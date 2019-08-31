Georgia scores on first three first-half possessions to take 21-6 lead at Vandy

You can’t get much more efficient with the ball than Georgia has been in their season opener at Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all three of their first-half possessions. Georgia leads Vanderbilt 21-6 at halftime in an SEC opener in Nashville.
Georgia marched down the field on the game’s opening possession to get the ball rolling. Jake Fromm ended the 8-play, 75-yard drive with a short touchdown pass to Demetris Robertson. James Cook ran 18 yards for a score on Georgia’s next drive, a 10-play series spanning 89 yards. Brian Herrien was responsible for the third Georgia touchdown, a one-yard run on second down to cap a 7-play, 80-yard drive for the 21-0 lead.
Although he has not scored, star running back D’Andre Swift has had his own impact on the game with 74 rushing yards on seven rushing attempts. Fromm has been efficient with 7-of-12 passing for 103 yards. The numbers won’t “wow” anyone at first glance, but it’s been reliable and perfectly fine for Kirby Smart and his program in a conference game.
Derek Mason hasn’t been afraid to try anything and everything so far. It just hasn’t resulted in any dent son the scoreboard just yet other than a field goal late in the first half. Riley Neal‘s passing has been accurate but the Vandy offense hasn’t been able to get much room to work. That likely won’t be changing after halftime.
Crazy things can always happen, but Georgia looks to be on its way to a 1-0 start to the year after one half of play.