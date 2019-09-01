Getty Images

USC confirms JT Daniels’ torn ACL, meniscus

By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
As was reported earlier in the day, JT Daniels has indeed torn his ACL and meniscus, USC head coach Clay Helton confirmed on Sunday evening.

Daniels injured the knee while taking a sack late in the first half of USC’s 31-23 win over Fresno State on Saturday night. He did not return to the game and was seen on crutches on the Trojans’ sideline in the second half.

Daniels was replaced by true freshman Kedon Slovis, who completed 6-of-8 passes for 57 yards and an interception in his first collegiate action. It will be USC’s second consecutive season with a true freshman behind center.

After throwing for 2,672 yards and 14 scores in 2018, Daniels will finish his 2019 campaign with 215 yards and one touchdown.

Helton said Daniels is looking at a 9-to-12 month recovery time. NCAA rules will allow him to use the 2019 season as a redshirt and return in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore, although at that point he’ll presumably have to compete with Slovis, who by that point will have an entire season minus one half under his belt, as well as 4-star 2020 USC commit Bryce Young.

In the here and now, Slovis will lead the Trojans against No. 25 Stanford on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

 

 

New QB, same result: Jalen Hurts dazzles in debut for No. 4 Oklahoma

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT
It doesn’t seem to matter who plays quarterback or whether or not they’re replacing four draft-pick offensive linemen and an All-American burner at wide receiver. As long as Lincoln Riley is recruiting the players and calling the plays, the result is the same: Oklahoma receivers running free, ball carriers with massive holes to run through and a quarterback to tie it all together with mind-bending efficiency.

In his first start as OU’s starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts promptly put together a singular night as good or greater than anything Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray ever did in their respective Heisman Trophy seasons. Aside from a second quarter fumble, Hurts was simply perfect: 20-of-23 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 176 yards and three more scores in leading the No. 4 Sooners to a 49-31 win over Houston. The 176 rushing yards were a career high, and his 508 yards of total offense were the most ever by a player making his OU debut.

While much was made in the offseason of what Hurts can’t do in respect to Mayfield and Murray, we we overlooked what he can do.

For one, he’s perfectly capable of finding open receivers, like this 45-yard toss to CeeDee Lamb

Or there was this simple slant route to Charleston Rambo that turned into a 56-yard touchdown.

That Rambo score was an important one. Oklahoma had jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter but Houston pieced together a mini-rally by pulling within 21-10 at the half.

Hurts’ three rushing touchdowns showcased what he can do that Mayfield and Murray could not. Mayfield was a willing runner but limited athletically, at least in comparison to his two successors. Murray was lightning quick but has extremely slight build limited his use and range as a runner. Hurts, though, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, big enough for him to carry the ball both in scrambling situations and on called runs between the tackles.

The other key addition to the Oklahoma roster was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and for Houston’s first four possessions, it looked like he’d built a brand new Sooner defense. The Cougars’ first four possessions all ended in punts, three of them three-and-outs.

After that, though, the Houston offense settled in and the 2017-18 Oklahoma defense returned.

Houston’s final seven possessions totaled 53 plays for 420 yards and 31 points. D’Eriq King carried the Cougars with 167 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing plus a team-high 15 carries for 103 yards and another score.

But while the defense is still a work in progress, the OU offense looked like a finished product from its very first snap. In just 61 snaps, the Sooners gained 686 yards (11.2 per attempt) with 30 first downs.

Oklahoma leading Houston, but Coogs hanging around

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Oklahoma completely dominated Houston early, but the Cougars got off the mat in the second quarter to pull within 21-10 at the half in Norman.

The Sooners’ picked up first downs on 13 of their first 16 plays, and aside a stalled drive and a missed field goal the offense played a perfect half. Their first drive needed only three plays to go 61 yards, while their second and third drives went 89 yards in 11 plays and 77 in eight.

Jalen Hurts scored from a yard out for the first of those two scores, then found CeeDee Lamb w-i-d-e open for a 45-yard score.

By the time Lamb bumped his head on Houston’s goal post, Hurts was 12-of-13 for 154 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 51 yards and a score.

Teetering on blowout territory, Houston responded with a 6-play, 81-yard drive that was pretty much all D’Eriq King. He posted runs of 12 and 22 yards and threw for 52 — his first 52 passing yards of the entire game — including a 23-yard score to running back Kyle Porter.

Hurts followed up his perfect start with his first miscue in Sooner crimson, fumbling away a 15-yard run at the Houston 30, allowing the Cougars to add another three points on a 34-yard Dalton Witherspoon field goal with 26 seconds left in the half.

Twenty-six seconds proved to be too much for OU’s offense, as the Sooners moved 54 yards over three plays and 25 seconds, but Calum Sutherland‘s 36-yard field goal was wide right.

For the half, Hurts was 13-of-15 for 174 yards and two touchdowns plus 11 carries for 128 yards and a score. King accounted for all but seven of Houston’s 153 yards; he was 7-of-11 for 87 yards and a score through the air and rushed for 59 yards on nine carries.

Houston will receive to open the second half.

New Mexico football coach Bob Davie expects full recovery after health scare on Saturday

AP Photo
By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
There was a lot that happened on the first full Saturday of college football in Week 1 but one of the more serious storylines came out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State 39-31 in their season opener, reports surfaced that head coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital with what was generally described as heart trouble. The school has released several updates since then and the consensus seems to be that veteran Lobos coach will be okay after the health scare.

The school added one more update on Sunday afternoon in the form of a statement from Davie himself, who noted that he expects a full recovery to an issue that still has not been specifically identified:

It’s good to hear that the 64-year-old Davie expects to return to full health soon thanks to the quick work of the medical staff in the program but there was no timeline given in terms of him returning to the sidelines.

The team itself is off for Week 2 before returning to action on Sept. 14 with a trip to Notre Dame — a place Davie coached from 1997-2001. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to return to South Bend with the Lobos but at least his recovery is progressing well enough to the point where he can confirm he’ll be back to 100% soon enough.

USC QB J.T. Daniels reportedly tore ACL in win over Fresno State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
The news everybody feared in Los Angeles has reportedly happened.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated-affiliated website Trojan Maven, the results of an MRI taken on Sunday show that USC quarterback J.T. Daniels suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right leg during the Trojans’ narrow win over Fresno State on Saturday night.

The sophomore suffered the injury just before halftime of the game on a sack and required him to be carted off the field. Daniels was 25 of 34 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception at the time, looking fairly good in USC’s new Air Raid offense.

The news, which seemed apparent at the time and ends the signal-caller’s season, is a devastating blow to the cardinal and gold as they look to regroup from last year’s 5-7 campaign. True freshman Kedon Slovis looks like the starter going forward after surprisingly winning the backup job out of fall camp. While the youngster did throw an interception, he did show some flashes in throwing for 57 yards against the Bulldogs but obviously has none of the experience Daniels does after the latter QB started himself as a true freshman last season.

Outside of the Daniels family, nobody is likely to take the news harder than head coach Clay Helton. His future in L.A. was largely tied to getting the team back into Pac-12 and national contention and the Trojans didn’t look anywhere close to that in the second half of a game they nearly blew against the defending Mountain West champs.

USC’s schedule does them no favor either. They will take on Stanford in a Week 2 conference opener then travel to BYU before returning home to play Pac-12 favorite Utah on a short week. Trips to Washington and Notre Dame follow that so the Trojans schedule could make or break them and their head coach all before mid-October.

While the first week of the season is generally a time for optimism, that doesn’t seem to be the case around USC given this disappointing bit of news about their quarterback.