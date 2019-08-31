Memphis hangs on to beat Ole Miss with strong defensive showing

It may not have gone quite according to plan for Memphis, but a win over an SEC opponent is a good way to start the season regardless of how it happens. Memphis (1-0) used a good defensive effort and some gutsy play-calling in the fourth quarter to send Ole Miss (0-1) back home with a loss as the Tigers celebrated a 15-10 victory in the Liberty Bowl Saturday afternoon.

After taking a 13-0 lead into halftime, the Tigers stalled in the second half. The opening drive of the second half ended at the Ole Miss 28-yard line with Brady White having a pass intercepted. The mistake didn’t cost Memphis as Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs, but Memphis was forced to punt on the next possession and the Rebels got on the board with a field goal after that. Then, a questionable decision to go for it on 4th & 1 with a pass play cost Memphis. White’s pass was good for a three-yard loss, giving Ole Miss the ball at their 45-yard line. Ole Miss took advantage of the great field position by pulling within three points with a touchdown run by Scottie Phillips from the one-yard line at the end of a 10-play drive.

Memphis typically brings an offense capable of fireworks in any given week, but they were nowhere to be found in this matchup. Fortunately, for Mike Norvell and his program, the defense came to play. Ole Miss managed just one third-down conversion on 10 attempts and the Rebels were limited to just 173 yards. Memphis was not without their list of issues though, including penalties. Memphis was flagged for 10 penalties for 75 yards. The Tigers will very well get the offense on track in the coming weeks, however, but if the defense continues to play this way then Memphis may be a stronger candidate for the AAC championship and perhaps a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup than predicted.

Ole Miss jumps into SEC play next week with a home game against Arkansas. Memphis will take on Southern.

