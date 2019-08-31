Hunter Johnson starts at QB for Northwestern, but trails at the break as low scoring affair with Stanford hits halftime

The Hunter Johnson era is underway at Northwestern.

The former five-star and Clemson transfer got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats but entered the locker room at halftime trailing 10-0 to Stanford in an intriguing, if low scoring, Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup on the Farm.

Johnson’s first impression wasn’t quite what he wanted it to be in his debut in purple and white, tossing an interception on his first drive and throwing for only three yards on 1-of-4 passing. The signal-caller did rush for 12 yards over the first two quarters but the offense as a whole — which only had four drives total — couldn’t get much going at all.

Tailback Isaiah Bowser chipped in with 13 yards rushing as well while senior QB T.J. Green — son of NFL’er Trent Green — entered in the closing minutes of the second quarter and threw for 32 yards.

That said, it’s not like the Cardinal really jumped out to take control of the defensive struggle either. They were at least able to move the ball with K.J. Costello throwing for 152 yards and a touchdown but he left with two seconds left in the half after taking a hit to the helmet. Connor Wedington (four receptions, 34 yards) and Mike Wilson (five catches, 34 yards and a score) appeared to be the new top targets on the Stanford offense, which like last season skewed heavily toward the passing game after rushing for just three yards a carry.

Jet Toner added a career-high 51 yard field goal as the horn sounded too.

All things considered, this is about what we expected from the two near mirror images of a program. Both badly need to capture a win for their respective conference and will have two more quarters to secure one on a rather steamy Palo Alto afternoon.