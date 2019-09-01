Tennessee football finally returns to Twitter some 20 hours after Georgia State debacle

In college football there is often a period of time for both the home and visiting teams to officially “cool off” from the action that transpired before they meet with the media, go visit with the parents and the like.

In the wake of Tennessee’s inexplicable loss to Georgia State on Saturday, the Vols’ official Twitter account seemed to take that cooling off period quite literally by simply logging off the social media service. And not just for the normal 20 minutes either.

Instead, UT’s football account went some 20 hours between posts near the end of their loss to the Panthers and Sunday afternoon. Given what transpired, one probably can’t blame the social media manager in charge either.

Here’s the final post from Saturday, which came in the fourth quarter when the team briefly took the lead. Outside of a garbage time touchdown in the final seconds, that was the last time the Vols scored in the quarter and was certainly the last time they led in the game:

True again.@bmancimaglia knocks it through from 31 yards.#Vols in front, 23-21. 12:05 left to play. pic.twitter.com/WzHkvjR3xf — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 31, 2019

With everything going downhill on the field, UT went dark on social media at the same time. Given the state of their mentions at the time, likely a smart move but still a little unusual not to see a program post even the final score or reference something about the outcome.

Eventually however, the Vols returned. In a simple tweet referencing the team’s next game at home against BYU, Tennessee football was finally found on Sunday afternoon:

Back to work. Week 2 | 7:00 PM | ESPN pic.twitter.com/OZHMoRoy0l — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 1, 2019

They say if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. It seems the Vols took that literally on Twitter this weekend — which is best for all involved in Knoxville given the state of emotions after the game.