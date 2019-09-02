Getty Images

LSU OLB K’Lavon Chaisson the latest to take shot at Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger has accounted for 45 touchdowns in his last 15 games, 29 of them through the air. After an up-and-down true freshman season, Ehlinger was one of the most improved players in the country as a sophomore, completing a tick under 65 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 16 more on the ground. That improvement continued in No. 10 Texas’ 45-14 opening win against Louisiana Tech, a game in which he 28-of-38 passes for 276 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

And there’s something about the guy that people can’t wait to rip.

First it was Baker Mayfield, then Terry Bradshaw, of all people. Next up it’s LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.

“I don’t really find him too much of a threat,” Chaisson told reporters Sunday. “I’m not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms, just like high school. He has a decent arm but it’s more about his legs.”

The two played against each other in high school, with Chaisson and Houston North Shore scoring a 21-14 victory over Ehlinger’s Austin Westlake in the 2015 Class 6A Division I championship.

The subplot doesn’t end there, either. Chaisson was a signing day decision between LSU and Texas, when he (obviously) picked LSU. Had things been different, Chaisson and Ehlinger would be teammates.

Instead, Chaisson will try to turn Sunday’s verbal shots into physical ones upon Ehlinger’s rib cage on Saturday night in Austin.

Marshall LB undergoes surgery for broken neck

Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee has undergone surgery for a broken neck sustained in the Thundering Herd’s 56-17 win over VMI on Saturday.

Yulee sustained the injury when he collided with VMI receiver Jakob Harris while defending a pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. He remained motionless on the 45-yard line for several minutes after the hit before he was eventually wheeled off in a stretcher.

Yulee’s father confirmed on social media that his son sustained a broken neck, according to the Beckley (W.Va.) Register-Herald.

“About to head into surgery y’all keep me in y’all prayers,” Yulee tweeted on Sunday morning.

Fred Yulee posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that the surgery was successful and Jaquan was in recovery.

Yulee is a redshirt junior from Chesapeake, Va., who made his first career start on Saturday.

New QB, same result: Jalen Hurts dazzles in debut for No. 4 Oklahoma

It doesn’t seem to matter who plays quarterback or whether or not they’re replacing four draft-pick offensive linemen and an All-American burner at wide receiver. As long as Lincoln Riley is recruiting the players and calling the plays, the result is the same: Oklahoma receivers running free, ball carriers with massive holes to run through and a quarterback to tie it all together with mind-bending efficiency.

In his first start as OU’s starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts promptly put together a singular night as good or greater than anything Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray ever did in their respective Heisman Trophy seasons. Aside from a second quarter fumble, Hurts was simply perfect: 20-of-23 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 176 yards and three more scores in leading the No. 4 Sooners to a 49-31 win over Houston. The 176 rushing yards were a career high, and his 508 yards of total offense were the most ever by a player making his OU debut.

While much was made in the offseason of what Hurts can’t do in respect to Mayfield and Murray, we we overlooked what he can do.

For one, he’s perfectly capable of finding open receivers, like this 45-yard toss to CeeDee Lamb

Or there was this simple slant route to Charleston Rambo that turned into a 56-yard touchdown.

That Rambo score was an important one. Oklahoma had jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter but Houston pieced together a mini-rally by pulling within 21-10 at the half.

Hurts’ three rushing touchdowns showcased what he can do that Mayfield and Murray could not. Mayfield was a willing runner but limited athletically, at least in comparison to his two successors. Murray was lightning quick but has extremely slight build limited his use and range as a runner. Hurts, though, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, big enough for him to carry the ball both in scrambling situations and on called runs between the tackles.

The other key addition to the Oklahoma roster was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and for Houston’s first four possessions, it looked like he’d built a brand new Sooner defense. The Cougars’ first four possessions all ended in punts, three of them three-and-outs.

After that, though, the Houston offense settled in and the 2017-18 Oklahoma defense returned.

Houston’s final seven possessions totaled 53 plays for 420 yards and 31 points. D’Eriq King carried the Cougars with 167 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing plus a team-high 15 carries for 103 yards and another score.

But while the defense is still a work in progress, the OU offense looked like a finished product from its very first snap. In just 61 snaps, the Sooners gained 686 yards (11.2 per attempt) with 30 first downs.

USC confirms JT Daniels’ torn ACL, meniscus

As was reported earlier in the day, JT Daniels has indeed torn his ACL and meniscus, USC head coach Clay Helton confirmed on Sunday evening.

Daniels injured the knee while taking a sack late in the first half of USC’s 31-23 win over Fresno State on Saturday night. He did not return to the game and was seen on crutches on the Trojans’ sideline in the second half.

Daniels was replaced by true freshman Kedon Slovis, who completed 6-of-8 passes for 57 yards and an interception in his first collegiate action. It will be USC’s second consecutive season with a true freshman behind center.

After throwing for 2,672 yards and 14 scores in 2018, Daniels will finish his 2019 campaign with 215 yards and one touchdown.

Helton said Daniels is looking at a 9-to-12 month recovery time. NCAA rules will allow him to use the 2019 season as a redshirt and return in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore, although at that point he’ll presumably have to compete with Slovis, who by that point will have an entire season minus one half under his belt, as well as 4-star 2020 USC commit Bryce Young.

In the here and now, Slovis will lead the Trojans against No. 25 Stanford on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

 

 

Oklahoma leading Houston, but Coogs hanging around

Oklahoma completely dominated Houston early, but the Cougars got off the mat in the second quarter to pull within 21-10 at the half in Norman.

The Sooners’ picked up first downs on 13 of their first 16 plays, and aside a stalled drive and a missed field goal the offense played a perfect half. Their first drive needed only three plays to go 61 yards, while their second and third drives went 89 yards in 11 plays and 77 in eight.

Jalen Hurts scored from a yard out for the first of those two scores, then found CeeDee Lamb w-i-d-e open for a 45-yard score.

By the time Lamb bumped his head on Houston’s goal post, Hurts was 12-of-13 for 154 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 51 yards and a score.

Teetering on blowout territory, Houston responded with a 6-play, 81-yard drive that was pretty much all D’Eriq King. He posted runs of 12 and 22 yards and threw for 52 — his first 52 passing yards of the entire game — including a 23-yard score to running back Kyle Porter.

Hurts followed up his perfect start with his first miscue in Sooner crimson, fumbling away a 15-yard run at the Houston 30, allowing the Cougars to add another three points on a 34-yard Dalton Witherspoon field goal with 26 seconds left in the half.

Twenty-six seconds proved to be too much for OU’s offense, as the Sooners moved 54 yards over three plays and 25 seconds, but Calum Sutherland‘s 36-yard field goal was wide right.

For the half, Hurts was 13-of-15 for 174 yards and two touchdowns plus 11 carries for 128 yards and a score. King accounted for all but seven of Houston’s 153 yards; he was 7-of-11 for 87 yards and a score through the air and rushed for 59 yards on nine carries.

Houston will receive to open the second half.