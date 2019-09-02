Getty Images

Sirens flashing in Texas RB room as Jordan Whittington out 4-6 weeks with groin injury

By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
All the emergency sirens are currently flashing in the Texas running back room as Tom Herman announced Monday that freshman running back Jordan Whittington will be out 4-6 weeks with a groin injury.

He will fly to Philadelphia as soon as possible to surgically repair a torn abductor suffered during No. 10 Texas’ 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Whittington has dealt with nagging groin injuries since high school, and a cut he made during a 14-yard reception on Saturday night appeared to tip the scale from “nagging” to “fully injured.”

While this may seem like an overreaction to losing a true freshman running back who has never carried the ball in a live college game — he caught two passes for 17 yards in his one series before the injury — and did not play running back in high school, the 5-star athlete was expected to be a major player at running back this season partially because of his talent (he was a 5-star, after all) and largely because, well, there’s no one else.

With Whittington out, Texas is currently down to one (1) healthy scholarship running back. That would be sophomore Keaontay Ingram, who bulked up to 220 pounds in the offseason to prepare for an increased workload, but has also battled nagging injuries throughout his career. Ingram missed two weeks of training camp due to a bone bruise, but he was healthy enough to rush 11 times for 78 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night.

Whittington joins a running back infirmary that already includes senior Kirk Johnson, who has battled numerous injuries throughout his career and is currently out due to a joint sprain in his shoulder, and Daniel Young, a junior who sustained a high ankle sprain in late August. Texas signed 4-star Derrian Brown in its 2019 class, but he is working to get back to football after suffering a stroke in February.

Texas also recruited 4-star running back Noah Cain in the 2019 class, but he picked Penn State over the Longhorns on Signing Day in February.

As for who will carry the ball outside of Ingram, well, that’s an interesting list. Texas moved true freshman quarterback Roschon Johnson to running back late last month, a move that was sold as temporary at the time but now appears permanent. Johnson acquitted himself well on Saturday, rushing seven times for 26 yards and showed himself a willing blocker but, still. Texas is set to play No. 6 LSU on Saturday and its backup running back is a true freshman who never played running back in a game until three days ago.

Herman also announced true freshman linebacker David Gbenda has been moved to running back; he’ll be third string on Saturday.

Obviously, the elephant in this room is quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He’s a willing (to say the least) runner who is certainly a large part of the Longhorn running game, but the larger he becomes the greater the chance he takes the wrong hit to the wrong part of his body, and then Texas will enter Defcon 1 offensively.

Behind Ehlinger is redshirt freshman Casey Thompson, whose five passes on Saturday night represent the only passes of his college career.

Slot receivers Devin Duvernay and Jake Smith could also garner carries to diversify the ground game — Duvernay carried the ball twice on Saturday; Smith rushed for 741 yards as an all-purpose back en route to Gatorade National Player of the Year honors at Scottsdale’s Notre Dame Prep last year — and safety BJ Foster could represent an emergency, emergency option after rushing for 952 yards and 18 touchdowns on 9.5 yards a carry as a senior at Angleton (Texas) High School, but clearly the most sensible, rational option for Texas is to call in every shaman, faith healer and witch doctor on Earth to cast a protective spell on Ingram’s joints for at least the next four-to-six weeks.

Texas A&M offensive lineman promises upset vs. Clemson

By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
Stripped from its context, perhaps Texas A&M guard Jared Hocker was just speaking generally. Cincinnati does visit No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday, maybe he really likes the Bearcats. Perhaps he likes rival No. 10 Texas to take down SEC bunk mate No. 6 LSU.

No, of course not. Hocker was talking about his No. 12 Aggies visit to No. 1 Clemson when he said, “There will be an upset.”

Texas A&M played Clemson tough last year, of course. At least 50 percent of the optimism around the 12th-ranked Aggies is based off that performance, either directly or indirectly. The 2018 Aggies, facing separate deficits of 14-3, 21-6 and 21-13, staged a fourth quarter rally that saw Kellen Mond throwing into the end zone to tie the game with 46 seconds left in regulation. Mond threw for a career-high 430 yards and three touchdowns against a Tiger secondary that intercepted Tua Tagovailoa twice.

But that was last year, and this is this year. Clemson enters as a 19-point favorite, so clearly the folks in the desert don’t believe Dabo Swinney needs any bulletin board material.

