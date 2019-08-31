Getty Images

No. 16 Auburn scores 21 straight to surge past No. 11 Oregon

By Zach BarnettAug 31, 2019, 11:26 PM EDT
You had to know Oregon would regret its two trips inside Auburn’s 10-yard line that ended in no points, because you knew Auburn was going to rally.

Auburn rallied, and now the Ducks are flying home with an absolutely devastating loss, both for themselves and their entire conference.

Behind an inspired defensive effort and a clutch performance from their true freshman quarterback, No. 16 Auburn scored 21 straight to rally past No. 11 Oregon, 27-21 in Dallas.

Making his first career start, Bo Nix overcame two early interceptions to save Auburn’s comeback effort, first with a 3-and-one-inch scramble on a 4th-and-3, and then a game-winning 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds left in the game.

But, before it could fall apart on Oregon, first it had to come together.

The Ducks (0-1) accepted the ball to open the game and promptly moved 74 yards in 11 plays to take an immediate 7-0 lead. The Ducks initially scored on a 3rd-and-goal Justin Herbert keeper, but replay ruled his knee down at the 1. No matter, Mario Cristobal kept his offense on the field and pounded the ball in through CJ Verdell.

The Ducks forced a three-and-out on Auburn’s first chance, then drove right back to Auburn’s doorstep. That’s where, if this game turns in the second half, Oregon will carry regret with the back to Eugene: a third-down drop in the back of the end zone by Bryan Addison, and then a missed 20-yard field goal by Camden Lewis.

Auburn (1-0) rode the chance to swing momentum for the first time, using a 38-yard completion from Nix to Will Hastings and then a 19-yard Nix run to set up a 40-yard Anders Carlson field goal, pulling the Tigers within 7-3 at the 3:17 mark of the first quarter.

Oregon immediately answered, needing only three plays to move 75 yards and push their lead to 14-3 with 2:11 left in the first.

The Ducks once again moved in position to take complete control of the game when Jevon Holland returned a punt 81 yards to the Auburn 9, but Oregon then gave it right back with another red zone disaster. This one was a fumbled exchange by Herbert, scooped up by Big Kat Bryant and returned 83 yards to Oregon’s 3.

Auburn again did not fully capitalize on this mistake, settling for a 25-yard Carlson field goal.

A third critical mistake set up Auburn’s third scoring chance, this one a 53-yard punt that was returned 41 yards by Auburn’s Christian Tutt, who was given an extra 15 when Oregon punter Blake Maimone roughed him. Given the ball at Oregon’s 26, Auburn again failed to cash in. This time, Carlson was wide right from 42 yards with eight seconds left before the break.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the second half, Oregon moved 53 yards in nine snaps to score on Darrian Felix‘s 6-yard run.

Auburn pulled back within eight thanks to two big plays by Eli Stove, a 36-yard run and an 11-yard touchdown grab on consecutive snaps and, after teetering on blowout territory for much of the first half, the Tigers were within one when backup quarterback Joey Gatewood soared over the top for a 1-yard score at the 9:48 mark of the fourth quarter.

Oregon’s next chance covered 33 yards and killed nearly half the remaining clock, but Verdell’s 4th-and-1 run, successful on the opening drive of the game, was stuffed at Auburn’s 41.

Now faced with their first deficit of the game, Oregon’s defense forced a three-and-out; however, the Ducks’ offense could not mount anything, so Auburn again took over with a chance to take the lead at its own 40 with 2:05 to play. That possession immediately found itself in a do-or-die 4th-and-3, which Nix converted by the nose of the football on a scramble, keeping Auburn’s chances alive.

Nix, who threw for 177 yards and rushed for 42, then ended the game with the already-legendary toss to Williams to complete the rally.

For Oregon, though, this is simply a catastrophic loss for themselves and a Pac-12 conference that desperately needed a marquee non-conference win. Mario Cristobal and company were close to exorcising demons of both its 2010 BCS National Championship loss to Auburn and two previous losses inside AT&T Stadium, one the 2015 CFP National Championship, but now goes to bed with those demons even larger than before.

Sam Ehlinger throws four TDs as No. 10 Texas tops LaTech, eyes showdown with No. 6 LSU next week

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
No. 10 Texas’ opponent on Saturday night was Louisiana Tech but the minds of many in Austin probably were looking ahead to the matchup against No. 6 LSU in the same stadium next week. For just a little bit early on, it seemed like the Longhorns were too.

Eventually though, Tom Herman’s team shook off a relatively slow start and dispatched the Bulldogs 45-14 to turn the page on their season opener and move onto a week full of cleaning up little issues before the big showdown.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger did look sharp in his first action since declaring that UT was indeed “back,” throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns in about three quarters worth of work. He had a fairly light load carrying the ball as one would expect in a game against an overmatched CUSA team and rushed just eight times for 34 yards before giving way to backup Casey Thompson.

10 different receivers wound up catching a pass, highlighted by two scores from Brennan Eagles and one touchdown apiece from Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson. The rushing attack was limited given the number of injuries in the backfield but Keaontay Ingram shook off his training camp injury to rush for 78 yards and a trip to the end zone.

LaTech was able to move the ball on their trip to the state capital though, putting up 413 yards of total offense and looked feisty until the final minutes. QB J’Mar Smith threw for 331 of those yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns against one interception. Given that the Bulldogs couldn’t really run the football effectively, it wasn’t a bad outing against a team ranked in the top 10 on the road.

The eyes of Texas — and the nation — will, however, be looking ahead to next week after LSU breezed past Georgia Southern 55-4 earlier in the night over in Baton Rouge. The old regional rivals both took care of business as expected even if the Longhorns needed a little bit more time to get going to open their highly anticipated 2019 campaign.

