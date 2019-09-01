Getty Images

Ohio State transfer QB Matthew Baldwin has appeal granted by NCAA, can play for TCU this season

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s not often a coach can get help from a player he wasn’t expecting to play at all once the season has already begun but Gary Patterson surely won’t complain.

Following TCU’s season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night, the Horned Frogs head coach informed the media that the NCAA has actually approved Ohio State transfer QB Matthew Baldwin’s appeal for immediate eligibility and that he’ll be available to suit up for the team in two weeks when they travel to Purdue.

TCU’s offense stalled out quite a bit inside the 20 against the FCS opponent in their opener, making seven trips to the red zone but settling for field goals on five of them. Perhaps Baldwin can help with that as he was initially part of the quarterback derby for the Frogs before the NCAA’s initial decision to deny him eligibility for 2019.

Baldwin never saw action with the Buckeyes during his brief stint in Columbus but has obvious upside as a former four-star prospect. He isn’t 100% just yet after offseason knee surgery but will provide added depth behind Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan if nothing else.

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott says Western Kentucky win is actually tops in program history, not Tennessee

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s bad enough that Tennessee is dealing with losing perhaps their worst loss in program history on Saturday when they were run out of their own building by Georgia State. Now they have to deal with the added insult of not even being the best win in their opponents extremely youthful program history.

While on the abstract, beating a CUSA program in the Cure Bowl would seemingly rank down the list of great victories in school history, that’s not the case for Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott. His 2017 victory over Western Kentucky in Orlando that season sticks out for being the first bowl win GSU ever and capped off a successful 7-5 campaign in his debut leading the team.

Though he has a good reason as to why that is tops, it is a bit jarring after the fact for UT fans to see that beating an SEC program in their place is a bit further down the pecking order.

“It’s second,” Elliott said of the win over the Vols in a press conference after the game. “I want you to understand, to win that first bowl game in school history, that’s very, very special. We hoisted a trophy. We played in the postseason. In my 23 years of coaching, that will probably be the No. 1, top of the list in victories.

“As far as a football program, this one (Tennessee) is a close second. But we don’t get anything from this game. Maybe a pat on the back and three weeks people will forget what we’ve done.”

Something says that nobody will forget what Georgia State did on Saturday and certainly not in either Atlanta or, especially,  Knoxville for years to come.

USC survives injury to starting QB J.T. Daniels to escape with win over Fresno State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 2:22 AM EDT
3 Comments

Saturday night’s season opener for USC was supposed to be a fresh start. There was a fancy renovated Coliseum to showcase, a brand new offense to unveil and a chance for the Trojans to wash away the memories of last year’s losing season.

Unfortunately for the once proud Pac-12 bell cow and their embattled head coach, anything that could have gone wrong in their contest against Fresno State probably did early on in a slim 31-23 win over the defending Mountain West champs that was anything but easy.

Trojans starting quarterback J.T. Daniels was undoubtedly the story of the game. After getting off to a good start in running the team’s Air Raid offense for the first time (215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), the sophomore suffered the double whammy of taking a sack just before halftime that also resulted in a serious lower leg injury. Trainers checked out his knee for several minutes and had to carry him off the field before eventually loading him into the cart.

Daniels did not return and later returned to the sidelines on crutches and with a brace on his right knee — casting doubt on his status for the rest of the young season.

Taking over behind center was true freshman Kedon Slovis, who surprisingly won the backup job out of camp and seems to be the likely starter going forward. While he did throw an absolute arm punt of an interception, he also lofted a superb deep ball down the sidelines to set up a third quarter touchdown and finished the night 6-of-8 for 57 yards and plenty of promise.

Wideout Velus Jones, who had his first kick return of the game (61 yards) called back on a penalty, turned on the jets for a 101 yard touchdown return in the second half to help the cause. Fellow receiver Tyler Vaughns also went off in the passing game by hauling in 11 catches for a career-high 150 yards while tailback Stephen Carr chipped in with a score rushing plus receiving and Vavae Malepeai had a career-high 134 yards on the ground.

Despite all of that firepower, Fresno State would not go quietly into the Los Angeles night under old foe Jeff Tedford and made things interesting throughout.

Making his first start as the new signal-caller after several seasons as the backup, Jorge Reyna did what he could to rally the Bulldogs with his arm and his legs. The senior from Southern California wound up throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns (one INT) while also torching USC to the tune of 109 on the ground as the team’s leading rusher. It often felt like he was a one-man band at times given the amount of scrambling he needed to do in the face of a tough SC front seven but it just wasn’t enough as his supporting cast couldn’t quite come up with equally elevated play.

Still, there were plenty of nerves on high alert around the Coliseum as a result of Fresno State’s efforts and even more folks left wondering if Clay Helton’s tenure on the sidelines in Los Angeles is all but certainly over in the wake of Daniels’ injury and some questionable decisions down the stretch. The night started out with a penalty on the very first kick return to sour things from the get-go and the crowd for the first game at the renovated stadium was nearly 20,000 under capacity for a fellow in-state team.

There’s still a ton of season left to go at USC but Saturday night sure felt as much like a loss for some around the program as it did the first win in 2019.

Bob Davie ‘doing well and recovering’ following ‘serious medical incident’

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2019, 1:39 AM EDT
1 Comment

It appears there is a sizable silver lining to a rather scary-sounding situation that developed late Saturday night.

Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.  Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”

In an update, the university forwarded a statement attributed to the Davie family that for now allayed many of the fears/concerns that had developed over the past couple of hours.

We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.  Coach Davie is doing well and recovering, he is surrounded by family and your continued thoughts, prayers and privacy are greatly appreciated during this time.

The specifics of what exactly Davie is recovering from have not yet been divulged.

The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico.  He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession.

QB J.T. Daniels hurt just before halftime as USC leads Fresno State by a TD

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 12:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Air Raid has arrived in full at USC as the Trojans try to fend off a pesky Fresno State squad 17-10 at halftime of the final game of the first full college football Saturday of the season.

Starting SC quarterback J.T. Daniels looked comfortable in the new offensive system, throwing for 215 yards on 25-of-34 passing and a touchdown while peppering the Bulldogs defense all over the field. Unfortunately he took a sack just before the end of the second quarter and seriously injured his leg, having to be carried off the field by trainers as a result and looking done for much longer than just this game.

On the ground for USC, Vavae Malepeai racked up 77 yards on the ground while Stephen Carr notched 22 and a nifty touchdown but attention at the Coliseum is understandably on the future under center with Daniels out of the lineup.

The defending Mountain West champs weren’t making anything easy either way and continued to hang around despite an offense that was clearly still trying to find a new rhythm with so many new starters. Signal-caller Jorge Reyna threw for 73 yards and a score in the first half but was just as much of a threat with his legs in running for 69.

The Group of Five has already proven to be more than capable of knocking off their Power Five peers early in the 2019 season and Jeff Tedford’s side looks more than ready to take their shot against the mighty in-state rivals. Could we be in store for yet another MWC-over-Pac-12 result before Week 1 is over? Things are certainly trending in the wrong direction for Clay Helton at the break in Los Angeles.