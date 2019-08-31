Oklahoma State wins battle of ‘OSUs’ over Oregon State in high scoring affair

Death, taxes and Mike Gundy having a high-powered offense.
Orange was the new black on Friday night in Corvallis as Oklahoma State convincingly won the battle of ‘OSUs’ over Oregon State 52-36 in a terrific debut for the new look Cowboys offense.
Freshman Spencer Sanders got the nod as the starting quarterback and looked perfectly capable of executing what Gundy was calling in an impressive effort on the road in a hostile environment. He wound up throwing for 203 yards and a trio of scores while doing some damage with his legs to the tune of 109 yards as well. His dual-threat nature was a big reason why many considered him the favorite for the job over Hawaii transfer Dru Brown and the youngster from Texas showed enough to certainly raise expectations around Stillwater for what this team is capable of.
Of course, it helps to have a supporting cast as good as Sanders does and even more so when they ball out. Tailback Chuba Hubbard was a one-man wrecking crew on his way to 221 yards and three scores on the ground while star wideout Tylan Wallace found the end zone twice himself to go with 92 yards receiving.
All told it was an effortless 555 yard output on the night and a robust 7.3 yards per play average in the season opener for both sides.
That the Big 12 version of OSU beat up on the Pac-12 one isn’t too surprising given the state of both programs but there were a few encouraging elements for Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith. The team scored on their first two drives of the night and had a number of successful offensive series, with QB Jake Luton tossing three touchdowns and racking up 251 yards passing. Even backup signal-caller Tristan Gebbia came in and led an 80-yard trip to the end zone late in the game and wideout Isaiah Hodgins looks like a real threat after a 170 yard, two score outing.
Defense proved to be the real issue for the home team though given the number of coverage busts and missed tackles but at least linebacker Jack Colletto also scored a touchdown out of his specialized ‘Jackhammer’ goal line package.
The Pacific Northwest night belonged to the other version of OSU however as the Cowboys proved to be just too much. We’ll see if the game was ultimately a bit of a mirage given the level of competition but, so far, the early returns are still trending positive for Oklahoma State and their mullet-clad head coach who certainly knows a thing or two about cooking up a high-flying offense.
And, yep, thanks to how college football (asininely) works its statistics, that is not a typo in the headline.
Michigan State came into its opener Friday night as a 24-point favorite over visiting Tulsa. While the Spartans didn’t cover, they did exit with an easy 28-7 win that featured just one offensive touchdown for an offensively-challenged attack a year ago.
The MSU defense, meanwhile, contributed a fumble for a touchdown and a safety. Oh, and they also allowed -73 yards rushing.
Yes, minus-73 on the ground.
In fairness, Golden Hurricane quarterback Zach Smith was sacked six times, which counts against the team’s rushing yardage. But, still, 73 yards to the negative on the ground?
The yardage was the fewest the Spartans have ever allowed in a game, breaking the record of minus-63 they gave up against Pitt way back in 1950. And, for those curious, the FBS single-game record is minus-109 (on 33 carries) Toledo held Northern Illinois to in November of 1967.
But, about that *ahem* revamped MSU offense that scored just one touchdown and barely breached the 300-yard mark in total offense…
Jonathan Taylor’s early Heisman Trophy campaign is off to a good start.
The talented tailback showcased his improved versatility and strong running ability on Friday night, leading No. 19 Wisconsin to an impressive 49-0 rout over USF in hot and rainy conditions down in Tampa.
Taylor, looking to put together another season of 2,000+ yards, was fed early and often. He finished with 135 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in just three quarters worth of work and lived up to all the offseason talk of him being more of a threat in the passing game with his first two career touchdown receptions.
The productive start to the season surely boosted his profile as the Badgers look to bounce back into Big Ten West contention. Other developments that could prove just as big for Paul Chryst’s team included a very stout defensive effort (three sacks, three turnovers, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, 157 total yards allowed) and a solid debut to the year for quarterback Jack Coan. The latter spread the ball around to nine different receivers and threw for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Notably, one of those wideouts to catch a pass was Quintez Cephus. Just a week after being cleared to play and reinstated to the team after his acquittal of sexual assault charges, he recorded three catches for 39 yards — marks that were second-most in the game. Nakia Watson and Bradrick Shaw also chipped in with touchdown runs as well as things got out of hand early and often in favor of Wisconsin.
A big factor in that was new Bulls coordinator Kerwin Bell’s offense not looking ready for primetime at the FBS level. Despite the scheme setting a number of records at the Division II level, USF failed to find much consistency at all using it in the opener. QB Blake Barnett was just 13-of-30 for 109 yards and two interceptions plus a fumble that was returned the other way for a score. The team averaged under two yards a carry on the evening and you could count on one hand the number of third down conversions they had in the contest (three).
All of which made for a game that was over well before halftime as the visitors from the Big Ten breezed to an easy victory to open 2019 — even if it was a bit later than expected after waiting out an early weather delay prior to kickoff. Not that such a wait mattered all that much to Taylor and company given the kind of production they put forth against USF.
In what amounts to a must-win season for the head coach, Chris Ash got off on a much-needed winning foot in the opener.
It started a little wobbly for Rutgers early on, though, as the Big Ten school trailed football independent UMass — they were 4-8 and parted ways with its head coach last season for those keeping track at home — by the score of 14-0 less than six minutes in and 21-7 at the end of the first quarter. Thanks in very, very large part to a 31-point second-quarter explosion, however, the Scarlet Knights ultimately cruised their way to a 48-21 win over the Minutemen.
The win snapped an 11-game losing streak for Rutgers, with their last victory coming against Texas State in the 2018 opener exactly 363 days ago.
A major player in snapping the lengthy losing streak was Texas Tech transfer McLane Carter, who passed for 340 yards in his Scarlet Knights debut. Not only were his 268 first-half passing yards more than any RU quarterback had in an entire game in 2018…
… Carter also accounted for the football program’s first 300-yard passing performance since Chris Laviano in October of 2015 when he hung 386 on Indiana.
Additionally, the 48 points scored are Rutgers’ most against an FBS school since that 2015 Indiana game, a 55-52 Scarlet Knights win. Last season, RU’s high-water mark in points was the 35 they put up in the opener; they didn’t score more than 17 points the remainder of the season, and scored 10 or fewer in five of those last 11 games.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Isaih Pacheco, who accounted for 156 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 20 carries. The four touchdowns on the ground are the most for an RU player since Ray Rice in the International Bowl following the 2007 regular season.