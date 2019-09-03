South Carolina confirms QB Jake Bentley (foot) out at least 4-8 weeks

As we noted earlier, the vast majority of the preseason Top 25 held serve on opening weekend. So, not surprisingly, there was minimal change in the latest media Top 25.

As was the case with its preseason poll, the Associated Press‘ new Top 25 sees Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan sitting in spots 1-7, respectively. The Tigers actually picked up a pair of first-place votes and now sit at 54, while the Crimson Tide dropped a pair and are at eight.

Alabama, incidentally, sits in the Top Five of the AP rankings for the 56th straight week, breaking a tie it had been in with Miami (2000-03) for the longest such streak in poll history. The last time the Tide was ranked outside of the Top Five was Nov. 1, 2015.

As also was the case in the USA Today coaches’ poll released earlier this afternoon, Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 8 and Texas one spot to No. 9. Unlike the coaches, the media pushed Florida from inside the Top 10 at No. 8 to outside at No. 11 coming off an uninspiring loss to Miami.

Replacing UF in the Top 10 is Auburn, which made the biggest jump up of the week as they climbed from No. 16 to No. 10 thanks to its win over then-No. 11 Oregon. Conversely, the Ducks fells five spots to No. 16. Iowa State, with a narrow three-overtime win over an FCS foe in the opener, tumbled four spots but still (narrowly) remained in the rankings at No. 25.

A total of two schools moved up two spots in the Top 25 — Wisconsin (No. 19 to No. 17), Stanford (No. 25 to No. 23). All told, 10 schools remained in the same spot as a week ago, with another nine only moving up or down one spot.

Boise State is the only team to enter the rankings this week (No. 24) even as no teams dropped out as ISU and Nebraska are tied for that 25th and final spot.

1. Clemson (54) (No. 1 previously)

2. Alabama (8) (No. 2)

3. Georgia (No. 3)

4. Oklahoma (No. 4)

5. Ohio State (No. 5)

6. LSU (No. 6)

7. Michigan (No. 7)

8. Notre Dame (No. 9)

9. Texas (No. 10)

10. Auburn (No. 16)

11. Florida (No. 8)

12. Texas A&M (No. 12)

13. Utah (No. 14)

14. Washington (No. 13)

15. Penn State (No. 15)

16. Oregon (No. 11)

17. Wisconsin (No. 19)

18. UCF (No. 17)

19. Michigan State (No. 18)

20. Iowa (No. 20)

21. Syracuse (No. 22)

22. Washington State (No. 23)

23. Stanford (No. 25)

24. Boise State (unranked)

T-25. Iowa State (No. 21)

T-25. Nebraska (No. 24)