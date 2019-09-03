Getty Images

Georgia loses WR Kearis Jackson (hand) for 3-4 weeks

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Georgia had little problem dispatching Vanderbilt in the season opener, but, in the process, the Bulldogs’ receiving corps took a bit of a hit.

Early in the fourth quarter of the 30-6 win, Kearis Jackson went down with what appeared to be some type of injury to his hand.  Two days later, Kirby Smart confirmed that the starting wide receiver had sustained “a couple of different breaks” in his hand/wrist area.

Per the head coach, Jackson is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

A four-star 2018 signee, Jackson played in four games as a true freshman but was able to take a redshirt.  Jackson started the Vandy game, the first of his collegiate career.

Prior to the injury, Jackson had caught a pair of passes for 31 yards and gained another six on one carry.

Suspension of Texas WR facing weapons charge to extend into Week 2

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Expected to play an expanded role in Texas’ passing game this year, Joshua Moore will instead see his forced sabbatical bleed deeper into the 2019 regular season.

In mid-August, Moore was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.  The UT football program subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver would be suspended for the season opener against Louisiana Tech.

In addition to that season-opening win, head coach Tom Herman confirmed Monday that the suspension is indefinite, meaning Moore is expected to miss No. 10 UT’s Week 3’s huge matchup with No. 6 LSU.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, “Herman said the decision on Moore’s status would be handled by himself ‘with counsel,’ including AD Chris Del Conte.”

A four-star 2018 signee, Moore played in the first six games as a true freshman before going down with a season-ending injury.  In that half-season of work, the 6-1, 180-pound receiver totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

Preseason Associated Press Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
See, Tennessee, it is possible to beat teams you’re supposed to handle and not gag epically.

Week 1 of the 2019 college football season featured just one ranked-on-ranked matchup, with No. 16 Auburn scoring 21 straight points in a come-from-behind win over No. 11 Oregon.  Aside from that, the other 23 teams that made up the preseason Associated Press Top 25 faced unranked teams — and every single one of them won.

Yep, 23-0 vs. unranked teams the ranked ones went.

While there were a pair of close games — No. 8 Florida beat Miami 24-20 in Week 0, while FCS Northern Iowa took No. 21 Iowa State to triple overtime before falling 29-26 — most were not as just two of the other matchups were decided by two touchdowns or less.  For example: No. 15 Penn State woodshedded Idaho 79-7, while two other “contests” were decided by 50-plus points as well — No. 6 LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3 and No. 17 UCF 62, Florida A&M 0.

All told, ranked teams won in Weeks 0/1 by an average of 29.6 points per game.  At this point, it should be noted that 13 of those 23 squared off with Group of Five schools while another four faced teams from the FCS level of the sport.

According to ESPN, the first two weekends of the 2019 college football season were historic ones.

The new Associated Press Top 25 will be released later on Tuesday.

1. Clemson — beat Georgia Tech 52-14
2. Alabama — beat Duke 42-3
3. Georgia — beat Vanderbilt 30-6
4. Oklahoma — beat Houston 49-31
5. Ohio State — beat FAU 45-21
6. LSU — beat Georgia Southern 55-3
7. Michigan — beat Middle Tennessee State 40-21
8. Florida — beat Miami 24-20
9. Notre Dame — beat Louisville 35-17
10. Texas — beat Louisiana Tech 45-14
11. Oregon — lost to No. 16 Auburn 27-21
12. Texas A&M — beat Texas State 41-7
13. Washington — beat Eastern Washington 47-14
14. Utah — beat BYU 30-12
15. Penn State — beat Idaho 79-7
16. Auburn — beat No. 11 Oregon 27-21
17. UCF — beat Florida A&M 62-0
18. Michigan State — beat Tulsa 28-7
19. Wisconsin — beat USF 49-0
20. Iowa — beat Miami (OH) 38-14
21. Iowa State — beat Northern Iowa 29-26 (3 OT)
22. Syracuse — beat Liberty 24-0
23. Washington State — beat New Mexico State 58-7
24. Nebraska — beat South Alabama 35-21
25. Stanford — beat Northwestern 17-7

Nick Saban, Alabama ‘really happy’ for Jalen Hurts after scintillating six-TD debut

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

Both the player and his former football program handled Jalen Hurts‘ departure from Alabama to Oklahoma with nothing but class, so you’d expect nothing less as both sides move forward.

In his OU debut Sunday night, Hurts was spectacular, accounting for 508 yards of offense — the most-ever for a Sooner in his first game — six total touchdowns in a 49-31 win over Houston.  Monday, Hurts’ former head coach, Nick Saban was asked about his ex-starting quarterback’s scintillating start at his new school.

While the coach was busy working and didn’t see it live, he was effusive in his praise for Hurts, who went 26-2 as the Crimson Tide’s starter before losing the job to Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018 season.

“I didn’t see the game last night — we work on Sunday nights — but I hear he played extremely well and (did) an outstanding job, and that doesn’t surprise me in the least bit,” Saban said according to the Montgomery Advertiser. “And we’re really happy for him, not only in the way he handled himself throughout this entire process (last season as the backup), but now that he’s having success as well.”

Not surprisingly, Hurts’ former teammates were “very happy” for him as well.

“I’m happy for him. He did a great job both passing and running,” Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “Six touchdowns, that’s unbelievable. But that’s what Jalen [does], so I’m very happy for him.”

Hurts set career-highs in his debut with 332 passing yards (previous best was 248), 176 rushing yards (154), and three rushing touchdowns (two). The three passing touchdowns tied his previous career-best set against FCS Mercer in November of 2017.

Clemson still claims FBS-best winning streak at 16 straight, but who’s next at 10 in a row?

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
The defending national champions continued its college football dominance in Week 1, while a fellow ACC school wrested the “top” spot for losing ways away from a Big Ten program.

With a woodshedding of Georgia Tech in the opener last Thursday night, Clemson extended its nation’s-best winning streak to 16 in a row. Clemson’s last loss? Against Alabama in one of the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinals, a loss it avenged in the 2018 title tilt.

Just one other school has a current double-digit winning streak, and it likely who you wouldn’t immediately be thinking of as Army has won 10 in a row in a stretch that began the week after the service academy’s seven-point overtime loss to then-No. 5 Oklahoma Sept. 22 of last year. Extending that streak to 11 straight won’t be easy to say the least as Army travels to the Big House Saturday to face No. 7 Michigan.

Ohio State and Appalachian State will take seven-game winning streaks into next weekend’s action, while four schools (Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, Wyoming) have won five in a row and another four (Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, TCU) have claimed four straight.

At the opposite end of the streaking spectrum is Louisville, which is the only program with a double-digit losing streak at 10. The UofL had the ignominious honor of unseating Rutgers, which had dropped 11 in a row prior to a win over UMass. It’s worth noting that RU still hasn’t beaten a Power Five schools since dropping Maryland in early November of 2017.

USF (seven); Akron and Colorado State (six); Coastal Carolina and Oregon State (five); and Kent State, Pitt and Texas State (four) are all in the midst of extended losing streaks as well.

In addition to Rutgers, UConn (nine in a row); Colorado, Georgia State — AGAINST TENNESSEE — and New Mexico (seven); and UTSA (six) all snapped lengthy losing streaks in Week 1.

One final note: A total of 65 of the 130 FBS teams have either won one game “in a row” (50) or will carry a one-game losing “streak” (15) into Week 2.