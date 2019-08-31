Mississippi State suspended seven players for opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have kicked off the 2019 season with a little less depth than previously expected.

Ahead of its noon kickoff with Louisiana Saturday afternoon, Mississippi State announced that seven players have been suspended for the non-conference affair. The most noteworthy of the seven are a pair of starters — placekicker Jace Christmann and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

The other five on the receiving end of a suspension are defensive tackle Lee Autry, wide receiver Devonta Jason, offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson, safety Marcus Murphy and offensive lineman Michael Story.

The only explanation given for the punitive measure was a violation of unspecified team rules.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the NCAA had sanctioned MSU for academic misconduct related to a department tutor taking classes for some football players. Additionally, Story pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in mid-August while Christmann was arrested for driving under the influence in February.

Gay started six games as a sophomore last season. Christmann served as the Bulldogs’ primary kicker the past two seasons, converting on 80 percent of his 30 field-goal attempts and all 83 point-afters.