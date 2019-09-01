Illinois student section took shot at NCAA over Luke Ford decision during season opener

There was an interesting thing that happened at an Illinois football game over the weekend and no we’re not talking about it being a rare win for the program nor is it Lovie Smith’s terrific beard.

No we have to point out that the Illini’s student section was in top form for the 42-3 season-opening win over Akron on Saturday. During halftime of the contest, the students performed a rather unique card stunt while in their seats by taking a shot at the NCAA over their puzzling decision to deny Georgia transfer TE Luke Ford a waiver to play right away this season.

Take a look courtesy of one sharp-eyed Twitter user in attendance:

Both the Illinois and Georgia fan bases were unhappy with the folks in Indianapolis denying the waiver in the first place and then doing the same with the subsequent appeal in June. The Carterville, Ill. native had originally transferred to the Fighting Illini to be closer to his ailing grandfather but that wasn’t good enough for to get a waiver.

Something says this kind of display will become a lot more common place around college football as waiver decisions for transfers have quickly become one of the hot button issues in the sport. It’s not often you can call Illinois a trendsetter but in this category they just might be.