Photo by Jeremy McKnight/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mack Brown down at halftime in his return to UNC sideline

By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mack Brown is back on the college football sidelines, but the scoreboard is not in his favor in his first half back in the game. South Carolina leads Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels 13-6 in the Belk College Football Kickoff Game in Charlotte.

Neither team has displayed stellar offense, as the defenses have been doing a solid job of keeping things from going off the rails. After exchanging field goals on the first two possessions of the game, South Carolina was the first to reach the end zone in the first quarter. Tavien Feaster went free for a 34-yard touchdown run on a drive that was jumpstarted by a personal foul penalty on Raymond Vohasek on the first play of the drive. Both teams later exchanged missed field goals before once again exchanging field goals in the second quarter. North Carolina’s 47-yard attempt was blocked after South Carolina’s Parker White missed a 53-yard attempt.

Jake Bentley of South Carolina has been praised as one of the better passers in the SEC, although he has not been lighting up the box score just yet. Freshman Sam Howell of North Carolina has had a pedestrian debut as well. If the first half was any indication, this game will be dictated more by the defenses in the second half. We may not have a shootout on our hands at all here.

Hunter Johnson starts at QB for Northwestern, but trails at the break as low scoring affair with Stanford hits halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Hunter Johnson era is underway at Northwestern.

The former five-star and Clemson transfer got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats but entered the locker room at halftime trailing 10-0 to Stanford in an intriguing, if low scoring, Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup on the Farm.

Johnson’s first impression wasn’t quite what he wanted it to be in his debut in purple and white, tossing an interception on his first drive and throwing for only three yards on 1-of-4 passing. The signal-caller did rush for 12 yards over the first two quarters but the offense as a whole — which only had four drives total — couldn’t get much going at all.

Tailback Isaiah Bowser chipped in with 13 yards rushing as well while senior QB T.J. Green — son of NFL’er Trent Green — entered in the closing minutes of the second quarter and threw for 32 yards.

That said, it’s not like the Cardinal really jumped out to take control of the defensive struggle either. They were at least able to move the ball with K.J. Costello throwing for 152 yards and a touchdown but he left with two seconds left in the half after taking a hit to the helmet. Connor Wedington (four receptions, 34 yards) and Mike Wilson (five catches, 34 yards and a score) appeared to be the new top targets on the Stanford offense, which like last season skewed heavily toward the passing game after rushing for just three yards a carry.

Jet Toner added a career-high 51 yard field goal as the horn sounded too.

All things considered, this is about what we expected from the two near mirror images of a program. Both badly need to capture a win for their respective conference and will have two more quarters to secure one on a rather steamy Palo Alto afternoon.

Alabama starts slow but leads Duke at the break

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettAug 31, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A year ago Alabama used a blitzkrieg attack to knock opponents out before the game even started. The Crimson Tide averaged an FBS-best 15.5 points in the first quarter, scoring at least one opening frame touchdown in all 15 games.

So far in 2019, they’re 0-for-1.

Alabama’s first three possessions ended in a three-and-out, a fumble and a missed field goal, but the result so far is the same.

At the break in Atlanta, Nick Saban‘s team holds a 14-3 lead over Duke.

Alabama marched 80 yards in 12 plays on its fourth possession, scoring on a 27-yard strike from Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Miller Forristall, then moved 76 plays in seven snaps to find pay dirt on a 1-yard Brian Robinson, Jr. plunge.

Tagovailoa closed the half a predictably brilliant 16-of-19 for 208 yards.

Duke did not mount a serious drive until its final chance of the half, a 7-play, 69-yard movement that ended in a 30-yard AJ Green field goal with 11 seconds left in the half.

Quentin Harris and the Duke offense struggled through the air, hitting just 3-of-8 passes for 42 yards.

Duke actually out-rushed Alabama on a cumulative (61-44) and per rush (3.2-2.3) basis.

New Choke at Doak: Boise State scores 23 unanswered points to top Florida State

Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT
10 Comments

For one half, it looked as though Florida State (0-1) might be able to get their season started on a strong note, but the Boise State Broncos (1-0) added another power conference school to their list of defeated teams on Saturday. Boise State came back from a 31-13 deficit to top the Seminoles in Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday afternoon. Boise State’s 33-31 victory included a shutout by the defense in the second half.

