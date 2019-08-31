Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis hangs on to beat Ole Miss with strong defensive showing

By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It may not have gone quite according to plan for Memphis, but a win over an SEC opponent is a good way to start the season regardless of how it happens. Memphis (1-0) used a good defensive effort and some gutsy play-calling in the fourth quarter to send Ole Miss (0-1) back home with a loss as the Tigers celebrated a 15-10 victory in the Liberty Bowl Saturday afternoon.

After taking a 13-0 lead into halftime, the Tigers stalled in the second half. The opening drive of the second half ended at the Ole Miss 28-yard line with Brady White having a pass intercepted. The mistake didn’t cost Memphis as Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs, but Memphis was forced to punt on the next possession and the Rebels got on the board with a field goal after that. Then, a questionable decision to go for it on 4th & 1 with a pass play cost Memphis. White’s pass was good for a three-yard loss, giving Ole Miss the ball at their 45-yard line. Ole Miss took advantage of the great field position by pulling within three points with a touchdown run by Scottie Phillips from the one-yard line at the end of a 10-play drive.

Memphis typically brings an offense capable of fireworks in any given week, but they were nowhere to be found in this matchup. Fortunately, for Mike Norvell and his program, the defense came to play. Ole Miss managed just one third-down conversion on 10 attempts and the Rebels were limited to just 173 yards. Memphis was not without their list of issues though, including penalties. Memphis was flagged for 10 penalties for 75 yards. The Tigers will very well get the offense on track in the coming weeks, however, but if the defense continues to play this way then Memphis may be a stronger candidate for the AAC championship and perhaps a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup than predicted.

Ole Miss jumps into SEC play next week with a home game against Arkansas. Memphis will take on Southern.

Justin Fields accounts for five TDs as Ohio State eases past FAU in first post-Urban Meyer opener

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

New head coach, new starting quarterback?  Absolutely no problem for THE™ Ohio State Buckeyes — for the most part.

In his first start under center after transferring in from Georgia during the offseason, Justin Fields accounted for three passing touchdowns and another on the ground… in the first eight minutes of the game.  Over the next 52 minutes, No. 5 Ohio State put it in cruise control and eased its way to a 45-21 win over Florida Atlantic in what served as Ryan Day‘s first win as OSU’s full-time head coach.

The 40-year-old Day is now 4-0 overall as a coach, with the first three wins coming as OSU’s interim head coach in place of the suspended Urban Meyer last year.  Meyer subsequently stepped down and retired after seven seasons with the Buckeyes.

In the here and now, the majority of the focus was on Fields in that first career start after spending his true freshman season as the backup to Jake Fromm at UGA.  While he started off hot in the first half of the first quarter, his play leveled off significantly over the remainder of the game as, in less than four full quarters of work, Fields completed 19-of-26 passes for 229 yards and four touchdown passes through the air as he added another late in the third quarter.  The sophomore also totaled 66 yards on the ground, including a 51-yard touchdown on the first possession.

J.K. Dobbins led all rushers with 91 yards on 21 carries and scored OSU’s final touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter.

It was far from a perfect opening game, though, for the Buckeyes.  After scoring four touchdowns on its first four possessions of the game,  OSU’s offense bogged down over the next seven as it went punt, punt, fumble, punt, fumble, end of half and punt before Fields hit tight end Jeremy Ruckert from three yards out to end the drought.

Defensively, OSU’s Silver Bullets held FAU to minus-14 yards of first-half offense and 228 for the game.  In fairness, a sizable chunk of the Owls’ second-half offense came against Buckeyes’ backups.

Ohio State (1-0) will continue non-conference action next weekend against an in-state opponent, Cincinnati, that knocked off UCLA in its opener.  FAU (0-1), meanwhile, will play host to No. 17 UCF at home a week from today.

Maurice Washington starts at RB in second half after sitting out first two quarters of Nebraska’s opener

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So, are we calling this a half-game suspension?

Because of a legal issue out in California still hanging over his head, there was significant uncertainty as to Maurice Washington‘s status heading into Nebraska’s opener Saturday opener.  For the first two quarters, the running back remained on the sideline and didn’t see the field.

After a rather listless first half in which the Cornhuskers ran for just 51 yards on 30 carries, however, head coach Scott Frost confirmed in a halftime radio interview that Washington will start the second half of a game in which NU holds a scant 14-7 lead on South Alabama.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Washington made his first appearance of the 2019 season.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Last month, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In addition to the Golden State woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia.  It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.

Boise State miscues and stalled drives dig hole at FSU, but Broncos have life at halftime

Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Florida State and Boise State had to call an audible and move a previously-scheduled game in Jacksonville to Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, and perhaps the Noles are taking advantage of the true home-field advantage. Florida State leads the Broncos at halftime, 31-19. Florida State quarterback James Blackman has thrown for three touchdowns and 278 yards in the half.

Boise State fumbled on the opening drive to kill a somewhat promising opening possession, and that turnover did not take long to prove costly. A 20-yard fumble return by Janarius Robinson gave the Seminoles their first possession of the season on the Boise State 47-yard line. Four plays later, on a 4th and 1, Cam Akers ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run.  What could have been a huge defensive lift for the Broncos instead turned into an early hole off a turnover.

Boise State answered with a long 14-play drive ending with a 36-yard field goal by Eric Sachse, but Florida State had an even more efficient and rewarding answer. Blackman completed a 75-yard pass to Tamorrion Terry for a 75-yard score on the first play of the ensuing possession, and Florida State was suddenly up 14-3 midway through the first quarter. Another long drive by Boise State netted nothing more than another field goal by Sachse from the FSU 19-yard line, and once again Florida State answered with a touchdown. This time it was Blackman connecting with Gabe Nabers for a much shorter five-yard score for the 21-6 lead. Florida State added a field goal in the second quarter.

The Broncos did get back in the game a bit later in the second quarter. After Blackman lost the football on a sack, Derrick Mclendon Ii returned the fumble to the Florida State 40-yard line. Boise State took advantage of the first FSU turnover by ending the drive with a Robert Mahone touchdown run on the goal line.

The Mountain West Conference contenders certainly have their work cut out for them in the second half. If Florida State can hold on to this game and pick up a win, that would be a great way to start the year for Willie Taggart and his program after last season.

Report: Washington WR Ty Jones to likely miss majority of 2019 season

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Washington will apparently have one less weapon in its receiving corps for its new starting quarterback.

Citing two sources, Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times is reporting that Ty Jones “will likely miss the majority of the 2019 season” because of lingering injuries.  A right wrist injury sidelined the wide receiver for most of spring practice, while he injured the thumb on his other hand early on in summer camp.

Thus far, UW has not commented on Jones’ status moving forward.

Last season, Jones led the Huskies with six receiving touchdowns.  His 31 receptions and 491 receiving yards were third on the team, while his 15.8 yards per catch was good for second among players with 10-plus receptions.

No. 13 Washington will open the 2019 season later today against FCS power Eastern Washington.