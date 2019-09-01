Getty Images

Bob Davie ‘doing well and recovering’ following ‘serious medical incident’

By John TaylorSep 1, 2019, 1:39 AM EDT
It appears there is a sizable silver lining to a rather scary-sounding situation that developed late Saturday night.

Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.  Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”

In an update, the university forwarded a statement attributed to the Davie family that for now allayed many of the fears/concerns that had developed over the past couple of hours.

We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.  Coach Davie is doing well and recovering, he is surrounded by family and your continued thoughts, prayers and privacy are greatly appreciated during this time.

The specifics of what exactly Davie is recovering from have not yet been divulged.

The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico.  He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decades-long sabbatical from the coaching profession.

USC survives injury to starting QB J.T. Daniels to escape with win over Fresno State

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 2:22 AM EDT
Saturday night’s season opener for USC was supposed to be a fresh start. There was a fancy renovated Coliseum to showcase, a brand new offense to unveil and a chance for the Trojans to wash away the memories of last year’s losing season.

Unfortunately for the once proud Pac-12 bell cow and their embattled head coach, anything that could have gone wrong in their contest against Fresno State probably did early on in a slim 31-23 win over the defending Mountain West champs that was anything but easy.

Trojans starting quarterback J.T. Daniels was undoubtedly the story of the game. After getting off to a good start in running the team’s Air Raid offense for the first time (215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), the sophomore suffered the double whammy of taking a sack just before halftime that also resulted in a serious lower leg injury. Trainers checked out his knee for several minutes and had to carry him off the field before eventually loading him into the cart.

Daniels did not return and later returned to the sidelines on crutches and with a brace on his right knee — casting doubt on his status for the rest of the young season.

Taking over behind center was true freshman Kedon Slovis, who surprisingly won the backup job out of camp and seems to be the likely starter going forward. While he did throw an absolute arm punt of an interception, he also lofted a superb deep ball down the sidelines to set up a third quarter touchdown and finished the night 6-of-8 for 57 yards and plenty of promise.

Wideout Velus Jones, who had his first kick return of the game (61 yards) called back on a penalty, turned on the jets for a 101 yard touchdown return in the second half to help the cause. Fellow receiver Tyler Vaughns also went off in the passing game by hauling in 11 catches for a career-high 150 yards while tailback Stephen Carr chipped in with a score rushing plus receiving and Vavae Malepeai had a career-high 134 yards on the ground.

Despite all of that firepower, Fresno State would not go quietly into the Los Angeles night under old foe Jeff Tedford and made things interesting throughout.

Making his first start as the new signal-caller after several seasons as the backup, Jorge Reyna did what he could to rally the Bulldogs with his arm and his legs. The senior from Southern California wound up throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns (one INT) while also torching USC to the tune of 109 on the ground as the team’s leading rusher. It often felt like he was a one-man band at times given the amount of scrambling he needed to do in the face of a tough SC front seven but it just wasn’t enough as his supporting cast couldn’t quite come up with equally elevated play.

Still, there were plenty of nerves on high alert around the Coliseum as a result of Fresno State’s efforts and even more folks left wondering if Clay Helton’s tenure on the sidelines in Los Angeles is all but certainly over in the wake of Daniels’ injury and some questionable decisions down the stretch. The night started out with a penalty on the very first kick return to sour things from the get-go and the crowd for the first game at the renovated stadium was nearly 20,000 under capacity for a fellow in-state team.

There’s still a ton of season left to go at USC but Saturday night sure felt as much like a loss for some around the program as it did the first win in 2019.

QB J.T. Daniels hurt just before halftime as USC leads Fresno State by a TD

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 12:29 AM EDT
The Air Raid has arrived in full at USC as the Trojans try to fend off a pesky Fresno State squad 17-10 at halftime of the final game of the first full college football Saturday of the season.

Starting SC quarterback J.T. Daniels looked comfortable in the new offensive system, throwing for 215 yards on 25-of-34 passing and a touchdown while peppering the Bulldogs defense all over the field. Unfortunately he took a sack just before the end of the second quarter and seriously injured his leg, having to be carried off the field by trainers as a result and looking done for much longer than just this game.

On the ground for USC, Vavae Malepeai racked up 77 yards on the ground while Stephen Carr notched 22 and a nifty touchdown but attention at the Coliseum is understandably on the future under center with Daniels out of the lineup.

