Clemson still claims FBS-best winning streak at 16 straight, but who’s next at 10 in a row?

The defending national champions continued its college football dominance in Week 1, while a fellow ACC school wrested the “top” spot for losing ways away from a Big Ten program.
With a woodshedding of Georgia Tech in the opener last Thursday night, Clemson extended its nation’s-best winning streak to 16 in a row. Clemson’s last loss? Against Alabama in one of the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinals, a loss it avenged in the 2018 title tilt.
Just one other school has a current double-digit winning streak, and it likely who you wouldn’t immediately be thinking of as Army has won 10 in a row in a stretch that began the week after the service academy’s seven-point overtime loss to then-No. 5 Oklahoma Sept. 22 of last year. Extending that streak to 11 straight won’t be easy to say the least as Army travels to the Big House Saturday to face No. 7 Michigan.
Ohio State and Appalachian State will take seven-game winning streaks into next weekend’s action, while four schools (Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, Wyoming) have won five in a row and another four (Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, TCU) have claimed four straight.
At the opposite end of the streaking spectrum is Louisville, which is the only program with a double-digit losing streak at 10. The UofL had the ignominious honor of unseating Rutgers, which had dropped 11 in a row prior to a win over UMass. It’s worth noting that RU still hasn’t beaten a Power Five schools since dropping Maryland in early November of 2017.
USF (seven); Akron and Colorado State (six); Coastal Carolina and Oregon State (five); and Kent State, Pitt and Texas State (four) are all in the midst of extended losing streaks as well.
In addition to Rutgers, UConn (nine in a row); Colorado, Georgia State — AGAINST TENNESSEE — and New Mexico (seven); and UTSA (six) all snapped lengthy losing streaks in Week 1.
One final note: A total of 65 of the 130 FBS teams have either won one game “in a row” (50) or will carry a one-game losing “streak” (15) into Week 2.
Both the player and his former football program handled Jalen Hurts‘ departure from Alabama to Oklahoma with nothing but class, so you’d expect nothing less as both sides move forward.
In his OU debut Sunday night, Hurts was spectacular, accounting for 508 yards of offense — the most-ever for a Sooner in his first game — six total touchdowns in a 49-31 win over Houston. Monday, Hurts’ former head coach, Nick Saban was asked about his ex-starting quarterback’s scintillating start at his new school.
While the coach was busy working and didn’t see it live, he was effusive in his praise for Hurts, who went 26-2 as the Crimson Tide’s starter before losing the job to Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018 season.
“I didn’t see the game last night — we work on Sunday nights — but I hear he played extremely well and (did) an outstanding job, and that doesn’t surprise me in the least bit,” Saban said according to the Montgomery Advertiser. “And we’re really happy for him, not only in the way he handled himself throughout this entire process (last season as the backup), but now that he’s having success as well.”
Not surprisingly, Hurts’ former teammates were “very happy” for him as well.
“I’m happy for him. He did a great job both passing and running,” Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “Six touchdowns, that’s unbelievable. But that’s what Jalen [does], so I’m very happy for him.”
Hurts set career-highs in his debut with 332 passing yards (previous best was 248), 176 rushing yards (154), and three rushing touchdowns (two). The three passing touchdowns tied his previous career-best set against FCS Mercer in November of 2017.
Muscle strains, sure, but an arterial strain? Yeah, this might be a first at CFT.
Describing it as a “very strange injury,” Chad Morris announced Monday that defensive lineman Dorian Gerald will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after straining an artery in his neck. The senior suffered the injury during the first half of Saturday’s win over Portland State.
As of Monday night, Gerald remained hospitalized.
Morris said it’s unclear if the injury will threaten Gerald’s playing career. “I think it’s something we won’t know for quite some time,” the head coach stated.
On his personal Twitter account, though, Gerald indicated that his playing days aren’t over.
Gerald is in his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring in from the junior-college ranks last offseason. The defensive end started the last two games of the 2018 campaign and this season’s opener as well.
Especially if they’re going to back up a rather bold proclamation, Texas A&M will need all hands on deck if it hopes to upset the reigning national champions. At least when it comes to a member of the secondary who started the same game a year ago, and was expected to do the same this season, that won’t be the case.
Debione Renfro missed Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Texas State because of a suspension. With No. 1 Clemson looming this coming Saturday, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that the starting cornerback will miss that game as well.
Renfro will end up serving a two-game suspension as the head coach acknowledged that he’ll be eligible to return to the playing field for the Week 3 matchup with FCS Lamar. The only reason given for the suspension has been your standard unspecified violation of team rules.
Renfro has played in all 26 games the past two seasons. A true junior, the Pearland, Tex., native was penciled in as a starting corner prior to the suspension.
No. 9 Notre Dame (1-0) spoiled the start of the Scott Satterfield era at Louisville (0-1) by shutting down the Cardinals in the second half Monday night in Louisville. Since being knotted up at 14-14 after the first quarter, the Fighting Irish outscored the home team 21-3 the rest of the way for a 35-17 win to start the new year.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book gave the Irish the lead just before halftime, making up for a lost fumble just a few plays prior to that. Book lost a fumble one play after the Irish recovered a Louisville fumble. But the third fumble in three successive plays gave the ball right back to Notre Dame, and Book capitalized with an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left before the halftime break.
Book then added to the Notre Dame lead with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble midway through the third quarter. With the Irish defense getting a handle on Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass and the Cardinals unable to sustain the energy and momentum they ha din the first quarter, Notre Dame started to pull away. After Louisville resigned to settling for a 42-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to cut the Notre Dame lead to 28-17, the Irish delivered what was essentially the knockout blow with Jahmir Smith‘s one-yard touchdown run at the end of a 12-play, 75-yard drive.
There were some glimpses of improved football by Louisville that Satterfield can take into practices for next week. Among the chief areas of concern should be ball control. Louisville lost three fumbles. Last season, Satterfield’s Appalachian State was among the best teams in the nation in handling the football with just 10 fumbles all season long, and just five lost fumbles all year. Louisville was much more of a mess handling the football, ranking 125th in the nation with 23 fumbles and 10 fumbles lost. It may not happen overnight, but Satterfield should be able to find ways to improve how his players hold on to the football relatively quickly. Pass scored both Louisville touchdowns on the ground, but has room to improve with his passing accuracy (10-of-24 for 127 yards).
Notre Dame had some shaky moments early on with the defense as Louisville was showing some new looks with their offense, but the Irish calmed things down a bit and started locking down on the Cardinals offense after the first quarter. The defense in South Bend should once again be pretty solid against most of their opponents. As seems to be the biggest concern in the Brian Kelly era is will the defense be good enough when up against some of the nation’s best programs. We don’t need to worry too much about that just yet, although a road trip to Georgia is approaching pretty quickly (Sept. 21).
Next up for Notre Dame is a home date with New Mexico, coached by former Fighting Irish head coach Bob Davie. Whether Davie coaches his team this weekend remains in question as the former Irish coach recovers from a health scare from over the weekend. Davie coached at Notre Dame from 1997 through 2001 after serving three seasons as the defensive coordinator for Lou Holtz. This weekend would mark Davie’s first game as a coach back in South Bend if he is able to make the trip and coach for New Mexico. Davie was 35-25 as head coach at Notre Dame, with a 0-3 bowl record.
Louisville will host Eastern Kentucky, an FCS opponent, in Week 2.