Boise State freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier showed how tough he can be by taking a good number of hits from the Florida State defense early on in the game. He never got too rattled though and ended the day with 407 passing yards and a touchdown. Perhaps the most significant pass was when he found a wide-open receiver down the right sideline on a third-and-long to keep a pivotal possession alive late in the fourth quarter. Bachmeier and Boise state maximized their use of the clock as well, thus draining the energy of the Florida State defense as the game played on. The Broncos held the football for nearly 40 minutes. Boise State rushed for 227 yards against the Noles too, with Robert Mahone racking up 142 of those yards with a pair of touchdowns. His short touchdown run from the one-yard line early in the fourth quarter gave Boise State its first lead of the day.

Florida State got off to a good start to the game with three first-quarter touchdowns as Boise State couldn’t finish drives or hold on to the football. James Blackman ended his day with 314 passing yards but that damage was largely done in the first half. Once Florida State jumped out to their big lead, Boise State calmed down and started to change the tempo of the game in their favor. Florida State had just one possession that lasted more than four plays after halftime, and that one six-play drive traveled just nine yards. On Florida State’s final possession of the game, a fourth-down conversion by Blackman was called back for a holding penalty. Florida State was called for another penalty on the very next play, which was declined by Boise State and resulted in a turnover on downs. The Broncos could then work the clock with Florida State had just two timeouts to use.

Florida State clearly is still a program in need of getting better, and perhaps that work is even more loaded than anticipated for Willie Taggart in Year 2. Boise State racked up 627 yards of offense, showing Florida State’s defense absolutely has room for improvement. The offense going flat after the first quarter is not an encouraging sign either for the Florida State faithful. Meanwhile, Boise State will take a road victory against an ACC team and run with it.

The game was played in Florida State’s stadium after being relocated from Jacksonville with a hurricane on the move into the region. Florida State’s first official home opener will be next week against Louisiana-Monroe. Boise State will also be home next week for a game against Marshall.

Justin Fields accounts for five TDs as Ohio State eases past FAU in first post-Urban Meyer opener

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

New head coach, new starting quarterback?  Absolutely no problem for THE™ Ohio State Buckeyes — for the most part.

In his first start under center after transferring in from Georgia during the offseason, Justin Fields accounted for three passing touchdowns and another on the ground… in the first eight minutes of the game.  Over the next 52 minutes, No. 5 Ohio State put it in cruise control and eased its way to a 45-21 win over Florida Atlantic in what served as Ryan Day‘s first win as OSU’s full-time head coach.

The 40-year-old Day is now 4-0 overall as a coach, with the first three wins coming as OSU’s interim head coach in place of the suspended Urban Meyer last year.  Meyer subsequently stepped down and retired after seven seasons with the Buckeyes.

In the here and now, the majority of the focus was on Fields in that first career start after spending his true freshman season as the backup to Jake Fromm at UGA.  While he started off hot in the first half of the first quarter, his play leveled off significantly over the remainder of the game as, in less than four full quarters of work, Fields completed 19-of-26 passes for 229 yards and four touchdown passes through the air as he added another late in the third quarter.  The sophomore also totaled 66 yards on the ground, including a 51-yard touchdown on the first possession.

J.K. Dobbins led all rushers with 91 yards on 21 carries and scored OSU’s final touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter.

It was far from a perfect opening game, though, for the Buckeyes.  After scoring four touchdowns on its first four possessions of the game,  OSU’s offense bogged down over the next seven as it went punt, punt, fumble, punt, fumble, end of half and punt before Fields hit tight end Jeremy Ruckert from three yards out to end the drought.

Defensively, OSU’s Silver Bullets held FAU to minus-14 yards of first-half offense and 228 for the game.  In fairness, a sizable chunk of the Owls’ second-half offense came against Buckeyes’ backups.

Ohio State (1-0) will continue non-conference action next weekend against an in-state opponent, Cincinnati, that knocked off UCLA in its opener.  FAU (0-1), meanwhile, will play host to No. 17 UCF at home a week from today.