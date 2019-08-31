Getty Images

Injuries highlight No. 25 Stanford’s low-scoring win over Northwestern

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
The Pac-12 scored a much-needed non-conference victory on Saturday afternoon over the defending Big Ten West title-holders but it proved to be a costly one in terms of injuries for both sides. At least Stanford head coach David Shaw can revel in a 17-7 win over Northwestern in a game that was far uglier as the final scoreline indicated.

Shaw’s quarterback K.J. Costello was the first major injury in the contest, suffering what appeared to be a head injury after a defender’s forearm slammed into his helmet while he was sliding at midfield just before time expired in the first half. He didn’t return to the game after a pretty solid start to the season with 152 yards and a touchdown. Backup David Mills, a former top recruit, entered in the third quarter and did just enough to keep the chains moving while throwing for 81 yards.

Brandon Scarlett rushed for 97 yards in his first action as the lead back for the Cardinal while Connor Wedington (69 yards) and Michael Wilson (47 yards, one touchdown) emerged as the top options in a passing game that has a lot of new faces in the lineup compared to 2018.

While Stanford clearly slowed down after their starting quarterback went down, the same was the case for Northwestern even though it was the backup exiting that seemed to throw off the Wildcats. Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson got the start but was uneven throughout, tossing an interception on his first drive (he tossed another later on) and completing just five passes for 46 yards. Backup T.J. Green entered on the final series of the first half and seemed to have the offense moving a little more but he exited after taking a hit and fumbling, not returning the rest of the way.

To make matters worse, the heart of the NU attack also left the game as tailback Isaiah Bowser suffered a leg injury after rushing for 54 yards on 10 carries. Factor in four turnovers, losing the lopsided time of possession battle, fumbling for a touchdown on the final drive plus managing just 201 yards of offense and it was a forgettable debut for Johnson and the rest of Pat Fitzgerald’s crew who didn’t play on defense.

The defending division winners in the Big Ten still can regroup when they head across country as they proved last season when they lost all their non-conference games yet still made it to Indianapolis. The quarterback play had to be a bit of a red flag for those in purple however — to say nothing of the injuries.

As for Stanford, they won their 12th straight home opener and notched a badly needed non-conference victory for their beleaguered conference lacking much of note early in 2019. The defense forced four turnovers and the offense somehow found a way to win despite the loss of Costello early on. The Cardinal will certainly take a 1-0 start as they pass the first of a number of tough tests this month with USC and a trip to UCF upcoming over the next few weeks.

UNC coach Mack Brown wins first college football game since Thanksgiving 2013

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
It’s been a long time coming for UNC head coach Mack Brown. In his first game on the sidelines since the 2013 season, Brown coached his Tar Heels to rally past South Carolina in the Belk College Football Kickoff Game in Charlotte, 24-20. It is the first time Brown has won a game since a Thanksgiving game between Brown’s Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech in 2013. On top of that, Brown got the win against his former assistant Will Muschamp, who was once named the head coach in waiting at Texas under Brown.

South Carolina had a 13-3 lead in the second quarter and took a 20-9 lead into the fourth quarter. But UNC kept grinding away and the defense rattled Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley. Bentley was intercepted twice in the final minutes of the game, both times by Myles Wolfolk, and he fumbled the football on the final play of the game. That ball was returned for a touchdown, but the game was already cemented in the win column for UNC.

For UNC, it was really the defense that led the way. South Carolina had just three third-down conversions in 13 tries and every possession after going up 20-9 ended with a punt or turnover the rest of the game for South Carolina.

Freshman quarterback Sam Howell got the start for UNC and he was solid in his Tar Heel debut. Howell passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Running back Javonte Williams went over the century mark to out-rush his South Carolina counterpart Tavien Feaster.

And here’s a fun little nugget. Brown has now won three consecutive games at UNC. Brown left UNC for Texas after the 1997 season, after UNC had gone 10-1 in the regular season. That season ended on a three-game winning streak with victories for UNC over Clemson, Duke and Virginia Tech (in the Gator Bowl, years before Virginia Tech was an ACC member). However, Brown did not coach the Tar Heels in the Gator Bowl because he left for Texas after accepting an offer from the Longhorns.

Brown will look to score his fourth consecutive win at UNC next week when UNC hosts Miami in an ACC Coastal Division matchup. Miami was off in Week 1 after opening their season against Florida in Week 0 (and losing to the Gators).

South Carolina will hope to get in the win column next week with a home game against Charleston Southern.