The defending Mountain West champs weren’t making anything easy either way and continued to hang around despite an offense that was clearly still trying to find a new rhythm with so many new starters. Signal-caller Jorge Reyna threw for 73 yards and a score in the first half but was just as much of a threat with his legs in running for 69.

The Group of Five has already proven to be more than capable of knocking off their Power Five peers early in the 2019 season and Jeff Tedford’s side looks more than ready to take their shot against the mighty in-state rivals. Could we be in store for yet another MWC-over-Pac-12 result before Week 1 is over? Things are certainly trending in the wrong direction for Clay Helton at the break in Los Angeles.

Mizzou’s misery in loss to Wyoming adds to SEC’s Week 1 woes

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 31, 2019, 11:53 PM EDT
It may mean more in the SEC, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more better*. And, most certainly, the conference has had better weekends than what Week 1 wrought.

Somewhere in the neighborhood of 17-point favorites entering Saturday’s opener against Wyoming, Missouri looked every bit the part as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the home-standing Cowboys after one quarter of play. A 27-point offensive explosion in the second quarter, though gave the Mountain West Conference school a 27-17 lead heading into halftime; that lead was stretched to 34-17 at one point before the Cowboys held on for a 37-31 upset win over the Tigers.

Regardless of how you spin it, the Mizzou loss was a continuation of what has been a rough opening weekend for the SEC, especially the East Division of the league. How rough? Let us count the ways:

  • First and foremost, Tennessee suffered arguably the worst loss in program history as they fell to 26-point underdog Georgia State in the school’s first home-opening defeat since 1983 and first loss to a Group of Five school since 2008 against… Wyoming, of all teams.
  • South Carolina lost to a North Carolina team that won two games in 2018.
  • Ole Miss lost to Memphis, although at least that loss came against a quality Group of Five foe.
  • Again, Mizzou.
  • Mississippi State needed a very late field goal to put away what was a 10-point win over a Louisiana team that entered the game as a 20-point underdog.
  • TENNESSEE LOST TO A 26-POINT UNDERDOG AT HOME.

Yes, there was Alabama steamrolling Duke as expected… and Auburn outlasting Oregon in the only ranked-on-ranked matchup of Week 1… and LSU, unlike Tennessee, easily handling its business against a Georgia Group of Five school… but still, damn, that was a harsh weekend for The Best Damn Football Conference in the Land.

While we’re here talking about conferences, how about that Mountain West?  In addition to the SEC courtesy of Wyoming, that league has collected Power Five pelts from the ACC (Boise State over Florida State), the Big Ten (Nevada over Purdue) and the Pac-12 (Hawaii over Arizona) in Weeks 0 and 1.

(*Yes, grammar dolts, I know. I’ll take literary license whenever I damn well please.)

Sam Ehlinger throws four TDs as No. 10 Texas tops LaTech, eyes showdown with No. 6 LSU next week

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
No. 10 Texas’ opponent on Saturday night was Louisiana Tech but the minds of many in Austin probably were looking ahead to the matchup against No. 6 LSU in the same stadium next week. For just a little bit early on, it seemed like the Longhorns were too.

Eventually though, Tom Herman’s team shook off a relatively slow start and dispatched the Bulldogs 45-14 to turn the page on their season opener and move onto a week full of cleaning up little issues before the big showdown.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger did look sharp in his first action since declaring that UT was indeed “back,” throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns in about three quarters worth of work. He had a fairly light load carrying the ball as one would expect in a game against an overmatched CUSA team and rushed just eight times for 34 yards before giving way to backup Casey Thompson.

10 different receivers wound up catching a pass, highlighted by two scores from Brennan Eagles and one touchdown apiece from Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson. The rushing attack was limited given the number of injuries in the backfield but Keaontay Ingram shook off his training camp injury to rush for 78 yards and a trip to the end zone.

LaTech was able to move the ball on their trip to the state capital though, putting up 413 yards of total offense and looked feisty until the final minutes. QB J’Mar Smith threw for 331 of those yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns against one interception. Given that the Bulldogs couldn’t really run the football effectively, it wasn’t a bad outing against a team ranked in the top 10 on the road.

The eyes of Texas — and the nation — will, however, be looking ahead to next week after LSU breezed past Georgia Southern 55-4 earlier in the night over in Baton Rouge. The old regional rivals both took care of business as expected even if the Longhorns needed a little bit more time to get going to open their highly anticipated 2019 campaign.