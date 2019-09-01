Getty Images

QB J.T. Daniels hurt just before halftime as USC leads Fresno State by a TD

The Air Raid has arrived in full at USC as the Trojans try to fend off a pesky Fresno State squad 17-10 at halftime of the final game of the first full college football Saturday of the season.

Starting SC quarterback J.T. Daniels looked comfortable in the new offensive system, throwing for 215 yards on 25-of-34 passing and a touchdown while peppering the Bulldogs defense all over the field. Unfortunately he took a sack just before the end of the second quarter and seriously injured his leg, having to be carried off the field by trainers as a result and looking done for much longer than just this game.

On the ground for USC, Vavae Malepeai racked up 77 yards on the ground while Stephen Carr notched 22 and a nifty touchdown but attention at the Coliseum is understandably on the future under center with Daniels out of the lineup.

The defending Mountain West champs weren’t making anything easy either way and continued to hang around despite an offense that was clearly still trying to find a new rhythm with so many new starters. Signal-caller Jorge Reyna threw for 73 yards and a score in the first half but was just as much of a threat with his legs in running for 69.

The Group of Five has already proven to be more than capable of knocking off their Power Five peers early in the 2019 season and Jeff Tedford’s side looks more than ready to take their shot against the mighty in-state rivals. Could we be in store for yet another MWC-over-Pac-12 result before Week 1 is over? Things are certainly trending in the wrong direction for Clay Helton at the break in Los Angeles.

Mizzou’s misery in loss to Wyoming adds to SEC’s Week 1 woes

It may mean more in the SEC, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more better*. And, most certainly, the conference has had better weekends than what Week 1 wrought.

Somewhere in the neighborhood of 17-point favorites entering Saturday’s opener against Wyoming, Missouri looked every bit the part as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the home-standing Cowboys after one quarter of play. A 27-point offensive explosion in the second quarter, though gave the Mountain West Conference school a 27-17 lead heading into halftime; that lead was stretched to 34-17 at one point before the Cowboys held on for a 37-31 upset win over the Tigers.

Regardless of how you spin it, the Mizzou loss was a continuation of what has been a rough opening weekend for the SEC, especially the East Division of the league. How rough? Let us count the ways:

  • First and foremost, Tennessee suffered arguably the worst loss in program history as they fell to 26-point underdog Georgia State in the school’s first home-opening defeat since 1983 and first loss to a Group of Five school since 2008 against… Wyoming, of all teams.
  • South Carolina lost to a North Carolina team that won two games in 2018.
  • Ole Miss lost to Memphis, although at least that loss came against a quality Group of Five foe.
  • Again, Mizzou.
  • Mississippi State needed a very late field goal to put away what was a 10-point win over a Louisiana team that entered the game as a 20-point underdog.
  • TENNESSEE LOST TO A 26-POINT UNDERDOG AT HOME.

Yes, there was Alabama steamrolling Duke as expected… and Auburn outlasting Oregon in the only ranked-on-ranked matchup of Week 1… and LSU, unlike Tennessee, easily handling its business against a Georgia Group of Five school… but still, damn, that was a harsh weekend for The Best Damn Football Conference in the Land.

While we’re here talking about conferences, how about that Mountain West?  In addition to the SEC courtesy of Wyoming, that league has collected Power Five pelts from the ACC (Boise State over Florida State), the Big Ten (Nevada over Purdue) and the Pac-12 (Hawaii over Arizona) in Weeks 0 and 1.

(*Yes, grammar dolts, I know. I’ll take literary license whenever I damn well please.)

Sam Ehlinger throws four TDs as No. 10 Texas tops LaTech, eyes showdown with No. 6 LSU next week

No. 10 Texas’ opponent on Saturday night was Louisiana Tech but the minds of many in Austin probably were looking ahead to the matchup against No. 6 LSU in the same stadium next week. For just a little bit early on, it seemed like the Longhorns were too.

Eventually though, Tom Herman’s team shook off a relatively slow start and dispatched the Bulldogs 45-14 to turn the page on their season opener and move onto a week full of cleaning up little issues before the big showdown.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger did look sharp in his first action since declaring that UT was indeed “back,” throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns in about three quarters worth of work. He had a fairly light load carrying the ball as one would expect in a game against an overmatched CUSA team and rushed just eight times for 34 yards before giving way to backup Casey Thompson.

