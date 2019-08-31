Alabama starts slow but leads Duke at the break

A year ago Alabama used a blitzkrieg attack to knock opponents out before the game even started. The Crimson Tide averaged an FBS-best 15.5 points in the first quarter, scoring at least one opening frame touchdown in all 15 games.
So far in 2019, they’re 0-for-1.
Alabama’s first three possessions ended in a three-and-out, a fumble and a missed field goal, but the result so far is the same.
At the break in Atlanta, Nick Saban‘s team holds a 14-3 lead over Duke.
Alabama marched 80 yards in 12 plays on its fourth possession, scoring on a 27-yard strike from Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Miller Forristall, then moved 76 plays in seven snaps to find pay dirt on a 1-yard Brian Robinson, Jr. plunge.
Tagovailoa closed the half a predictably brilliant 16-of-19 for 208 yards.
Duke did not mount a serious drive until its final chance of the half, a 7-play, 69-yard movement that ended in a 30-yard AJ Green field goal with 11 seconds left in the half.
Quentin Harris and the Duke offense struggled through the air, hitting just 3-of-8 passes for 42 yards.
Duke actually out-rushed Alabama on a cumulative (61-44) and per rush (3.2-2.3) basis.