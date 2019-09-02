Getty Images

Illinois loses RB Mike Epstein for the year

Illinois running back Mike Epstein will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Illini’s season opener, the program announced Monday.

“Mike Epstein went down with a season-ending injury,” said Lovie Smith. “He’s been through so much. As is the case with Marquez Beason, these are guys that will come back as strong as ever.”

Epstein led Illinois in rushing, totaling 45 yards on eight carries, in their 42-3 defeat of Akron.

The Fort Lauderdale native has played in 13 games over his career while also missing significant time to injury over all three of his seasons. He led the club in rushing with 346 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries in 2017, and rushed 60 times for 411 yards and three touchdowns over seven games in 2018.

Though Illinois would obviously prefer to have Epstein than not, the Illini will not lack for options in his absence. Ra’Von BonnerReggie CorbinDre Brown and Kenyon Sims all registered between five and eight totes on Saturday.

QB Keytaon Thompson steps out of transfer portal, will stay at Mississippi State

Mississippi State just improved the depth at the quarterback position. Keytaon Thompson has decided not to explore his transfer options any further and will remain with the Mississippi State program, head coach Joe Moorhead announced on Monday.

Thompson has already returned to Mississippi State football practices and has been slotted as the second-string quarterback behind starter Tommy Stevens (who transferred to the program from Penn State to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Moorhead). Thompson explored his transfer options by entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal one day after Stevens had been named the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs by Moorhead. Such a move by a quarterback not being named the starter has been a common occurrence over the past year, and a handful of transfer quarterbacks have gotten off to stellar starts this season (Justin Fields at Ohio State, Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, and Jacob Eason at Washington to name a few).

Thompson’s decision to stay at Mississippi State is a nice boost for Moorhead. Thompson is a former four-star recruit from the New Orleans area and he likely would have had some worthwhile options to explore if he wanted. Among those options likely could have been Florida, where former Mississippi State Dan Mullen and a number of former Mississippi State staff members who were involved in his original recruiting now reside. But with Thompson deciding to stay in Starkville, at least for now, gives Moorhead another player with the potential to rely on in the offense. And given Moorhead’s past as an offensive coordinator at Penn State in finding ways to utilize Stevens when he had Trace McSorley locked in as a starting quarterback, perhaps the head coach will find some ways to get Thompson involved in the offense as the season continues.

Injury rumors swirling about South Carolina QB Jake Bentley

Everybody in the South Carolina media circle seems to have an idea of what the immediate future holds for Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley. After getting roughed up a bit by UNC in Saturday’s season-opening loss to the Tar Heels in Charlotte, Bentley will reportedly be set to miss some playing time in the coming weeks. The length of the possible missed time is unconfirmed at this time, although one report notes Bentley will be out for the next six weeks.

According to Mike Uva of WACH, Bentley will be out for the next six weeks with a broken foot. Backup quarterback Ryan Hilinski would then be elevated to the starting job in Bentley’s absence if that is indeed the situation in Columbia.

It should be noted that South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will address the media on Tuesday, as per the regular season media availability schedule. It should be expected Bentley’s status will be addressed formally at that time.

If Bentley needs time off, this week is a good week to give the starter a rest regardless of the situation. South Carolina hosts Charleston Southern, an FCS program, in their home opener this weekend. That should be a game that South Carolina can win with a third or fourth-string walk-on quarterback, so resting Bentley is not a bad idea. But if he does need to miss extended playing time, freshman Hilinski could be stepping into a golden opportunity to create a bit of quarterback controversy. If Bentley is out for a max of six weeks, Hilinski would be slotted as the starter for games against Charleston Southern, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, and Georgia. Bentley could then return for a home game against Florida if he is deemed ready after six weeks off.

We’ll see what Muschamp has to say tomorrow, if not before.

Texas A&M offensive lineman promises upset vs. Clemson

Stripped from its context, perhaps Texas A&M guard Jared Hocker was just speaking generally. Cincinnati does visit No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday, maybe he really likes the Bearcats. Perhaps he likes rival No. 10 Texas to take down SEC bunk mate No. 6 LSU.

