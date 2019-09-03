Suspension of Texas WR facing weapons charge to extend into Week 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Expected to play an expanded role in Texas’ passing game this year, Joshua Moore will instead see his forced sabbatical bleed deeper into the 2019 regular season.

In mid-August, Moore was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The UT football program subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver would be suspended for the season opener against Louisiana Tech.

In addition to that season-opening win, head coach Tom Herman confirmed Monday that the suspension is indefinite, meaning Moore is expected to miss No. 10 UT’s Week 3’s huge matchup with No. 6 LSU.

Tom Herman now says WR Joshua Moore is suspended indefinitely for his weapons charge from earlier this summer. Moore is now with the scout team. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 2, 2019

According to the Austin American-Statesman, “Herman said the decision on Moore’s status would be handled by himself ‘with counsel,’ including AD Chris Del Conte.”

A four-star 2018 signee, Moore played in the first six games as a true freshman before going down with a season-ending injury. In that half-season of work, the 6-1, 180-pound receiver totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.