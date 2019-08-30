Getty Images

Oklahoma State’s Calvin Bundage doesn’t travel for Oregon State game

By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
Health issues that dogged Calvin Bundage throughout summer camp will now bleed into the regular season.

Oklahoma State will travel to Corvallis to take on Oregon State in Friday night’s season opener for both schools.  According to one report, the linebacker did not make the trip with the rest of his Cowboys teammates and will not play.

The fourth-year senior had been cleared medically from unspecified injuries not long ago before apparently suffering a setback.

The past two seasons, Bundage started a combined 20 games.  11 of those starts came this past season, while injury issues sidelined him for the other two games.

Because of the injuries this summer, Bundage had been listed as a backup to starter Malcolm Rodriguez.

Cincinnati loses safety James Wiggins to torn ACL


By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Cincinnati’s impressive season-opening win over UCLA Thursday was tempered somewhat by an injury update on a defensive starter.

This past Tuesday, Luke Fickell revealed that redshirt junior James Wiggins had “tweaked his knee” during practice the day before.  Following the Bearcats’ 24-14 win, the head coach confirmed that the starting safety will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season because of a significant knee injury.

Following rehab on the torn ACL, Wiggins should be able to be at least a limited participant in spring practice next year.  Provided he doesn’t declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, of course.

A three-star 2016 signee, Wiggins took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in 10 games the following season.  This past season served as a breakout season for Wiggins as he started 12 of 13 games for the Bearcats and led the team in interceptions with four.  He was also third in passes defensed with nine.

Following the 2018 regular season, the Florida native earned second-team All-AAC honors.

No decision yet on Maurice Washington’s status for Nebraska’s opener


By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
With the start of the season looming, the great “Will he? Won’t he?” question remains unanswered.

The “he” in this scenario is Maurice Washington, the Nebraska running back who still has a legal issue out in California hanging over his head.  Less than 24 hours before NU kicks off the 2019 season against South Alabama, Washington’s availability for the opener is still uncertain — and will apparently remain that way right up until the noon kickoff.

“The decision’s going to be made before kickoff, before the game starts on Saturday, and I guess you guys will know then,” head coach Scott Frost said according to the Lincoln Journal Star.  “I know the ball’s not in his court; it’s in our court as a university and a football program to decide, but he’s been doing a great job, doing everything we ask of him through fall camp.

“So he’ll be ready [to play] if that’s the decision that is made.”

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Last month, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In addition to the Golden State woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia.  It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.

Starting in Oct., Ole Miss will sell beer at football games


By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
And then there were seven… eventually.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Texas A&M (HERE), Tennessee (HERE) and Vanderbilt (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy.

Friday afternoon, Ole Miss announced plans to sell beer during football games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this season.  The only catch?  The new policy will only be in place for the final three home games of the year, beginning with the Oct. 19 matchup with Texas A&M and finishing up with New Mexico State Nov. 9 and LSU the following weekend.

Home dates against Arkansas (Sept. 7), Southeast Louisiana (Sept. 14), Cal (Sept. 21) and Vanderbilt (Oct. 5) will be, as has previously been the case, dry.

It had previously been reported that the university was leaning against alcohol sales this fall.

“This is another opportunity to enhance what is already one of the premier gamedays in college football,” said interim athletic director Keith Carter in a statement. “I want to thank Chancellor Sparks and the rest of our university administration for their leadership and support during this process. We expect this decision to help reduce incidents associated with overconsumption on gamedays. The athletics department will work hand-in-hand with other campus officials and within the guidelines of the SEC to ensure a safe and responsible environment for all fans.”

While more than half of the league will sell alcohol in 2019, not all conference members have embraced the change.  Yet.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky (HERE) and South Carolina (HERE) have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy.

Florida and Mississippi State are the only other SEC schools that have not publicly stated its alcohol intentions, one way or the other, for the 2019 campaign.

Ohio State lists starting DE Jonathon Cooper as out for opener


By John TaylorAug 30, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
As Ryan Day gets set to make his Scarlet & Grey debut as the full-time head coach, his defensive line will be at much less than full strength for the opener.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Florida Atlantic in The Horseshoe, Ohio State sent out a Week 1 status report in which players are listed as either unavailable or game-time decisions.  The most noteworthy name in the former category is Jonathon Cooper, with the starting defensive end officially ruled out because of what’s believed to be a high-ankle sprain.

The school does not list a specific injury for any player, or any reason whatsoever, on the status report.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits.  He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

On the team’s most recent depth chart, Jashon Cornell and Zach Harrison are listed as co-starters in Cooper’s spot opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.

In addition to Cooper, fellow defensive ends Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith are listed as game-time decisions because of undisclosed injuries.  On top of that, the availability of backup running back Demario McCall, who ran for 50 yards on eight carries in 2018, won’t be determined until closer to kick off.

At this time, Ohio State is listed as a 27½-point favorite over FAU.