No, of course not. Hocker was talking about his No. 12 Aggies visit to No. 1 Clemson when he said, “There will be an upset.”

Texas A&M played Clemson tough last year, of course. At least 50 percent of the optimism around the 12th-ranked Aggies is based off that performance, either directly or indirectly. The 2018 Aggies, facing separate deficits of 14-3, 21-6 and 21-13, staged a fourth quarter rally that saw Kellen Mond throwing into the end zone to tie the game with 46 seconds left in regulation. Mond threw for a career-high 430 yards and three touchdowns against a Tiger secondary that intercepted Tua Tagovailoa twice.

But that was last year, and this is this year. Clemson enters as a 19-point favorite, so clearly the folks in the desert don’t believe Dabo Swinney needs any bulletin board material.

If he does, though, the Aggies’ left guard just provided it.

Sirens flashing in Texas RB room as Jordan Whittington out 4-6 weeks with groin injury

All the emergency sirens are currently flashing in the Texas running back room as Tom Herman announced Monday that freshman running back Jordan Whittington will be out 4-6 weeks with a groin injury.

He will fly to Philadelphia as soon as possible to surgically repair a torn abductor suffered during No. 10 Texas’ 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Whittington has dealt with nagging groin injuries since high school, and a cut he made during a 14-yard reception on Saturday night appeared to tip the scale from “nagging” to “fully injured.”

While this may seem like an overreaction to losing a true freshman running back who has never carried the ball in a live college game — he caught two passes for 17 yards in his one series before the injury — and did not play running back in high school, the 5-star athlete was expected to be a major player at running back this season partially because of his talent (he was a 5-star, after all) and largely because, well, there’s no one else.

With Whittington out, Texas is currently down to one (1) healthy scholarship running back. That would be sophomore Keaontay Ingram, who bulked up to 220 pounds in the offseason to prepare for an increased workload, but has also battled nagging injuries throughout his career. Ingram missed two weeks of training camp due to a bone bruise, but he was healthy enough to rush 11 times for 78 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night.

Whittington joins a running back infirmary that already includes senior Kirk Johnson, who has battled numerous injuries throughout his career and is currently out due to a joint sprain in his shoulder, and Daniel Young, a junior who sustained a high ankle sprain in late August. Texas signed 4-star Derrian Brown in its 2019 class, but he is working to get back to football after suffering a stroke in February.

Texas also recruited 4-star running back Noah Cain in the 2019 class, but he picked Penn State over the Longhorns on Signing Day in February.

As for who will carry the ball outside of Ingram, well, that’s an interesting list. Texas moved true freshman quarterback Roschon Johnson to running back late last month, a move that was sold as temporary at the time but now appears permanent. Johnson acquitted himself well on Saturday, rushing seven times for 26 yards and showed himself a willing blocker but, still. Texas is set to play No. 6 LSU on Saturday and its backup running back is a true freshman who never played running back in a game until three days ago.

Herman also announced true freshman linebacker David Gbenda has been moved to running back; he’ll be third string on Saturday.

Obviously, the elephant in this room is quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He’s a willing (to say the least) runner who is certainly a large part of the Longhorn running game, but the larger he becomes the greater the chance he takes the wrong hit to the wrong part of his body, and then Texas will enter Defcon 1 offensively.

Behind Ehlinger is redshirt freshman Casey Thompson, whose five passes on Saturday night represent the only passes of his college career.

Slot receivers Devin Duvernay and Jake Smith could also garner carries to diversify the ground game — Duvernay carried the ball twice on Saturday; Smith rushed for 741 yards as an all-purpose back en route to Gatorade National Player of the Year honors at Scottsdale’s Notre Dame Prep last year — and safety BJ Foster could represent an emergency, emergency option after rushing for 952 yards and 18 touchdowns on 9.5 yards a carry as a senior at Angleton (Texas) High School, but clearly the most sensible, rational option for Texas is to call in every shaman, faith healer and witch doctor on Earth to cast a protective spell on Ingram’s joints for at least the next four-to-six weeks.