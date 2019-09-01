Illinois student section took shot at NCAA over Luke Ford decision during season opener

There was an interesting thing that happened at an Illinois football game over the weekend and no we’re not talking about it being a rare win for the program nor is it Lovie Smith’s terrific beard.
No we have to point out that the Illini’s student section was in top form for the 42-3 season-opening win over Akron on Saturday. During halftime of the contest, the students performed a rather unique card stunt while in their seats by taking a shot at the NCAA over their puzzling decision to deny Georgia transfer TE Luke Ford a waiver to play right away this season.
Take a look courtesy of one sharp-eyed Twitter user in attendance:
Both the Illinois and Georgia fan bases were unhappy with the folks in Indianapolis denying the waiver in the first place and then doing the same with the subsequent appeal in June. The Carterville, Ill. native had originally transferred to the Fighting Illini to be closer to his ailing grandfather but that wasn’t good enough for to get a waiver.
Something says this kind of display will become a lot more common place around college football as waiver decisions for transfers have quickly become one of the hot button issues in the sport. It’s not often you can call Illinois a trendsetter but in this category they just might be.
Wyoming fans had a pretty good first week of college football but their head coach really did.
The Cowboys surprised a ton of folks on Saturday when they upset Missouri in Kelly Bryant’s highly anticipated debut as the Tigers quarterback. While the Mountain West notching a win over an SEC program is cause to celebrate in the state alone, head coach Craig Bohl seemed extra happy thanks to a clause in his contract:
While we would be remiss to not note that Bohl’s players who actually secured the victory on the field get $0 of that nice bonus, a six-figure payday for doing your job — winning football games — is still a nice incentive for the head coach.
These kinds of bonuses are fairly typical in contracts for those in the Group of Five but Saturday’s victory probably meant a little extra given that it was over an SEC team. Bohl’s efforts capped a heck of a start to the season for his school and conference as a whole too, with the MWC netting W’s over teams from the ACC (Boise State over Florida State), Big Ten (Nevada over Purdue) and Pac-12 (Hawaii over Arizona) already in 2019.
Week 1 isn’t even fully in the books just yet but the performances from two players was still enough to warrant being named the best players in the country on Sunday.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation named their first two National Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for the 2019 season in the form of Clemson RB Travis Etienne and Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes.
Etienne was an easy selection after he rushed for 205 yards (on just 12 carries!) and three scores in the defending champions’ Thursday night opener against Georgia Tech. His big output also included a 90-yard scamper to the end zone that tied a school record as well.
Willekes was an all-around beast for the Spartans in their opener against Tulsa too. He recorded six tackles (two for a loss), had a sack and recovered two fumbles — one of which was for a touchdown. His effort highlighted one of the most dominant defensive performances of the young season as MSU held the Golden Hurricane to an incredible -73 yards rushing on the night.
All in all, a pretty good way to open the season for Etienne and Willekes in a pair of victories for both of their respective teams.
It’s not often a coach can get help from a player he wasn’t expecting to play at all once the season has already begun but Gary Patterson surely won’t complain.
Following TCU’s season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night, the Horned Frogs head coach informed the media that the NCAA has actually approved Ohio State transfer QB Matthew Baldwin’s appeal for immediate eligibility and that he’ll be available to suit up for the team in two weeks when they travel to Purdue.
TCU’s offense stalled out quite a bit inside the 20 against the FCS opponent in their opener, making seven trips to the red zone but settling for field goals on five of them. Perhaps Baldwin can help with that as he was initially part of the quarterback derby for the Frogs before the NCAA’s initial decision to deny him eligibility for 2019.
Baldwin never saw action with the Buckeyes during his brief stint in Columbus but has obvious upside as a former four-star prospect. He isn’t 100% just yet after offseason knee surgery but will provide added depth behind Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan if nothing else.
It’s bad enough that Tennessee is dealing with losing perhaps their worst loss in program history on Saturday when they were run out of their own building by Georgia State. Now they have to deal with the added insult of not even being the best win in their opponents extremely youthful program history.
While on the abstract, beating a CUSA program in the Cure Bowl would seemingly rank down the list of great victories in school history, that’s not the case for Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott. His 2017 victory over Western Kentucky in Orlando that season sticks out for being the first bowl win GSU ever and capped off a successful 7-5 campaign in his debut leading the team.
Though he has a good reason as to why that is tops, it is a bit jarring after the fact for UT fans to see that beating an SEC program in their place is a bit further down the pecking order.
“It’s second,” Elliott said of the win over the Vols in a press conference after the game. “I want you to understand, to win that first bowl game in school history, that’s very, very special. We hoisted a trophy. We played in the postseason. In my 23 years of coaching, that will probably be the No. 1, top of the list in victories.
“As far as a football program, this one (Tennessee) is a close second. But we don’t get anything from this game. Maybe a pat on the back and three weeks people will forget what we’ve done.”
Something says that nobody will forget what Georgia State did on Saturday and certainly not in either Atlanta or, especially, Knoxville for years to come.