Rocky Flop: Georgia State goes into Neyland, stuns Tennessee

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
As a way to help alleviate traffic before and after Tennessee football games, the so-called “Vol Navy” was created in the early sixties and has become a “sailgating” tradition along the Tennessee River.  Saturday morning, however, a Vol Navy boat caught fire during the pregame festivities and sank.

You want to talk about an omen?

Tennessee entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Georgia State, predicted to finish dead last in the Sun Belt Conference and losers of seven straight, as 26-point favorites.  After 60 minutes of playing time, the Panthers exited Neyland Stadium with the biggest win in program history, a stunning 38-30 triumph over a Vols team that looked underwhelming in nearly every phase as Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt Era in Knoxville stumbled to a start.

The win marked the first-ever for Georgia State over a school from the Power Five.  Conversely, this was Tennessee’s first loss to a Group of Five team since Wyoming did the honors in 2008.  This was also the Vols first loss in a home opener since 1983.

The Vols took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter, but could manage nothing more than a trio of field goals the rest of the way, outside of a garbage touchdown with the game out of reach.  Despite that offensive ineptness, UT still held a 23-21 lead with less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter before GSU scored 17 unanswered points to put the game away.

Suffice to say, it was not the way Pruitt wanted to begin a season in which they were coming of five wins the year before.

No. 2 Alabama extends streak of perfect neutral site openers by throttling Duke in Atlanta

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettAug 31, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
A year ago Alabama used a blitzkrieg attack to knock opponents out before the game even started. The Crimson Tide averaged an FBS-best 15.5 points in the first quarter, scoring at least one opening frame touchdown in all 15 games.

So far in 2019, they’re 0-for-1.

Alabama’s first three possessions ended in a three-and-out, a fumble and a missed field goal, but the end result was the same. The No. 2 Crimson Tide steamrolled a completely overmatched Duke team, 42-3 in Atlanta.

Tua Tagovailoa was his predictably brilliant self, hitting 26-of-31 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns before he was pulled in the third quarter. Biletnikoff award winner Jerry Jeudy made a great opening case to join Michael Crabtree and Justin Blackmon as the award’s only two-time winners by catching 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle added five grabs for 90 yards.

The Tide’s defense, retooled due to early entrants and key injuries, dominated Duke’s offense. Blue Devils quarterback Quentin Harris was 12-of-22 for 97 yards with two interceptions, and Duke rushed for just 107 yards on 3.3 yards a carry,.

If there was a weak spot for Alabama, it was its own running game. The Crimson Tide managed only 3.5 yards per carry on 42 rushes.

Alabama more or less invented the modern day neutral site opener; their 34-10 steamrolling of No. 9 Clemson in the inaugural Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game back in 2008 served as the unofficial beginning of the ongoing Nick Saban dynasty. Alabama has returned to Atlanta five times since, they’ve played in Dallas three times, trekked to Orlando once. Alabama is also scheduled to play USC in Dallas again in 2020, and they’ll return to Atlanta to play Miami in 2021, but after that they’re done. Starting with a trip to Texas in 2022, Alabama will return to playing home-and-homes with major non-conference opponents, and for good reason. These games stopped being interesting years ago.

Alabama moved to a perfect 10-0 in neutral site openers. Judging by the $20 tickets that could be had up until kickoff, the Alabama fan base has had its fill of Atlanta and Dallas in September and they’re ready for a new challenge.

The rest of us are, too.

Hugh Freeze to coach first game at Liberty from hospital bed in coach’s booth

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Now that is some dedication.

Liberty University announced Aug. 22 that Hugh Freeze was released from the hospital the day before after a nearly one-week stay.  The school had announced Aug. 13 that its head football coach was dealing with severe back spasms and had been unable to participate in practices since the previous Sunday.  As it turns out, there was a significantly more serious underlying issue than simple back spasms as Freeze subsequently revealed that he underwent emergency surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center Aug. 16 because a potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream.

Following his release from the hospital a little over a week ago, it was expected that Freeze would not be on the sidelines for the football independent’s opener against Syracuse this evening and would instead direct his Flames from the coach’s booth.  That will indeed be the case, albeit with a twist as Freeze, who was taken into his home stadium via a wheelchair, will be in a hospital bed as he performs his game-day duties.

Hired by the Flames in December of last year, Freeze is entering his first season as the head coach at the football independent.  Freeze had been out of coaching for two full seasons following his unceremonious ouster as the head coach at Ole Miss in July of 2017.