If he does, though, the Aggies’ left guard just provided it.

LSU OLB K’Lavon Chaisson the latest to take shot at Sam Ehlinger

By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Sam Ehlinger has accounted for 45 touchdowns in his last 15 games, 29 of them through the air. After an up-and-down true freshman season, Ehlinger was one of the most improved players in the country as a sophomore, completing a tick under 65 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 16 more on the ground. That improvement continued in No. 10 Texas’ 45-14 opening win against Louisiana Tech, a game in which he 28-of-38 passes for 276 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

And there’s something about the guy that people can’t wait to rip.

First it was Baker Mayfield, then Terry Bradshaw, of all people. Next up it’s LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.

“I don’t really find him too much of a threat,” Chaisson told reporters Sunday. “I’m not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms, just like high school. He has a decent arm but it’s more about his legs.”

The two played against each other in high school, with Chaisson and Houston North Shore scoring a 21-14 victory over Ehlinger’s Austin Westlake in the 2015 Class 6A Division I championship.

The subplot doesn’t end there, either. Chaisson was a signing day decision between LSU and Texas, when he (obviously) picked LSU. Had things been different, Chaisson and Ehlinger would be teammates.

Instead, Chaisson will try to turn Sunday’s verbal shots into physical ones upon Ehlinger’s rib cage on Saturday night in Austin.

Marshall LB undergoes surgery for broken neck

By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee has undergone surgery for a broken neck sustained in the Thundering Herd’s 56-17 win over VMI on Saturday.

Yulee sustained the injury when he collided with VMI receiver Jakob Harris while defending a pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. He remained motionless on the 45-yard line for several minutes after the hit before he was eventually wheeled off in a stretcher.

Yulee’s father confirmed on social media that his son sustained a broken neck, according to the Beckley (W.Va.) Register-Herald.

“About to head into surgery y’all keep me in y’all prayers,” Yulee tweeted on Sunday morning.

Fred Yulee posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that the surgery was successful and Jaquan was in recovery.

Yulee is a redshirt junior from Chesapeake, Va., who made his first career start on Saturday.

New QB, same result: Jalen Hurts dazzles in debut for No. 4 Oklahoma

By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT
It doesn’t seem to matter who plays quarterback or whether or not they’re replacing four draft-pick offensive linemen and an All-American burner at wide receiver. As long as Lincoln Riley is recruiting the players and calling the plays, the result is the same: Oklahoma receivers running free, ball carriers with massive holes to run through and a quarterback to tie it all together with mind-bending efficiency.

In his first start as OU’s starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts promptly put together a singular night as good or greater than anything Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray ever did in their respective Heisman Trophy seasons. Aside from a second quarter fumble, Hurts was simply perfect: 20-of-23 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 176 yards and three more scores in leading the No. 4 Sooners to a 49-31 win over Houston. The 176 rushing yards were a career high, and his 508 yards of total offense were the most ever by a player making his OU debut.

While much was made in the offseason of what Hurts can’t do in respect to Mayfield and Murray, we we overlooked what he can do.

For one, he’s perfectly capable of finding open receivers, like this 45-yard toss to CeeDee Lamb

Or there was this simple slant route to Charleston Rambo that turned into a 56-yard touchdown.

That Rambo score was an important one. Oklahoma had jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter but Houston pieced together a mini-rally by pulling within 21-10 at the half.

Hurts’ three rushing touchdowns showcased what he can do that Mayfield and Murray could not. Mayfield was a willing runner but limited athletically, at least in comparison to his two successors. Murray was lightning quick but has extremely slight build limited his use and range as a runner. Hurts, though, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, big enough for him to carry the ball both in scrambling situations and on called runs between the tackles.

The other key addition to the Oklahoma roster was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and for Houston’s first four possessions, it looked like he’d built a brand new Sooner defense. The Cougars’ first four possessions all ended in punts, three of them three-and-outs.

After that, though, the Houston offense settled in and the 2017-18 Oklahoma defense returned.

Houston’s final seven possessions totaled 53 plays for 420 yards and 31 points. D’Eriq King carried the Cougars with 167 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing plus a team-high 15 carries for 103 yards and another score.

But while the defense is still a work in progress, the OU offense looked like a finished product from its very first snap. In just 61 snaps, the Sooners gained 686 yards (11.2 per attempt) with 30 first downs.