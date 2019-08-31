Getty Images

Report: Washington WR Ty Jones to likely miss majority of 2019 season

By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
Washington will apparently have one less weapon in its receiving corps for its new starting quarterback.

Citing two sources, Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times is reporting that Ty Jones “will likely miss the majority of the 2019 season” because of lingering injuries.  A right wrist injury sidelined the wide receiver for most of spring practice, while he injured the thumb on his other hand early on in summer camp.

Thus far, UW has not commented on Jones’ status moving forward.

Last season, Jones led the Huskies with six receiving touchdowns.  His 31 receptions and 491 receiving yards were third on the team, while his 15.8 yards per catch was good for second among players with 10-plus receptions.

No. 13 Washington will open the 2019 season later today against FCS power Eastern Washington.

Maurice Washington starts at RB in second half after sitting out first two quarters of Nebraska’s opener

By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
So, are we calling this a half-game suspension?

Because of a legal issue out in California still hanging over his head, there was significant uncertainty as to Maurice Washington‘s status heading into Nebraska’s opener Saturday opener.  For the first two quarters, the running back remained on the sideline and didn’t see the field.

After a rather listless first half in which the Cornhuskers ran for just 51 yards on 30 carries, however, head coach Scott Frost confirmed in a halftime radio interview that Washington will start the second half of a game in which NU holds a scant 14-7 lead on South Alabama.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Washington made his first appearance of the 2019 season.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Last month, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In addition to the Golden State woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia.  It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.

Boise State miscues and stalled drives dig hole at FSU, but Broncos have life at halftime

By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Florida State and Boise State had to call an audible and move a previously-scheduled game in Jacksonville to Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, and perhaps the Noles are taking advantage of the true home-field advantage. Florida State leads the Broncos at halftime, 31-19. Florida State quarterback James Blackman has thrown for three touchdowns and 278 yards in the half.

Boise State fumbled on the opening drive to kill a somewhat promising opening possession, and that turnover did not take long to prove costly. A 20-yard fumble return by Janarius Robinson gave the Seminoles their first possession of the season on the Boise State 47-yard line. Four plays later, on a 4th and 1, Cam Akers ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run.  What could have been a huge defensive lift for the Broncos instead turned into an early hole off a turnover.

Boise State answered with a long 14-play drive ending with a 36-yard field goal by Eric Sachse, but Florida State had an even more efficient and rewarding answer. Blackman completed a 75-yard pass to Tamorrion Terry for a 75-yard score on the first play of the ensuing possession, and Florida State was suddenly up 14-3 midway through the first quarter. Another long drive by Boise State netted nothing more than another field goal by Sachse from the FSU 19-yard line, and once again Florida State answered with a touchdown. This time it was Blackman connecting with Gabe Nabers for a much shorter five-yard score for the 21-6 lead. Florida State added a field goal in the second quarter.

The Broncos did get back in the game a bit later in the second quarter. After Blackman lost the football on a sack, Derrick Mclendon Ii returned the fumble to the Florida State 40-yard line. Boise State took advantage of the first FSU turnover by ending the drive with a Robert Mahone touchdown run on the goal line.

The Mountain West Conference contenders certainly have their work cut out for them in the second half. If Florida State can hold on to this game and pick up a win, that would be a great way to start the year for Willie Taggart and his program after last season.

Mississippi State suspended seven players for opener

By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have kicked off the 2019 season with a little less depth than previously expected.

Ahead of its noon kickoff with Louisiana Saturday afternoon, Mississippi State announced that seven players have been suspended for the non-conference affair.  The most noteworthy of the seven are a pair of starters — placekicker Jace Christmann and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

The other five on the receiving end of a suspension are defensive tackle Lee Autry, wide receiver Devonta Jason, offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson, safety Marcus Murphy and offensive lineman Michael Story.

The only explanation given for the punitive measure was a violation of unspecified team rules.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the NCAA had sanctioned MSU for academic misconduct related to a department tutor taking classes for some football players.  Additionally, Story pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in mid-August while Christmann was arrested for driving under the influence in February.

Gay started six games as a sophomore last season.  Christmann served as the Bulldogs’ primary kicker the past two seasons, converting on 80 percent of his 30 field-goal attempts and all 83 point-afters.

Instagram post from T.J. Pledger indicates surgery for Oklahoma RB

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
It appears Oklahoma will have a little less depth in its backfield heading into the opener than previously thought.

Thursday, OU released a depth chart that had T.J. Pledger as the No. 3 running back behind starter Trey Sermon and backup Kennedy Brooks.  Friday, however, Pledger posted a photo to his Instagram account that showed him in a hospital bed with his right arm heavily wrapped.

In the social media posting, Pledger wrote, “Surgery was Great I’ll be back Sooner Nation.”

The OU football program has yet to publicly address the back’s injury issue.

Pledger was a four-star 2018 signee.  As a true freshman, the California native ran for 179 yards on 30 carries.

Oklahoma, ranked fourth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, will open the 2019 season Sunday night against Houston in Norman.