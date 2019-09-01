Tennessee football finally returns to Twitter some 20 hours after Georgia State debacle

In college football there is often a period of time for both the home and visiting teams to officially “cool off” from the action that transpired before they meet with the media, go visit with the parents and the like.
In the wake of Tennessee’s inexplicable loss to Georgia State on Saturday, the Vols’ official Twitter account seemed to take that cooling off period quite literally by simply logging off the social media service. And not just for the normal 20 minutes either.
Instead, UT’s football account went some 20 hours between posts near the end of their loss to the Panthers and Sunday afternoon. Given what transpired, one probably can’t blame the social media manager in charge either.
Here’s the final post from Saturday, which came in the fourth quarter when the team briefly took the lead. Outside of a garbage time touchdown in the final seconds, that was the last time the Vols scored in the quarter and was certainly the last time they led in the game:
With everything going downhill on the field, UT went dark on social media at the same time. Given the state of their mentions at the time, likely a smart move but still a little unusual not to see a program post even the final score or reference something about the outcome.
Eventually however, the Vols returned. In a simple tweet referencing the team’s next game at home against BYU, Tennessee football was finally found on Sunday afternoon:
They say if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. It seems the Vols took that literally on Twitter this weekend — which is best for all involved in Knoxville given the state of emotions after the game.
There was a lot that happened on the first full Saturday of college football in Week 1 but one of the more serious storylines came out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State 39-31 in their season opener, reports surfaced that head coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital with what was generally described as heart trouble. The school has released several updates since then and the consensus seems to be that veteran Lobos coach will be okay after the health scare.
The school added one more update on Sunday afternoon in the form of a statement from Davie himself, who noted that he expects a full recovery to an issue that still has not been specifically identified:
It’s good to hear that the 64-year-old Davie expects to return to full health soon thanks to the quick work of the medical staff in the program but there was no timeline given in terms of him returning to the sidelines.
The team itself is off for Week 2 before returning to action on Sept. 14 with a trip to Notre Dame — a place Davie coached from 1997-2001. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to return to South Bend with the Lobos but at least his recovery is progressing well enough to the point where he can confirm he’ll be back to 100% soon enough.
The news everybody feared in Los Angeles has reportedly happened.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated-affiliated website Trojan Maven, the results of an MRI taken on Sunday show that USC quarterback J.T. Daniels suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right leg during the Trojans’ narrow win over Fresno State on Saturday night.
The sophomore suffered the injury just before halftime of the game on a sack and required him to be carted off the field. Daniels was 25 of 34 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception at the time, looking fairly good in USC’s new Air Raid offense.
The news, which seemed apparent at the time and ends the signal-caller’s season, is a devastating blow to the cardinal and gold as they look to regroup from last year’s 5-7 campaign. True freshman Kedon Slovis looks like the starter going forward after surprisingly winning the backup job out of fall camp. While the youngster did throw an interception, he did show some flashes in throwing for 57 yards against the Bulldogs but obviously has none of the experience Daniels does after the latter QB started himself as a true freshman last season.
Outside of the Daniels family, nobody is likely to take the news harder than head coach Clay Helton. His future in L.A. was largely tied to getting the team back into Pac-12 and national contention and the Trojans didn’t look anywhere close to that in the second half of a game they nearly blew against the defending Mountain West champs.
USC’s schedule does them no favor either. They will take on Stanford in a Week 2 conference opener then travel to BYU before returning home to play Pac-12 favorite Utah on a short week. Trips to Washington and Notre Dame follow that so the Trojans schedule could make or break them and their head coach all before mid-October.
While the first week of the season is generally a time for optimism, that doesn’t seem to be the case around USC given this disappointing bit of news about their quarterback.
There was an interesting thing that happened at an Illinois football game over the weekend and no we’re not talking about it being a rare win for the program nor is it Lovie Smith’s terrific beard.
No we have to point out that the Illini’s student section was in top form for the 42-3 season-opening win over Akron on Saturday. During halftime of the contest, the students performed a rather unique card stunt while in their seats by taking a shot at the NCAA over their puzzling decision to deny Georgia transfer TE Luke Ford a waiver to play right away this season.
Take a look courtesy of one sharp-eyed Twitter user in attendance:
Both the Illinois and Georgia fan bases were unhappy with the folks in Indianapolis denying the waiver in the first place and then doing the same with the subsequent appeal in June. The Carterville, Ill. native had originally transferred to the Fighting Illini to be closer to his ailing grandfather but that wasn’t good enough for to get a waiver.
Something says this kind of display will become a lot more common place around college football as waiver decisions for transfers have quickly become one of the hot button issues in the sport. It’s not often you can call Illinois a trendsetter but in this category they just might be.
Wyoming fans had a pretty good first week of college football but their head coach really did.
The Cowboys surprised a ton of folks on Saturday when they upset Missouri in Kelly Bryant’s highly anticipated debut as the Tigers quarterback. While the Mountain West notching a win over an SEC program is cause to celebrate in the state alone, head coach Craig Bohl seemed extra happy thanks to a clause in his contract:
While we would be remiss to not note that Bohl’s players who actually secured the victory on the field get $0 of that nice bonus, a six-figure payday for doing your job — winning football games — is still a nice incentive for the head coach.
These kinds of bonuses are fairly typical in contracts for those in the Group of Five but Saturday’s victory probably meant a little extra given that it was over an SEC team. Bohl’s efforts capped a heck of a start to the season for his school and conference as a whole too, with the MWC netting W’s over teams from the ACC (Boise State over Florida State), Big Ten (Nevada over Purdue) and Pac-12 (Hawaii over Arizona) already in 2019.