Maurice Washington starts at RB in second half after sitting out first two quarters of Nebraska’s opener

So, are we calling this a half-game suspension?

Because of a legal issue out in California still hanging over his head, there was significant uncertainty as to Maurice Washington‘s status heading into Nebraska’s opener Saturday opener. For the first two quarters, the running back remained on the sideline and didn’t see the field.

After a rather listless first half in which the Cornhuskers ran for just 51 yards on 30 carries, however, head coach Scott Frost confirmed in a halftime radio interview that Washington will start the second half of a game in which NU holds a scant 14-7 lead on South Alabama.

Maurice Washington will play in the second half per Scott Frost on @HuskerSports Network. #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 31, 2019

With just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Washington made his first appearance of the 2019 season.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago. In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Last month, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener. That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In addition to the Golden State woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia. It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.