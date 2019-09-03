Nick Saban (plus some Belichick guy) to get the documentary treatment from HBO

There has been no lack of investigation into Nick Saban‘s life and method. The man’s life has been poked and prodded by biographers, feature writers and television producers for years now. But we’re now about to see a different angle of the Alabama head coach with news of an upcoming documentary announced Tuesday.

Saban will be the subject of an HBO documentary, where he’ll share the stage with Bill Belichick, who, last this reporter checked, has not won a single game as a college head coach.

Belichick worked in tandem for the Cleveland Browns from 1991-94, with Belichick the club’s head coach and Saban the defensive coordinator. They would go 31-33 in those seasons but their relationship would remain as the pair would simultaneously conquer the top two levels of American football. Both men have won six titles in their respective divisions, and this documentary will explore their friendship and their approach to the game.

“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have earned their rightful place in the pantheon of greatest coaches ever, across all sports, and this film intimately spotlights their woven history from Navy to Cleveland to now,” said Peter Nelson (EVP of HBO Sports). “It will capture for the first-time ever some of the most engaging and personal conversations held every year by the two most towering figures in the game today. We are excited to partner with NFL Films to tell this unique story of friendship and mentorship.”

“Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” will come to your HBO-subscribed television screen on Dec. 10.