10 different receivers wound up catching a pass, highlighted by two scores from Brennan Eagles and one touchdown apiece from Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson. The rushing attack was limited given the number of injuries in the backfield but Keaontay Ingram shook off his training camp injury to rush for 78 yards and a trip to the end zone.

LaTech was able to move the ball on their trip to the state capital though, putting up 413 yards of total offense and looked feisty until the final minutes. QB J’Mar Smith threw for 331 of those yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns against one interception. Given that the Bulldogs couldn’t really run the football effectively, it wasn’t a bad outing against a team ranked in the top 10 on the road.

The eyes of Texas — and the nation — will, however, be looking ahead to next week after LSU breezed past Georgia Southern 55-4 earlier in the night over in Baton Rouge. The old regional rivals both took care of business as expected even if the Longhorns needed a little bit more time to get going to open their highly anticipated 2019 campaign.

No. 16 Auburn scores 21 straight to surge past No. 11 Oregon

You had to know Oregon would regret its two trips inside Auburn’s 10-yard line that ended in no points, because you knew Auburn was going to rally.

Auburn rallied, and now the Ducks are flying home with an absolutely devastating loss, both for themselves and their entire conference.

Behind an inspired defensive effort and a clutch performance from their true freshman quarterback, No. 16 Auburn scored 21 straight to rally past No. 11 Oregon, 27-21 in Dallas.

Making his first career start, Bo Nix overcame two early interceptions to save Auburn’s comeback effort, first with a 3-and-one-inch scramble on a 4th-and-3, and then a game-winning 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds left in the game.

But, before it could fall apart on Oregon, first it had to come together.

The Ducks (0-1) accepted the ball to open the game and promptly moved 74 yards in 11 plays to take an immediate 7-0 lead. The Ducks initially scored on a 3rd-and-goal Justin Herbert keeper, but replay ruled his knee down at the 1. No matter, Mario Cristobal kept his offense on the field and pounded the ball in through CJ Verdell.

The Ducks forced a three-and-out on Auburn’s first chance, then drove right back to Auburn’s doorstep. That’s where, if this game turns in the second half, Oregon will carry regret with the back to Eugene: a third-down drop in the back of the end zone by Bryan Addison, and then a missed 20-yard field goal by Camden Lewis.

Auburn (1-0) rode the chance to swing momentum for the first time, using a 38-yard completion from Nix to Will Hastings and then a 19-yard Nix run to set up a 40-yard Anders Carlson field goal, pulling the Tigers within 7-3 at the 3:17 mark of the first quarter.

Oregon immediately answered, needing only three plays to move 75 yards and push their lead to 14-3 with 2:11 left in the first.

The Ducks once again moved in position to take complete control of the game when Jevon Holland returned a punt 81 yards to the Auburn 9, but Oregon then gave it right back with another red zone disaster. This one was a fumbled exchange by Herbert, scooped up by Big Kat Bryant and returned 83 yards to Oregon’s 3.

Auburn again did not fully capitalize on this mistake, settling for a 25-yard Carlson field goal.

A third critical mistake set up Auburn’s third scoring chance, this one a 53-yard punt that was returned 41 yards by Auburn’s Christian Tutt, who was given an extra 15 when Oregon punter Blake Maimone roughed him. Given the ball at Oregon’s 26, Auburn again failed to cash in. This time, Carlson was wide right from 42 yards with eight seconds left before the break.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the second half, Oregon moved 53 yards in nine snaps to score on Darrian Felix‘s 6-yard run.

Auburn pulled back within eight thanks to two big plays by Eli Stove, a 36-yard run and an 11-yard touchdown grab on consecutive snaps and, after teetering on blowout territory for much of the first half, the Tigers were within one when backup quarterback Joey Gatewood soared over the top for a 1-yard score at the 9:48 mark of the fourth quarter.

Oregon’s next chance covered 33 yards and killed nearly half the remaining clock, but Verdell’s 4th-and-1 run, successful on the opening drive of the game, was stuffed at Auburn’s 41.

