Boise State miscues and stalled drives dig hole at FSU, but Broncos have life at halftime

Florida State and Boise State had to call an audible and move a previously-scheduled game in Jacksonville to Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, and perhaps the Noles are taking advantage of the true home-field advantage. Florida State leads the Broncos at halftime, 31-19. Florida State quarterback James Blackman has thrown for three touchdowns and 278 yards in the half.

Boise State fumbled on the opening drive to kill a somewhat promising opening possession, and that turnover did not take long to prove costly. A 20-yard fumble return by Janarius Robinson gave the Seminoles their first possession of the season on the Boise State 47-yard line. Four plays later, on a 4th and 1, Cam Akers ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run. What could have been a huge defensive lift for the Broncos instead turned into an early hole off a turnover.

Boise State answered with a long 14-play drive ending with a 36-yard field goal by Eric Sachse, but Florida State had an even more efficient and rewarding answer. Blackman completed a 75-yard pass to Tamorrion Terry for a 75-yard score on the first play of the ensuing possession, and Florida State was suddenly up 14-3 midway through the first quarter. Another long drive by Boise State netted nothing more than another field goal by Sachse from the FSU 19-yard line, and once again Florida State answered with a touchdown. This time it was Blackman connecting with Gabe Nabers for a much shorter five-yard score for the 21-6 lead. Florida State added a field goal in the second quarter.

The Broncos did get back in the game a bit later in the second quarter. After Blackman lost the football on a sack, Derrick Mclendon Ii returned the fumble to the Florida State 40-yard line. Boise State took advantage of the first FSU turnover by ending the drive with a Robert Mahone touchdown run on the goal line.

The Mountain West Conference contenders certainly have their work cut out for them in the second half. If Florida State can hold on to this game and pick up a win, that would be a great way to start the year for Willie Taggart and his program after last season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB