Rocky Flop: Georgia State goes into Neyland, stuns Tennessee

By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
As a way to help alleviate traffic before and after Tennessee football games, the so-called “Vol Navy” was created in the early sixties and has become a “sailgating” tradition along the Tennessee River.  Saturday morning, however, a Vol Navy boat caught fire during the pregame festivities and sank.

You want to talk about an omen?

Tennessee entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Georgia State, predicted to finish dead last in the Sun Belt Conference and losers of seven straight, as 26-point favorites.  After 60 minutes of playing time, the Panthers exited Neyland Stadium with the biggest win in program history, a stunning 38-30 triumph over a Vols team that looked underwhelming in nearly every phase as Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt Era in Knoxville stumbled to a start.

The win marked the first-ever for Georgia State over a school from the Power Five.  Conversely, this was Tennessee’s first loss to a Group of Five team since Wyoming did the honors in 2008.  This was also the Vols first loss in a home opener since 1983.

The Vols took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter, but could manage nothing more than a trio of field goals the rest of the way, outside of a garbage touchdown with the game out of reach.  Despite that offensive ineptness, UT still held a 23-21 lead with less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter before GSU scored 17 unanswered points to put the game away.

Suffice to say, it was not the way Pruitt wanted to begin a season in which they were coming of five wins the year before.

No. 2 Alabama extends streak of perfect neutral site openers by throttling Duke in Atlanta

By Zach BarnettAug 31, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
A year ago Alabama used a blitzkrieg attack to knock opponents out before the game even started. The Crimson Tide averaged an FBS-best 15.5 points in the first quarter, scoring at least one opening frame touchdown in all 15 games.

So far in 2019, they’re 0-for-1.

Alabama’s first three possessions ended in a three-and-out, a fumble and a missed field goal, but the end result was the same. The No. 2 Crimson Tide steamrolled a completely overmatched Duke team, 42-3 in Atlanta.

Tua Tagovailoa was his predictably brilliant self, hitting 26-of-31 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns before he was pulled in the third quarter. Biletnikoff award winner Jerry Jeudy made a great opening case to join Michael Crabtree and Justin Blackmon as the award’s only two-time winners by catching 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle added five grabs for 90 yards.

The Tide’s defense, retooled due to early entrants and key injuries, dominated Duke’s offense. Blue Devils quarterback Quentin Harris was 12-of-22 for 97 yards with two interceptions, and Duke rushed for just 107 yards on 3.3 yards a carry,.

If there was a weak spot for Alabama, it was its own running game. The Crimson Tide managed only 3.5 yards per carry on 42 rushes.

Alabama more or less invented the modern day neutral site opener; their 34-10 steamrolling of No. 9 Clemson in the inaugural Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game back in 2008 served as the unofficial beginning of the ongoing Nick Saban dynasty. Alabama has returned to Atlanta five times since, they’ve played in Dallas three times, trekked to Orlando once. Alabama is also scheduled to play USC in Dallas again in 2020, and they’ll return to Atlanta to play Miami in 2021, but after that they’re done. Starting with a trip to Texas in 2022, Alabama will return to playing home-and-homes with major non-conference opponents, and for good reason. These games stopped being interesting years ago.

Alabama moved to a perfect 10-0 in neutral site openers. Judging by the $20 tickets that could be had up until kickoff, the Alabama fan base has had its fill of Atlanta and Dallas in September and they’re ready for a new challenge.

The rest of us are, too.

Hugh Freeze to coach first game at Liberty from hospital bed in coach’s booth

By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Now that is some dedication.

Liberty University announced Aug. 22 that Hugh Freeze was released from the hospital the day before after a nearly one-week stay.  The school had announced Aug. 13 that its head football coach was dealing with severe back spasms and had been unable to participate in practices since the previous Sunday.  As it turns out, there was a significantly more serious underlying issue than simple back spasms as Freeze subsequently revealed that he underwent emergency surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center Aug. 16 because a potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream.

Following his release from the hospital a little over a week ago, it was expected that Freeze would not be on the sidelines for the football independent’s opener against Syracuse this evening and would instead direct his Flames from the coach’s booth.  That will indeed be the case, albeit with a twist as Freeze, who was taken into his home stadium via a wheelchair, will be in a hospital bed as he performs his game-day duties.

Hired by the Flames in December of last year, Freeze is entering his first season as the head coach at the football independent.  Freeze had been out of coaching for two full seasons following his unceremonious ouster as the head coach at Ole Miss in July of 2017.

Hunter Johnson starts at QB for Northwestern, but trails at the break as low scoring affair with Stanford hits halftime

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
The Hunter Johnson era is underway at Northwestern.

The former five-star and Clemson transfer got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats but entered the locker room at halftime trailing 10-0 to Stanford in an intriguing, if low scoring, Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup on the Farm.

Johnson’s first impression wasn’t quite what he wanted it to be in his debut in purple and white, tossing an interception on his first drive and throwing for only three yards on 1-of-4 passing. The signal-caller did rush for 12 yards over the first two quarters but the offense as a whole — which only had four drives total — couldn’t get much going at all.

Tailback Isaiah Bowser chipped in with 13 yards rushing as well while senior QB T.J. Green — son of NFL’er Trent Green — entered in the closing minutes of the second quarter and threw for 32 yards.

That said, it’s not like the Cardinal really jumped out to take control of the defensive struggle either. They were at least able to move the ball with K.J. Costello throwing for 152 yards and a touchdown but he left with two seconds left in the half after taking a hit to the helmet. Connor Wedington (four receptions, 34 yards) and Mike Wilson (five catches, 34 yards and a score) appeared to be the new top targets on the Stanford offense, which like last season skewed heavily toward the passing game after rushing for just three yards a carry.

Jet Toner added a career-high 51 yard field goal as the horn sounded too.

All things considered, this is about what we expected from the two near mirror images of a program. Both badly need to capture a win for their respective conference and will have two more quarters to secure one on a rather steamy Palo Alto afternoon.

Mack Brown down at halftime in his return to UNC sideline

By Kevin McGuireAug 31, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Mack Brown is back on the college football sidelines, but the scoreboard is not in his favor in his first half back in the game. South Carolina leads Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels 13-6 in the Belk College Football Kickoff Game in Charlotte.

Neither team has displayed stellar offense, as the defenses have been doing a solid job of keeping things from going off the rails. After exchanging field goals on the first two possessions of the game, South Carolina was the first to reach the end zone in the first quarter. Tavien Feaster went free for a 34-yard touchdown run on a drive that was jumpstarted by a personal foul penalty on Raymond Vohasek on the first play of the drive. Both teams later exchanged missed field goals before once again exchanging field goals in the second quarter. North Carolina’s 47-yard attempt was blocked after South Carolina’s Parker White missed a 53-yard attempt.

Jake Bentley of South Carolina has been praised as one of the better passers in the SEC, although he has not been lighting up the box score just yet. Freshman Sam Howell of North Carolina has had a pedestrian debut as well. If the first half was any indication, this game will be dictated more by the defenses in the second half. We may not have a shootout on our hands at all here.