Now faced with their first deficit of the game, Oregon’s defense forced a three-and-out; however, the Ducks’ offense could not mount anything, so Auburn again took over with a chance to take the lead at its own 40 with 2:05 to play. That possession immediately found itself in a do-or-die 4th-and-3, which Nix converted by the nose of the football on a scramble, keeping Auburn’s chances alive.

Nix, who threw for 177 yards and rushed for 42, then ended the game with the already-legendary toss to Williams to complete the rally.

For Oregon, though, this is simply a catastrophic loss for themselves and a Pac-12 conference that desperately needed a marquee non-conference win. Mario Cristobal and company were close to exorcising demons of both its 2010 BCS National Championship loss to Auburn and two previous losses inside AT&T Stadium, one the 2015 CFP National Championship, but now goes to bed with those demons even larger than before.

No. 3 Georgia defense handles Vanderbilt as Dawgs are clearly team to beat in SEC East

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 SEC) started their SEC and season opener at Vanderbilt with touchdowns on each of their first three offensive possessions and the defense took care of things from there. Georgia handled Vanderbilt (0-1, 0-1 SEC) from start to finish and left Nashville with a 30-6 victory to start the season.

Georgia scored touchdowns on drives of 75, 89, and 80 yards to start the game but the offense went quiet for most of the remainder of the night. A couple of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship helped pad the lead and a late Vanderbilt turnover, but there were not a ton of offensive highlights for the Georgia offense to speak of. D’Andre Swift did lead the ground attack with 147 yards as the Bulldogs took advantage of their strength on the ground. As a team, Georgia rolled up over 300 yards of rushing offense, which led Jake Fromm to not have to turn in a big night throwing the football. It was a game that Georgia was fine just dominating on the ground, even if it didn’t lead to much damage on the scoreboard.

Georgia’s victory in the SEC East game came on the same day much of the division had some trouble in Week 1. A week after Florida won an ugly game against Miami in Week 0, Kentucky took a while to take care of Toledo at home, South Carolina lost to North Carolina in Charlotte, and Tennessee was dumped at home by Georgia State. Missouri was in some serious trouble at Wyoming in the same time slot. A couple others in the SEC had some struggles as well. Arkansas had a seven-point win over FCS Portland State at home. Mississippi State had a closer game on the road against Louisiana than expected. Ole Miss lost at Memphis and Auburn was struggling in primetime against Oregon as the Bulldogs were taking care of Vanderbilt. Alabama may have taken a while to get rolling but took care of Duke in Atlanta, and LSU had no concerns against Georgia Southern. All in all, Georgia clearly looked like the best team in the SEC East, and the gap may not have closed much since last season if we are to judge on one week of games.

Regardless of that outlook in the division, Kirby Smart will have plenty of issues to take into practices next week while preparing for Week 2. Georgia was flagged for too many penalties (but Vanderbilt was called for even more), and the offense went into a bit of a lull after their first three possessions went for touchdowns on drives covering at least 75 yards. Third-down conversions were almost impossible to find (1-of-7), which should be another concern to address. There should be credit given to Vanderbilt’s defense for not allowing Georgia’s offense to run away with things on their home field, but it should be at least a sticking point that Smart addresses with the team in the coming days once they begin reviewing the film from this game. And to be clear, Georgia was hardly ever in a stressful situation where the game could have been lost.

The Georgia defense, however, will earn high marks for their season debut. Vanderbilt was unable to be effective on third down for much of the night and scratching together yards was incredibly difficult from start to finish. Georgia has a defense that will be tough for teams to find much room to work this season, and that bodes well for the Bulldogs. It is not often the Georgia offense will be limited as much as they were against Vandy, and expect Smart to clean up a few things moving forward.

Look for the Georgia offense to have some more big numbers in the next couple of games. Georgia is home next week against an FCS opponent, Murray State, and then they host Arkansas State in Week 3. That allows plenty of time to iron out some wrinkles and clean things up a bit as Georgia is set to host Notre Dame in primetime on Sept. 21 before jumping into SEC play for the rest of the season (not counting the Georgia Tech game).

As for Vanderbilt, the defense proved they can hang in there. After giving up long touchdown drives their first three times out, the Commodores were not easy to move on the rest of the night. They’ll look to continue that defensive effort and improve the offensive output next week with a road game in Big Ten territory against Purdue. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season. Purdue lost their season opener on Thursday night against Nevada.