No. 3 Georgia defense handles Vanderbilt as Dawgs are clearly team to beat in SEC East

By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 SEC) started their SEC and season opener at Vanderbilt with touchdowns on each of their first three offensive possessions and the defense took care of things from there. Georgia handled Vanderbilt (0-1, 0-1 SEC) from start to finish and left Nashville with a 30-6 victory to start the season.

Georgia scored touchdowns on drives of 75, 89, and 80 yards to start the game but the offense went quiet for most of the remainder of the night. A couple of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship helped pad the lead and a late Vanderbilt turnover, but there were not a ton of offensive highlights for the Georgia offense to speak of. D’Andre Swift did lead the ground attack with 147 yards as the Bulldogs took advantage of their strength on the ground. As a team, Georgia rolled up over 300 yards of rushing offense, which led Jake Fromm to not have to turn in a big night throwing the football. It was a game that Georgia was fine just dominating on the ground, even if it didn’t lead to much damage on the scoreboard.

Georgia’s victory in the SEC East game came on the same day much of the division had some trouble in Week 1. A week after Florida won an ugly game against Miami in Week 0, Kentucky took a while to take care of Toledo at home, South Carolina lost to North Carolina in Charlotte, and Tennessee was dumped at home by Georgia State. Missouri was in some serious trouble at Wyoming in the same time slot. A couple others in the SEC had some struggles as well. Arkansas had a seven-point win over FCS Portland State at home. Mississippi State had a closer game on the road against Louisiana than expected. Ole Miss lost at Memphis and Auburn was struggling in primetime against Oregon as the Bulldogs were taking care of Vanderbilt. Alabama may have taken a while to get rolling but took care of Duke in Atlanta, and LSU had no concerns against Georgia Southern. All in all, Georgia clearly looked like the best team in the SEC East, and the gap may not have closed much since last season if we are to judge on one week of games.

Regardless of that outlook in the division, Kirby Smart will have plenty of issues to take into practices next week while preparing for Week 2. Georgia was flagged for too many penalties (but Vanderbilt was called for even more), and the offense went into a bit of a lull after their first three possessions went for touchdowns on drives covering at least 75 yards. Third-down conversions were almost impossible to find (1-of-7), which should be another concern to address. There should be credit given to Vanderbilt’s defense for not allowing Georgia’s offense to run away with things on their home field, but it should be at least a sticking point that Smart addresses with the team in the coming days once they begin reviewing the film from this game. And to be clear, Georgia was hardly ever in a stressful situation where the game could have been lost.

The Georgia defense, however, will earn high marks for their season debut. Vanderbilt was unable to be effective on third down for much of the night and scratching together yards was incredibly difficult from start to finish. Georgia has a defense that will be tough for teams to find much room to work this season, and that bodes well for the Bulldogs. It is not often the Georgia offense will be limited as much as they were against Vandy, and expect Smart to clean up a few things moving forward.

Look for the Georgia offense to have some more big numbers in the next couple of games. Georgia is home next week against an FCS opponent, Murray State, and then they host Arkansas State in Week 3. That allows plenty of time to iron out some wrinkles and clean things up a bit as Georgia is set to host Notre Dame in primetime on Sept. 21 before jumping into SEC play for the rest of the season (not counting the Georgia Tech game).

As for Vanderbilt, the defense proved they can hang in there. After giving up long touchdown drives their first three times out, the Commodores were not easy to move on the rest of the night. They’ll look to continue that defensive effort and improve the offensive output next week with a road game in Big Ten territory against Purdue. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season. Purdue lost their season opener on Thursday night against Nevada.

Bob Davie hospitalized after ‘serious medical incident’; New Mexico AD asks that ‘you keep the Davie family in your prayers’

By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT
UPDATED 10:59 p.m. EDT: In a statement, New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez confirmed that, immediately following tonight’s game, Lobos head football coach Bob Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident.”

“We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”

——————–

(The original report appears below.)

Amidst the excitement of the first full opening weekend of the 2019 college football season, there is some scary initial news coming out of Albuquerque.

New Mexico opened the regular season Saturday night with a 39-31 win over Sam Houston State.  The excitement over that victory was significantly tempered, though, with reports that Lobos head coach Bob Davie experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The football program is expected to release a statement at some point tonight to address the development.

The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico.  He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decades-long sabbatical from the profession.

No. 10 Texas sluggish early before pulling away from Louisiana Tech before halftime

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
One probably can’t blame Texas for looking ahead to their mega-matchup with LSU next week in Austin but Tom Herman is unlikely to be a fan of his team’s rather sluggish early start to the 2019 season against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

The Longhorns did not seem to be in any danger of pulling a Tennessee in the matchup against the CUSA program but did not exactly scream being a top 10 program either in easing into their 24-0 lead heading into halftime.

That’s not to say UT didn’t have their moments through the first two quarters, just that they were far from as sharp as they should have been given the level of competition. QB Sam Ehlinger was efficient however in throwing for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including one apiece to top targets Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson. The signal-caller also rushed for 31 yards but was helped out by tailback Keaontay Ingram, who looked pretty healthy in racking up 52 yards on the ground.

Though Texas’ defense gave up nearly five yards per play in the half, they also had their moments in recovering a fumble, pulling down an interception, notching a sack and forcing several third down stops.

The Bulldogs may not have gotten on the scoreboard but they certainly were playing fearless against one of the Big 12 favorites. Quarterback J’Mar Smith threw for 139 yards (one pick) and was the focal point of the LaTech offense despite not having much room to operate. He kept the changes moving with several third down conversions however and spread the ball around to six different receivers by the break.

We’ll see how the rest of this one plays out but it doesn’t seem like Herman and company are truly rounding into form just yet to kick off their 2019. The good news is they have a second half to correct that and truly put the pedal to the metal down on Saturday night.