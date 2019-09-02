LSU OLB K’Lavon Chaisson the latest to take shot at Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger has accounted for 45 touchdowns in his last 15 games, 29 of them through the air. After an up-and-down true freshman season, Ehlinger was one of the most improved players in the country as a sophomore, completing a tick under 65 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 16 more on the ground. That improvement continued in No. 10 Texas’ 45-14 opening win against Louisiana Tech, a game in which he 28-of-38 passes for 276 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
And there’s something about the guy that people can’t wait to rip.
First it was Baker Mayfield, then Terry Bradshaw, of all people. Next up it’s LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.
“I don’t really find him too much of a threat,” Chaisson told reporters Sunday. “I’m not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms, just like high school. He has a decent arm but it’s more about his legs.”
The two played against each other in high school, with Chaisson and Houston North Shore scoring a 21-14 victory over Ehlinger’s Austin Westlake in the 2015 Class 6A Division I championship.
The subplot doesn’t end there, either. Chaisson was a signing day decision between LSU and Texas, when he (obviously) picked LSU. Had things been different, Chaisson and Ehlinger would be teammates.
Instead, Chaisson will try to turn Sunday’s verbal shots into physical ones upon Ehlinger’s rib cage on Saturday night in Austin.