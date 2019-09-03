Georgia loses WR Kearis Jackson (hand) for 3-4 weeks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia had little problem dispatching Vanderbilt in the season opener, but, in the process, the Bulldogs’ receiving corps took a bit of a hit.

Early in the fourth quarter of the 30-6 win, Kearis Jackson went down with what appeared to be some type of injury to his hand. Two days later, Kirby Smart confirmed that the starting wide receiver had sustained “a couple of different breaks” in his hand/wrist area.

Per the head coach, Jackson is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

God has a reason for allowing things to happen. We may never understand his WISDOM , but we have to TRUST his will . 🙏🏾❤️ #GodsPlan — Kearis Jackson (@king_kearis) September 2, 2019

A four-star 2018 signee, Jackson played in four games as a true freshman but was able to take a redshirt. Jackson started the Vandy game, the first of his collegiate career.

Prior to the injury, Jackson had caught a pair of passes for 31 yards and gained another six on one carry.