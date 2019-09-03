Texas A&M starting corner Debione Renfro will remain suspended for Clemson game

Especially if they’re going to back up a rather bold proclamation, Texas A&M will need all hands on deck if it hopes to upset the reigning national champions. At least when it comes to a member of the secondary who started the same game a year ago, and was expected to do the same this season, that won’t be the case.
Debione Renfro missed Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Texas State because of a suspension. With No. 1 Clemson looming this coming Saturday, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that the starting cornerback will miss that game as well.
Renfro will end up serving a two-game suspension as the head coach acknowledged that he’ll be eligible to return to the playing field for the Week 3 matchup with FCS Lamar. The only reason given for the suspension has been your standard unspecified violation of team rules.
Renfro has played in all 26 games the past two seasons. A true junior, the Pearland, Tex., native was penciled in as a starting corner prior to the suspension.
No. 9 Notre Dame (1-0) spoiled the start of the Scott Satterfield era at Louisville (0-1) by shutting down the Cardinals in the second half Monday night in Louisville. Since being knotted up at 14-14 after the first quarter, the Fighting Irish outscored the home team 21-3 the rest of the way for a 35-17 win to start the new year.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book gave the Irish the lead just before halftime, making up for a lost fumble just a few plays prior to that. Book lost a fumble one play after the Irish recovered a Louisville fumble. But the third fumble in three successive plays gave the ball right back to Notre Dame, and Book capitalized with an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left before the halftime break.
Book then added to the Notre Dame lead with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble midway through the third quarter. With the Irish defense getting a handle on Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass and the Cardinals unable to sustain the energy and momentum they ha din the first quarter, Notre Dame started to pull away. After Louisville resigned to settling for a 42-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to cut the Notre Dame lead to 28-17, the Irish delivered what was essentially the knockout blow with Jahmir Smith‘s one-yard touchdown run at the end of a 12-play, 75-yard drive.
There were some glimpses of improved football by Louisville that Satterfield can take into practices for next week. Among the chief areas of concern should be ball control. Louisville lost three fumbles. Last season, Satterfield’s Appalachian State was among the best teams in the nation in handling the football with just 10 fumbles all season long, and just five lost fumbles all year. Louisville was much more of a mess handling the football, ranking 125th in the nation with 23 fumbles and 10 fumbles lost. It may not happen overnight, but Satterfield should be able to find ways to improve how his players hold on to the football relatively quickly. Pass scored both Louisville touchdowns on the ground, but has room to improve with his passing accuracy (10-of-24 for 127 yards).
Notre Dame had some shaky moments early on with the defense as Louisville was showing some new looks with their offense, but the Irish calmed things down a bit and started locking down on the Cardinals offense after the first quarter. The defense in South Bend should once again be pretty solid against most of their opponents. As seems to be the biggest concern in the Brian Kelly era is will the defense be good enough when up against some of the nation’s best programs. We don’t need to worry too much about that just yet, although a road trip to Georgia is approaching pretty quickly (Sept. 21).
Next up for Notre Dame is a home date with New Mexico, coached by former Fighting Irish head coach Bob Davie. Whether Davie coaches his team this weekend remains in question as the former Irish coach recovers from a health scare from over the weekend. Davie coached at Notre Dame from 1997 through 2001 after serving three seasons as the defensive coordinator for Lou Holtz. This weekend would mark Davie’s first game as a coach back in South Bend if he is able to make the trip and coach for New Mexico. Davie was 35-25 as head coach at Notre Dame, with a 0-3 bowl record.
Louisville will host Eastern Kentucky, an FCS opponent, in Week 2.
While Marshall was in the process of taking care of VMI in their season opener in Huntington over the weekend, linebacker Jaquan Yulee gave the Thundering Herd quite a scare. Yulee was removed from the game after injuring his neck during a collision on Saturday, but he has now been reported to be walking on his feet.
Yulee showed off the good news on his Instagram account on Monday, letting his followers know he is already working his way back.
Yulee has already confirmed he will be out for the rest of the 2019 season. That status was confirmed by head coach Doc Holliday earlier today when speaking with the media, although Holliday was unable to speak any further on specifics regarding the health of Yulee due to university athletics policy to protect the privacy of players.
Yulee previously announced he was going in for surgery on Sunday. The Instagram video shared on his account is his first update since his surgery would have been conducted. Being able to walk so soon after surgery given the nature of his injury is hopefully a very promising sign of what the future holds for Yulee.
VMI sent its best wishes following the injury as well.
Marshall will be on the road this week to play Boise State.
The N.C. State Wolfpack are down one key wide receiver for the rest of the season. Head coach Dave Doeren announce don Monday that wide receiver C.J. Riley will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
According to a report from The News & Observer, Riley has a torn left ACL. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Saturday’s victory over East Carolina when Riley was while on punt coverage special teams duty.
Taking Riley’s place on the depth chart is Devin Carter, a freshman, according to the most recent game notes and depth chart released for this weekend’s game against Western Carolina. Doeren confirmed Riley will undergo surgery and anticipates he will eventually return to the team in 2020. It is the second ACL tear Riley has experienced, however, his previous injury was to the right knee.
Riley caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns for N.C. State in 2018 and he was expected to see a more significant role in the offense this season. Now, those plans will be on hold for next season.