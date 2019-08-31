Four-star 2019 LSU LB tweets NCAA has cleared him

On the eve of the start of the 2019 regular season, LSU was on the receiving end of some positive personnel news.
Friday evening on his personal Twitter account, Donte Starks announced that “[t]he NCAA has cleared me.” Stark signed with LSU earlier this year but didn’t report with the rest of his new teammates as he still had some unspecified academic issues to clear up before enrolling.
Because of those issues, Starks hasn’t been able to practice with the Tigers ahead of Saturday’s opener against Georgia Southern.
A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.
Reason No. 6,984 why college football remains the greatest sport ever.
Midway through the third quarter, Purdue held what was a seemingly comfortable 31-14 lead on Nevada in Reno. A 34-yard field goal by Brandon Talton (much more on him in a bit) cut the deficit to two touchdowns heading into the fourth quarter; a pair of touchdowns, the last one a Carson Strong 20-yard pass to Elijah Cooks with just 52 seconds left, knotted the score at 31-all.
Two plays after that game-tying score, Daniel Brown‘s pick of an Elijah Sandler pass gave the ball back to the Wolf Pack at the Boilermakers 34-yard line with 38 seconds remaining. Five plays and 35 seconds later, Nevada was set up at Purdue’s 39-yard line as Jay Norvell trotted out Talton for what would be a game-winning 56-yard field goal attempt.
This wasn’t your typical “college kickers, bless their hearts” moment, though, as Talton nailed the 56-yarder as time expired to give Nevada a huge 34-31 upset win over the Big Ten school.
The best was yet to come, however.
Talton had entered last night’s contest as a true freshman walk-on kicker. During the post-game celebration, after his first game ever at the collegiate level, the 5-8, 165-pounder exited the locker room as a player on scholarship.
Yep, it doesn’t get much better than that.
Brendan Devara’s second chance at the FBS level will, as it turns out, come at an AAC school.
In July of last year, it was confirmed that eight Rutgers football players were under investigation for the fraudulent use of credit cards. Two of those players, defensive back K.J. Gray and linebacker Brendan Devera, were dismissed a short time later by head coach Chris Ash for their alleged involvement.
One of those two initial dismissees, Devera, spent the 2018 season at the junior college level. This week, it was confirmed that the linebacker has enrolled in classes at Memphis and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Tigers.
That continuation won’t be immediate, though, as Devera will not be eligible to play in 2019. beginning with 2020, though, he’ll have two years of eligibility to use.
Devera was initially accused of being the ringleader of fraudulent scheme that utilized the dark web. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Devera avoided jail time after being entered into a pretrial intervention program. The court also ordered Devera to make restitution.
As a true freshman in 2017, Devera played in 11 games, with most of that action coming on special teams.
Death, taxes and Mike Gundy having a high-powered offense.
Orange was the new black on Friday night in Corvallis as Oklahoma State convincingly won the battle of ‘OSUs’ over Oregon State 52-36 in a terrific debut for the new look Cowboys offense.
Freshman Spencer Sanders got the nod as the starting quarterback and looked perfectly capable of executing what Gundy was calling in an impressive effort on the road in a hostile environment. He wound up throwing for 203 yards and a trio of scores while doing some damage with his legs to the tune of 109 yards as well. His dual-threat nature was a big reason why many considered him the favorite for the job over Hawaii transfer Dru Brown and the youngster from Texas showed enough to certainly raise expectations around Stillwater for what this team is capable of.
Of course, it helps to have a supporting cast as good as Sanders does and even more so when they ball out. Tailback Chuba Hubbard was a one-man wrecking crew on his way to 221 yards and three scores on the ground while star wideout Tylan Wallace found the end zone twice himself to go with 92 yards receiving.
All told it was an effortless 555 yard output on the night and a robust 7.3 yards per play average in the season opener for both sides.
That the Big 12 version of OSU beat up on the Pac-12 one isn’t too surprising given the state of both programs but there were a few encouraging elements for Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith. The team scored on their first two drives of the night and had a number of successful offensive series, with QB Jake Luton tossing three touchdowns and racking up 251 yards passing. Even backup signal-caller Tristan Gebbia came in and led an 80-yard trip to the end zone late in the game and wideout Isaiah Hodgins looks like a real threat after a 170 yard, two score outing.
Defense proved to be the real issue for the home team though given the number of coverage busts and missed tackles but at least linebacker Jack Colletto also scored a touchdown out of his specialized ‘Jackhammer’ goal line package.
The Pacific Northwest night belonged to the other version of OSU however as the Cowboys proved to be just too much. We’ll see if the game was ultimately a bit of a mirage given the level of competition but, so far, the early returns are still trending positive for Oklahoma State and their mullet-clad head coach who certainly knows a thing or two about cooking up a high-flying offense.
Mike Gundy went with the youngster at quarterback to start the 2019 season and it doesn’t appear the Oklahoma State offense suffered any ill-effects on the road.
The Cowboys piled up points and yards with ease in the first half of their battle with the ‘other’ OSU, Oregon State, with the visitors up 31-16 at the break of a game that seemed trending toward a shootout early before descending into a runaway late.
Freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate action, keeping the offense rolling right along like it typically has under Gundy. He also chipped in with 44 yards on the ground as the team scored on all five of their first half possessions.
While his debut was notable for the Cowboys, it was the play of a few veterans who really helped put things out of reach in the second quarter for the visitors. Tailback Chuba Hubbard was a force between the tackles with 132 yards and a score while Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace looks primed to make even more folks notice how good he is with two touchdowns on three catches and 80 yards. On one he took a bad throw off a screen pass and weaved his way to pay dirt while the other was even more impressive as he leaped over two defenders to haul in the ball along the sidelines.
Despite the scoreline after two quarters, Oregon State did get off to a good start in the game with 10 quick points and a 70 yard touchdown drive on their first possession. A string of three-and-outs kept putting them behind the sticks however and things seemed to snowball after that with a number of defensive lapses. QB Jake Luton threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns but there just wasn’t quite enough for the Pac-12 side to keep pace.
While the Beavers are still rebuilding in 2019, this kind of performance by Oklahoma State is nevertheless bound to turn a few heads in Big 12 territory given all the intrigue coming in about the new quarterback. Texas and Oklahoma are always thrown around as the favorites in the league but it seems the early returns on the Cowboys are showing that they will be a force to contend with too.