekend pitting ranked teams against each other.  As of this writing, the Ducks are a 3½-point favorite in a neutral-field affair that will see the Tigers start a true freshman, Bo Nix, under center for the first time in more than 70 years.  Oregon, meanwhile, has seen its receiving corps hit hard by injury.  This game will, though, feature one of the best positional matchups of the first full weekend of football, with the Ducks’ stout offensive line going up against the Tigers’ talented defensive line.
  • Houston at No. 4 Oklahoma — If you like offense, you should love this non-conference matchup.  Prior to going down with a knee injury in the Cougars’ 11th game of the season, a now-healthy D’Eriq King had put up 50 total touchdowns (36 passing, 14 rushing) and nearly 3,700 yards of offense as he passed for 2,982 and ran for another 674.  The Sooners, of course, have produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners and will see their offense triggered this season by Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.
  • Boise State vs. Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. — This game was originally scheduled to be played on a “neutral field” in Jacksonville, but the looming threat of Hurricane Dorian forced the contest to be moved about 170 miles west to Doak Campbell Stadium.  This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs, with the Seminoles coming off a year in which its bowl streak was snapped at 36 straight thanks to a 5-7 record and the Broncos coming off a season in which its bowl game was ruled a no-contest because of, oddly enough, weather.
  • North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte, NC Mack Brown is back for his second stint at North Carolina.  South Carolina’s head coach, Will Muschamp, served as Brown’s defensive coordinator at Texas from 2008-10. And thus ends the most intriguing aspect of this matchup as the Tar Heels won two games for the first time since 2003 and the Gamecocks were a pedestrian 7-6 in the third season under Muschamp.  This is also the third of three neutral-site games on this list, so it’s got that going for it.  Which is nice.
  • No. 9 Notre Dame at Louisville — This game is the only one being played Labor Day night, so by definition it’s a must-see affair for any avid fan of the sport.  Those expecting must-see action on the field will likely be disappointed, though, as Notre Dame is anywhere from an 18- to 19-point road favorite. The Fighting Irish were one of the four playoff teams a year ago, with the Cardinals stumbling and/or bumbling through a two-win season (their worst since 1997) that saw Bobby Petrino fired and Scott Satterfield hired.
  • Ole Miss at Memphis — Fun fact for the wagering degenerates in the audience: Memphis is 8-0 in the regular season under Mike Norvell in games that kick off at noon ET, including a pair of wins over Power Five schools (then-No. 25 UCLA in 2017, laugh-if-you-want-but-they’re-still-technically-a-P5-team Kansas in 2016).  Both of those wins, incidentally, came at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.  Right now, the Tigers are roughly a 5½-point favorite.

BEST/WORST WAGERS OF WEEK 1

  • BEST: It’s gotta be Memphis -5½ over Ole Miss, right?  Given that unbeaten noon trend under Norvell, you have to roll with what’s been a mortal lock the past three seasons.
  • WORST: Alabama at -33½ over Duke. The line had gotten all the way to 36 points at one point until Dylan Mosesseason-ending injury.  The Crimson Tide should still win very comfortably, but not nearly five touchdowns comfortable — although Nick Saban‘s PG-13 radio diatribe has me second-guessing this selection.
  • COVER SPECIAL:  Houston’s getting three touchdowns and a field goal, and I’m taking it.  The AAC school (likely) won’t beat Oklahoma outright, but they’ll cover.

HEISMAN TROPHY WATCH

  1.  Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson — The “It” player in college football ended the 2018 season with a national championship as a true freshman, and begins the 2019 season as the Heisman frontrunner until proven otherwise.
  2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama — There is one overwhelming question when it comes to the 2018 Heisman runner-up: can he stay upright and healthy for a full season?
  3. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma — Back-to-back transfer quarterbacks from Oklahoma have won the Heisman, so this transfer quarterback from Alabama is going to start this season a little higher than he probably should.
  4. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State — The second straight transfer on the list, the true sophomore is entering his first season as the starter at the collegiate level after coming to OSU from Georgia.
  5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin — The positive: Taylor is just 2,235 yards away from becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher in just three seasons. The negative: A running back has claimed the Heisman just twice in 13 years.
  6. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas — Speaking of droughts, a player from the University of Texas hasn’t won the Heisman since Ricky Williams in 1998.
  7. Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska — When it’s all said and done, and if he stays injury-free, I truly believe this electrifying quarterback who can beat you with his arm and/or legs will end the season a lot higher on this list.
  8. Justin Hebert, QB, Oregon — Arguably the top player on the West Coast, Hebert eschewed the opportunity to enter the 2019 NFL Draft as a likely Top-10 selection and return to Oregon for one more season.
  9. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia — The seventh-year junior (OK, it just seems like he’s been in Athens forever), has quietly put up nearly 5,400 yards and 54 touchdowns in two seasons; a huge performance in the high-profile matchup with Notre Dame in Week 4 would boost his stiff-armed chances.
  10. JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State — With Fields in his first season as a starter, Dobbins should see his carry rate rise (he averaged just under 12 a game his first two seasons)  especially early on as the new starter gets further acclimated to the offense.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT WATCH
Earlier in this piece, I mentioned that Oregon’s offensive line going up against Auburn’s defensive line will be one of the best positional matchups of Week 1.  As fortune would have it, our buddies over at Rotoworld have Auburn DT Derrick Brown vs Oregon OL Shane Lemieux and Jake Hanson leading off its “NFL Draft Prospect Showdown” feature for the first week of the college football season.  For the entire extensively-detailed piece, click HERE.

DeAndre McNeal transfers from SMU back to FAU

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Well, so much for that.

Earlier this offseason, DeAndre McNeal opted to leave Florida Atlantic.  In late July, it was confirmed that McNeal has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at SMU.

This week, FAU head coach Lane Kiffin announced that McNeal is back with the Owls football team after less than a month with the Mustangs.  As the wide receiver did not attend classes at SMU, he’ll be eligible to play for FAU in 2019.

McNeal, who left as a graduate transfer, will begin practicing with his new/old team next week.  And, with his new/old team, McNeal will be shifting back to offense after being moved to the defensive secondary with the Mustangs.

“To add him back was basically free for us … kind of an easy choice for us because there’s no risk for us; we don’t lose a spot and he already knows the offense,” Kiffin said according to the Palm Beach Post.

This latest move continues McNeal’s vagabond journey through various levels of the college football world.

A four-star member of Texas’ 2015 recruiting class, McNeal was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Charlie Strong in August of 2016.  Not long after, the then-wide receiver opted to transfer out and ultimately moved on to a California junior college.  With UCLA in hot pursuit, McNeal opted instead to sign with Lane Kiffin and FAU in February of 2017.

After catching 23 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns during his first season with the Owls, McNeal caught one pass for one yard in what turned out to be his (next-to-) last season with the Owls in 2018.

Pitt losing highest-rated 2018 signee to transfer

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
With its season opener right around the corner, Pitt has seen some attrition in its offensive backfield.

Thursday, Pat Narduzzi announced that Mychale Salahuddin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  While no specific reason was given the head coach described the parting of ways with the redshirt freshman running back as mutual.

“We wish Mychale the best of luck wherever he goes,” Narduzzi said according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ll help him wherever he wants to go.”

Salahuddin underwent offseason knee surgery, which helped push him to at least third on the depth chart if not lower.  That positioning likely triggered the decision to transfer.

A four-star member of the Panthers’ 2018 recruiting class, Salahuddin was rated as the No. 5 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position the District of Columbia.  Salahuddin was easily the highest-rated signee for Pitt in that year’s class.

As a true freshman, Salahuddin ran for 37 yards on four carries.  Three of the carries and 34 of the yards came during a 38-35 loss to North Carolina last September.

Because he played in just three games, he was able to keep a season of eligibility by burning his redshirt.

No. 14 Utah makes it nine in a row over Holy War rival BYU

By Bryan FischerAug 30, 2019, 2:22 AM EDT
The state of Utah once again runs red.

The No. 14 Utes wore down and overpowered rival BYU on Thursday night in a lopsided 30-12 victory that was the Salt Lake City-based squad’s ninth in a row in the aptly-named Holy War.

Leading the way for the Pac-12 favorite was not surprisingly their run game. Tailback Zach Moss fought for every inch in the hard-hitting affair but had 181 yards on the ground, the first time a back has hit the century mark in the series since 2011. Proving he was not only healthy but has maybe added a few things to his repertoire in the offseason, the senior also caught a few passes as well.

His big night helped fuel an offense that didn’t quite click on all cylinders under new coordinator Andy Ludwig. Quarterback Tyler Huntley managed just 106 yards passing, proving to be fairly accurate overall but not one to take many shots down field. Though they did get things going in the second half against a pretty stout Cougars defense, there’s still plenty to work on in the coming weeks before a looming Pac-12 South battle against USC in late September.

More concerning for head coach Kyle Whittingham? Probably special teams, which were very un-Utah-like in the opener. There were a handful of questionable returns and, while new kicker Andrew Strauch nailed a 41 yard field goal, he also missed the team’s first extra point in 183 tries and shanked a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter.

While that was off-brand for the Utes, their opponents seemed to repeat their performance from many of the last few meetings. The defense was solid enough for the Cougars but the offense remained a work in progress with a penchant for untimely turnovers.

Zach Wilson did have his moments at quarterback and threw for 208 yards but not one but two pick-sixes. He was also the team’s leading rusher for most of the night to illustrate how things were going and seemed to be under pressure nearly every dropback.

The end result was a white flag for those in Provo early in the second half and yet another year of hearing it from their Power Five rivals as the losing streak approaches a decade. The Cougars can still regroup with a chance to knock off a big name opponent with Tennessee, USC and Washington on the upcoming docket but none of those will hold quite the importance that comes with beating their rivals.

And to make matters even worse for Kalani Sitake and company, there was even a weather delay in the fourth quarter that seemed to prolong the misery even more.

Not that Utah really minded on Thursday night as they secured yet another victory over BYU in convincing fashion.